Mumbai News Live: City records lowest Covid-19 cases since Dec 21; AQI stays in ‘poor’ category

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 deaths, the state health department said. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 356 new cases, the lowest daily spike since December 21, and five deaths.

A day after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Shivaji park, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday demanded a memorial at the site. The ruling Shiv Sena, however, said that there should be no politics over the issue.

On the weather front, Mumbai’s air quality on Monday beat even Delhi’s, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 318 on the day and remaining in the ‘red’ or ‘very poor’ category. The city’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day in a row. The current high pollution level was due to the second successive dust storm that originated on February 3 from the border areas of Rajasthan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.