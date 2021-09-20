scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Mumbai News Today Live Updates: 3,413 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; heavy rains likely in Thane, Mumbai

Mumbai News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Mumbai city recorded 423 fresh cases and five deaths while the Mumbai region logged 922 fresh cases along with 6 new fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
September 20, 2021 9:36:08 am
People arriving from other states wait to get tested for Covid 19 outside Thane station. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to undergo COVID-19 test on returning to the city from their hometowns after the Ganpati festival, as a precautionary measure. For this, 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests to people returning to Mumbai have been set. The next 15 days are crucial for the spread of the virus, officials said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,413 new COVID-19 cases and 49 fatalities, pushing the tally to 65,21,915 and the toll to 1,38,518. Mumbai city recorded 423 fresh cases and five deaths while the Mumbai region logged 922 fresh cases along with 6 new fatalities. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 97.16 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The MET department has warned of heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad from Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain at isolated places are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Amaravati, Gondia from Monday.

Meanwhile, a day after a girder span of an under-construction flyover tilted and collapsed while work was on at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), injuring 14 workers, the BKC police registered an FIR in the matter.

Live Blog

Precautionary covid-19 testing for those entering Mumbai; Maha records 3,413 new cases, 49 deaths; heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, Thane. Follow this space for the latest news.

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya. (Express Archive)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained ahead of Kolhapur visit

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad railway station in Maharashtra’s Satara district early on Monday and taken to the Circuit House there. He was on his way to Kolhapur where district authorities have barred his entry citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Informing about the situation, Somaiya wrote on Twitter, “Police stopped me at Karad under Prohibitory order. 9 am press conference at Karad Circuit House. I will expose 1 more scam of Hassan Mushrif.”

