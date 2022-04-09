Mumbai News Today: Drop charges, reinstate terminated staff returning by Apr 22, Bombay HC directs MSRTC

A day after an FIR was registered against BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya and his son at the Trombay police station, discussions are underway between senior police officers if the probe should be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

Disposing the contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) against its striking employees, the Bombay High Court has directed the corporation to drop charges against the staffers and reinstate those who were terminated if they resume work by April 22.

Maharashtra accounts for 10.9% of all Covid cases last week

In a letter to the Maharashtra government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday advised the state to focus on five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to state Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Maharashtra had reported 794 new cases last week, accounting for 10.9 per cent of all cases recorded across India. “The state has also seen an increase in positivity rate in the last week – from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent,” the letter added.

Maharashtra: Khotachiwadi gets a new design gallery at 47-A and a pop-up event to welcome it

The Crasto family’s house, built in the mid-1800s, is one of the original few that survive in the urban village of Khotachiwadi, Girgaum. In recent years, its ground floor has functioned as a gym and then as a printing press for greeting cards and wedding invites. In its latest avatar, it opens as a design gallery on Saturday, named after the house number, 47-A.

At BMC’s English schools, no jobs for 250 Marathi medium educated teachers

Around 250 teachers have been protesting for 150 days now against being denied teaching jobs in BMC English schools because they studied in Marathi medium. Holding a chain protest at Azad Maidan, the protesters said BMC is contradicting itself by asking schools to put up their names in Marathi letters and encouraging Marathi in official correspondence on one hand and denying them jobs over their medium of instruction on the other.

Mumbai Angadia extortion: Suspended DCP’s father named as wanted accused

THE MUMBAI police on Friday named absconding suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s father as a wanted accused in the angadia extortion case. They also presented Tripathi’s brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra, who was arrested from Lucknow, before a local court for custody. The magistrate remanded Mishra in police custody till April 11. Mishra is the fifth person to be named as a wanted accused in the case.

Mumbai cops probe Rs 7-crore ‘scam’ in maintenance of coastal patrolling boats

An offence has been lodged against three private companies — involved in the maintenance of government boats used by Mumbai Police — for their alleged role in a Rs 7.23 crore ‘scam’.

Police said some officials of these companies, in connivance with government officials, installed faulty engines in coastal patrolling boats used in Mumbai. According to the FIR, some government boats were handed over to these private companies for carrying out repair and maintenance. Instead of installing new engines in these boats, the private companies contracted for the work installed old and faulty engines instead.

Rana Kapoor’s daughter moves Bombay HC against court order rejecting plea to visit US

The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshini, an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case linked to DHFL, first pursues her plea against Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by CBI and ED before seeking permission to travel to the USA for 21 days from April 13 to May 5.

Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing Kapoor’s plea challenging a special CBI court order of March 31 that rejected her plea for permission to travel to the US. The CBI court had said that her regular bail plea is pending before Supreme Court and hence, no grounds exist to permit her to travel abroad.

Maharashtra: Cabinet okays MSEDCL’s power purchase for two months

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Friday approved the purchase of energy by the state-owned Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the next two months to avoid load shedding in the state.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As per the statement from the CM secretariat, while there has been an increase in the demand for electricity during summer season and for irrigation, power generation is insufficient due to the shortage of coal. The electricity available in the power exchange is turning out to be costly, said an official.