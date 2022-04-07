Mumbai News Today: Eknath Khadse reaches Colaba police station for questioning

Eknath Khadse being a witness in phone tapping case reached Colaba police station to record his statement. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who formerly headed the State Intelligence Department of Maharashtra Police, is accused of recording NCP leader Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s conversations over phone.

After finding several illegalities and unauthorised construction in BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s flats, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday issued a notice to him and other flat owners and the developer of the building for unauthorised construction in designated parking areas, basement and flats in the suburb of Santacruz.

The illegalities mentioned were merging of two flats into one on each floor, covering of open spaces, merging of flour beds in the living room, converting the kitchen into a theatre, vertical amalgamation from 9th to 12th floor into one flat, construction of internal staircases, construction of walls to create habitable areas, sheds and gazebo on the terrace, among others.

Maharashtra recorded 108 Covid-19 infections, seven deaths and one XE variant of SARS-CoV2 on Wednesday. The patient with the XE variant is a 50-year-old woman from South Africa. The samples were checked at the Kasturba Hospital. The patient is asymptomatic and was found to be RT-PCR negative on repeat testing. Whereas, Mumbai recorded 50 fresh cases of the deadly infection.

Take a look at more stories from Mumbai here

Mumbai: Eknath Khadse called for questioning in phone tapping case

NCP LEADER Eknath Khadse has been called for questioning at the Colaba police station on Thursday in connection with the phone tapping case.

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who formerly headed the State Intelligence Department of Maharashtra Police, is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Khadse.

“His statement is important for the investigation and that’s why he has been called,” said an investigator.

Mumbai: Bike thief caught in Jogeshwari, 11 two-wheelers recovered

The Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari (east) arrested a 30-year-old man and his aide for allegedly stealing 11 bikes and a scooter from different areas of Mumbai and recovered the vehicles.

On March 28, the complainant Mangesh Sawant, 30, a resident of Jogeshwari (Eeast), approached the Meghwadi police to complain about his stolen bike. The previous day, Sawant had parked his TVS Apache bike below a building near Shyamnagar pond in Jogeshwari from where an unknown person stole it, he alleged.

Based on Sawant’s complaint the police registered a first information report and started sifting through CCTV footage in the vicinity. Based on the lead, the police traced one Amit Tawde (30) from Andheri and arrested him.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son booked for alleged swindling of money collected for INS Vikrant

The Mumbai police Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil on charges of cheating. The case was registered in connection with allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

An officer said that an FIR was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his son at Trombay police station on Thursday based on a complaint received by a former Indian Army personnel. As per the complaint, between 2013 and 2014 former MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil had collected money from the general public for the restoration of INS Vikrant.

“However, instead of depositing the money in the government account, they swindled the money,” the complainant said.

Why this division, asks Ajit Pawar on Raj Thackeray’s warning against use of loudspeakers at mosques

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has attacked MNS president Raj Thackeray over the latter’s demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, saying the state cannot afford the alleged divisive call given “to please someone eyeing polls”.

Without naming Thackeray, Pawar asked what the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief was going to achieve by making such statements and whether “provoking” people will solve the issue of their livelihood.

“The Maharashtra of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar cannot afford the speeches made to please someone keeping eye on elections,” Pawar said at an event in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena protests against Somaiya

Sena protested both at Lions gate and Kalaghod. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Sena protested both at Lions gate and Kalaghod. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After Mumbai police Thursday registered a FIR against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil on charges of cheating, the Shiv Sena protested against kirit Somiya at Lions gate and Kalaghoda.

The case was registered in connection with allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.