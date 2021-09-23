Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai reports 488 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Mumbai: Passengers queue up for Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

After Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sought clarification over promulgation of an ordinance to restore OBC reservation in rural local bodies, the state Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to amend the proposal. It will again be sent to the Governor for his approval.

Last week, months after the Supreme Court scrapped OBC quota in local bodies, the Cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to restore OBC quota, apart from reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) within the 50 per cent reservation ceiling in rural local bodies. However, the Governor has sent the file back to the government raising a legal point of bringing this ordinance to the notice of the Supreme Court.

After state Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams be scrapped in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday said the government is studying the merits and demerits of the system. Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “Tamil Nadu has already scrapped NEET. We are studying the pros and cons and will then decide. The state will make its stand clear in some time."

A 46-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a of Rs 10 lakh by posing as his US-based friend on WhatsApp and requesting him to transfer the amount for an emergency. The complainant, Ajay Mehta, runs an NGO. The police said that earlier this week, a cyber fraudster posing as Mehta’s US-based friend Sriram Someshwar started chatting with him on WhatsApp.

