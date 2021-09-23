scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai reports 488 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Mumbai News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: There are 4,706 active Covid-19 cases at present and 359 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
September 23, 2021 8:12:07 am
Mumbai: A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai Wednesday reported 488 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,39,364 and the fatality count to 16,063. As compared to Tuesday, the city recorded 136 more cases, while the number of fatalities rose by three. 40,484 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total test numbers to 100,59,254. There are 4,706 active Covid-19 cases at present and 359 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

Meanwhile, at a time when the state is facing shortage of staff, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a stern note of various departments not sending requisition letters to Maharashtra Public Service Commission for hiring more staff. In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray took a stern view on how some departments had not sent indents and asked them to send them by September 30.

In other news, the BMC has spent Rs 9 crore on private security guards deployed at railway stations, airports and Covid-19 care centres for screening of passengers for Covid-19. The proposal was approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the BMC was screening outbound passengers at railway stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Dadar and Bandra between November 2020 and June 2021.

Also, a 46-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a of Rs 10 lakh by posing as his US-based friend on WhatsApp and requesting him to transfer the amount for an emergency. The complainant, Ajay Mehta, runs an NGO. The police said that earlier this week, a cyber fraudster posing as Mehta’s US-based friend Sriram Someshwar started chatting with him on WhatsApp.

Live Blog

Mumbai reports 488 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths on Wednesday; BMC spends Rs 9 cr on guards for Covid screening; Fraudster poses as friend from US on WhatsApp to dupe man of Rs 10 lakh; Follow this space for the latest updates on Mumbai

Mumbai: Passengers queue up for Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

After Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sought clarification over promulgation of an ordinance to restore OBC reservation in rural local bodies, the state Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to amend the proposal. It will again be sent to the Governor for his approval.

Last week, months after the Supreme Court scrapped OBC quota in local bodies, the Cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to restore OBC quota, apart from reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) within the 50 per cent reservation ceiling in rural local bodies. However, the Governor has sent the file back to the government raising a legal point of bringing this ordinance to the notice of the Supreme Court.

READ | Mumbai: Cabinet revises proposal over ordinance to restore OBC quota in local bodies

After state Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams be scrapped in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday said the government is studying the merits and demerits of the system. Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “Tamil Nadu has already scrapped NEET. We are studying the pros and cons and will then decide. The state will make its stand clear in some time."

READ | Maha govt studying merits, demerits of NEET: Deshmukh on Patole’s demand

A 46-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a of Rs 10 lakh by posing as his US-based friend on WhatsApp and requesting him to transfer the amount for an emergency. The complainant, Ajay Mehta, runs an NGO. The police said that earlier this week, a cyber fraudster posing as Mehta’s US-based friend Sriram Someshwar started chatting with him on WhatsApp.

READ | Fraudster poses as friend from US on WhatsApp to dupe man of Rs 10 lakh

