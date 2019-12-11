Mumbai news: Son dies in road accident; parents donate liver, kidneys

Dr Kailash Jawade, who harvested the organs, said tests showed the boy’s organs were in healthy condition. (Representational Image) Dr Kailash Jawade, who harvested the organs, said tests showed the boy’s organs were in healthy condition. (Representational Image)

When their 16-year-old son was declared dead last week, a few days after he met with a road accident in Kharghar, a Mumbai couple decided to donate his liver and kidneys. On Monday, as the 16-year-old boy’s organs were being transported from DY Patil Hospital in Nerul to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri and Wockhardt Hospital in South Mumbai, medical students stood at the hospital gates as a mark of respect for the grieving couple’s gesture.

The 16-year-old, a student of a Kharghar college, had suffered a head injury after in a road accident on December 2. Dr Amit Nagpal, intensivist at DY Patil Hospital, said the boy was rushed to the hospital late that night.

“Within a day we realised that there was no response from the brain. We waited for a few days and got all the necessary scans conducted. On December 8, we conducted an apnea test and confirmed brain stem death,” Nagpal said.

The boy’s parents were not aware of cadaver organ donation. Hospital doctors counselled them about the transplantation procedure and how it could help other patients suffering from organ failure.

The hospital has recently obtained licence to perform both liver and kidney transplants. This is the first case of cadaver organ transplant, or an organ harvested from a brain-dead patient, in the hospital.

Dr Kailash Jawade, who harvested the organs, said tests showed the boy’s organs were in healthy condition.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App