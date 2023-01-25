Mumbai News Live Updates: CM’s Davos visit cost state exchequer more than Rs 30 crore, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum cost Rs 30- 40 crore to the state exchequer. “CM Shinde went to Davos for the World Economic Forum which cost Rs 30-40 crore to the state exchequer. Did he take his friends along with him? If yes, who bore the cost of their transportation and stay there?” he asked. He alleged that the signing of MoUs in Davos was a whitewash and said even four days after the CM returned from Davos, the state government or the industry department has not issued any statement about the signing of the agreements or MoUs.

Meanwhile, after almost two years and 10 months, Mumbai did not record any fresh cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health bulletin. The city achieved this feat for the first time since March 16, 2020. Maharashtra logged eight Covid-19 cases on Tuesday but did not report any fresh death linked to the infection in the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases and the death toll now stands at 11,55,240 and 19,747, respectively. The city first reported Covid-19 cases on March 11, 2020.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said that he is confident that in the upcoming BMC elections, the BJP-Shinde alliance will win over 150 seats and the next mayor of Mumbai will be from the BJP. He praised Shinde and said speedy decisions have been taken in the past six months to give Mumbai a makeover, and support for him is also growing. Shelar accused Thackeray government of corruption in BMC, and said that they could not even complete a single project in Mumbai, despite having their own government in the civic body.