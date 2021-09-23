Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai reports 488 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai Wednesday reported 488 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,39,364 and the fatality count to 16,063. As compared to Tuesday, the city recorded 136 more cases, while the number of fatalities rose by three. 40,484 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total test numbers to 100,59,254. There are 4,706 active Covid-19 cases at present and 359 patients recovered from the infection during the day.
Meanwhile, at a time when the state is facing shortage of staff, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a stern note of various departments not sending requisition letters to Maharashtra Public Service Commission for hiring more staff. In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray took a stern view on how some departments had not sent indents and asked them to send them by September 30.
In other news, the BMC has spent Rs 9 crore on private security guards deployed at railway stations, airports and Covid-19 care centres for screening of passengers for Covid-19. The proposal was approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the BMC was screening outbound passengers at railway stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Dadar and Bandra between November 2020 and June 2021.
Also, a 46-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a of Rs 10 lakh by posing as his US-based friend on WhatsApp and requesting him to transfer the amount for an emergency. The complainant, Ajay Mehta, runs an NGO. The police said that earlier this week, a cyber fraudster posing as Mehta’s US-based friend Sriram Someshwar started chatting with him on WhatsApp.