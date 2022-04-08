Mumbai news today: Sena workers protest to support Sanjay Raut; anganwadi centres continue to remain close

As Sanjay Raut continued to attack BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over alleged siphoning of funds in the name of restoring decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Shiv Sena on Thursday came out on the streets in Mumbai and other parts of the state in a show of strength for the Sena MP.

Thousands of Sena workers gathered at Mumbai airport to receive Raut, who was in New Delhi for the Budget Session of the Parliament. Raut was accompanied by Sena MP Vinayak Raut and party legislator Sunil Prabhu.

While Maharashtra may have revoked all Covid-19 restrictions, the government is yet to approve reopening of the 1.10 lakh anganwadi centres that provide hot cooked meals (HCM) to children up to six years of age, expectant, and nursing mothers. Activists claim the continued closure of anganwadi centres is not only hindering the pan-India nutrition programme, it is also affecting the non-formal pre-school education and health-checkups in the rural parts of the state.

As instructed by the Centre, the BMC on Thursday sent the sequencing data of the patient who was possibly infected with the new Covid-19 variant XE to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in West Bengal for further analysis.

On Wednesday, the civic body had flagged – for the time in India – a case of XE variant in a 50-year-old South African national in Mumbai. It was discovered in the 11th genome sequencing conducted at state-of-the-art genome sequencer in BMC-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. However, within hours, the Centre announced that the sample didn’t match the variant’s genomic picture.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently told the Bombay High Court that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is the “mastermind and brain” behind the money laundering conspiracy and misused his official position to create unaccounted assets. He also exercised “undue influence over transfers and postings of police officials and on performance of those police officials,” it added.

The ED, in its response to Deshmukh’s bail plea, said that the probe is at nascent stage and Deshmukh being an influential person, if released, may tamper with evidence and witnesses. And since he has not cooperated with the investigation, he should not be granted bail. Maharashtra reports 128 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; active tally at 828 Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 128 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths linked to the infection, while 159 more patients recovered from the disease, the health department said. With fresh additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally reached 78,74,818, while the death toll rose to 1,47,806, the department said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state recorded 108 cases and seven fatalities. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases. Congress takes out protest march in Mumbai over price rise issue, slams Centre The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday took out a protest march here over the rising fuel rates and inflation, and warned it will make the BJP-led government at the Centre run helter-skelter if soaring prices of essential commodities are not brought under control to provide relief to common citizens. State Congress president Nana Patole led the march — taken out from Bhavans College (in Girgaum) to August Kranti Maidan here, a party statement said.

The state Cabinet on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the language used by Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey in his letter to Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth, allegedly terming revenue officials and executive magistrate as “RDX” and “detonators”.