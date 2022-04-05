Mumbai News today: CBI arrests Waze, 2 others in Deshmukh corruption case; Nawab Malik in custody till April 18

The CBI on Monday made its first arrests in its corruption probe by taking into custody dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze and two staffers of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The central agency could not arrest Deshmukh, as he is admitted to state-run J J hospital with a dislocated shoulder, which CBI said was “deliberate and intentional” to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, a special Mumbai court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 18 in connection with a money laundering case. Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In another incident, two people were injured after fire broke out in a house in BDD Chawl in Worli on Monday evening. According to an official of Disaster Management Cell, the fire broke out in BDD Chawl number 55 near Jambori Maidan in Worli around 4 pm due to leakage in LPG cylinder. The fire was doused in nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Only 26,373 people traveled on Monday – the first working day of the week – on the newly-inaugurated Phase 1 of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey. This was almost 50 per cent less ridership than Sunday when 57,392 people had taken the Metro. From Sunday till 6 pm on Monday, Rs 11.82 lakh revenue was generated from the Metro operations.

Since the lines were thrown open on Saturday night, services have been disrupted due to technical glitches. A train heading towards Aarey station had to be withdrawn at Magathane owing to technical glitches. The passengers had to be shifted to another train.

Taking on MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s criticism of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray has described MNS as “BJP’s C team” while saying that “it is good to see that the time-pass gang got some work due to the BJP”.

“Our Hindutva is to fulfil the promises and to serve the people. I used to call the MNS a time-pass gang because it used to do time-pass. But now I feel good that it has got some work due to BJP, as it is its C team. While AIMIM is BJP’s B team, MNS is BJP’s C team,” he told a regional news channel on Sunday. Also Read | ‘MVA govt facing off against team of 13 — BJP and central probe agencies’ Maharashtra govt didn’t call for October 11 bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, HC told The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it had not taken any cabinet decision calling for a statewide bandh on October 11 last year, news agency PTI reported The bandh was held to express solidarity with the farmers’ protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Mumbai Police also informed the HC that as soon as the bandh was declared, the state government diligently ensured that the law and order situation was maintained and hence the state cannot be held liable. Pravin Darekar questioned for over 3 hours in bank fraud case Pravin Darekar leaves MRA police station after recording his statement on Monday. (Ganesh Shirsekar) Pravin Darekar leaves MRA police station after recording his statement on Monday. (Ganesh Shirsekar) THE MRA Marg police on Monday questioned Member of Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar for about three and a half hours. The BJP leader was summoned for questioning in a case of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust that was registered against him on March 14. Police said that Darekar was instructed to appear before them on Monday, and accordingly, he arrived at the police station around 11.30 am. He was allowed to leave at 3 pm.

Observing that it is coming across vacancies in public bodies every week, the Bombay High Court granted three weeks to the state government to submit steps being taken to fill up vacant posts in the Police Complaints Authority.