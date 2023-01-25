scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: CM’s Davos visit cost state exchequer more than Rs 30 crore, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai News Live Updates: Aditya Thackeray alleged that even four days after the CM returned from Davos, the state government or the industry department has not issued any statement about the signing of the agreements or MoUs.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | January 25, 2023 10:53 IST
Eknath Shinde Aditya ThackerayMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray (right). (File Photo/PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum cost Rs 30- 40 crore to the state exchequer. “CM Shinde went to Davos for the World Economic Forum which cost Rs 30-40 crore to the state exchequer. Did he take his friends along with him? If yes, who bore the cost of their transportation and stay there?” he asked. He alleged that the signing of MoUs in Davos was a whitewash and said even four days after the CM returned from Davos, the state government or the industry department has not issued any statement about the signing of the agreements or MoUs.

Meanwhile, after almost two years and 10 months, Mumbai did not record any fresh cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health bulletin. The city achieved this feat for the first time since March 16, 2020. Maharashtra logged eight Covid-19 cases on Tuesday but did not report any fresh death linked to the infection in the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases and the death toll now stands at 11,55,240 and 19,747, respectively. The city first reported Covid-19 cases on March 11, 2020.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said that he is confident that in the upcoming BMC elections, the BJP-Shinde alliance will win over 150 seats and the next mayor of Mumbai will be from the BJP. He praised Shinde and said speedy decisions have been taken in the past six months to give Mumbai a makeover, and support for him is also growing. Shelar accused Thackeray government of corruption in BMC, and said that they could not even complete a single project in Mumbai, despite having their own government in the civic body.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: BMC must develop roadmap to make Mumbai carbon-neutral city by 2035 says BJP; Will make Mumbai pothole-free in two years says CM Eknath Shinde

10:46 (IST)25 Jan 2023
ire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise early Wednesday morning; 4 people suffer from suffocation

A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said.

At least four fire engines along with five jumbo tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 5.15 am, a fire brigade official said.

The fire confined to electric cables in a common passage on the 24th floor, a civic official said, adding that heavy smoke also spread to the building's 23rd floor.

Four people, including two senior citizens, suffered from suffocation and were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said. (PTI)

Maharashtra may witness early elections: Supriya Sule

Assembly elections in Maharashtra may take place even before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the anxiety and mistrust within the present state government is evident, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule. She was speaking at the Townhall organised by The Indian Express.

“State elections can happen even before Lok Sabha. Anything is possible. I don’t see happiness in what’s going on. I see a lot of discontent,” she said, adding that the unhappiness is clearly visible in the administration.

“There is a parallel organisation that does transfers and decision-making, including visibility of some people in Davos. I hear from the press that secretaries are going to people for transfers. Six departments are being run by one person. There is consolidation of power at one end and the anxiety and mistrust among them is evident,” she said.

On Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s decision to step down, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘could continue for five years if he wishes’

The decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to step down from his post is his personal choice and nobody asked him to resign, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

Koshyari had said, in a statement released by Raj Bhavan Monday, he has conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters… I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years,” Koshyari said in the statement.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:36 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close