Mumbai News Today Live Updates: 3,413 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; heavy rains likely in Thane, Mumbai

People arriving from other states wait to get tested for Covid 19 outside Thane station. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to undergo COVID-19 test on returning to the city from their hometowns after the Ganpati festival, as a precautionary measure. For this, 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests to people returning to Mumbai have been set. The next 15 days are crucial for the spread of the virus, officials said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,413 new COVID-19 cases and 49 fatalities, pushing the tally to 65,21,915 and the toll to 1,38,518. Mumbai city recorded 423 fresh cases and five deaths while the Mumbai region logged 922 fresh cases along with 6 new fatalities. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 97.16 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The MET department has warned of heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad from Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain at isolated places are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Amaravati, Gondia from Monday.

Meanwhile, a day after a girder span of an under-construction flyover tilted and collapsed while work was on at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), injuring 14 workers, the BKC police registered an FIR in the matter.