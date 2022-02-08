Mumbai News Live: City records lowest Covid-19 cases since Dec 21; AQI stays in ‘poor’ category

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 deaths, the state health department said. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 356 new cases, the lowest daily spike since December 21, and five deaths.
A day after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Shivaji park, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday demanded a memorial at the site. The ruling Shiv Sena, however, said that there should be no politics over the issue.
On the weather front, Mumbai’s air quality on Monday beat even Delhi’s, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 318 on the day and remaining in the ‘red’ or ‘very poor’ category. The city’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day in a row. The current high pollution level was due to the second successive dust storm that originated on February 3 from the border areas of Rajasthan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Mumbai's air quality remained in 'red' or 'poor' category on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday morning was 314.
Hitting back at Prime minister Narendra Modi for his comments that Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states, the Maharashtra unit of the party on Monday said that on the contrary, the Centre ran away from its responsibility during the coronavirus pandemic whereas Congress facilitated the return of migrant workers. Leading the attack, Maharashtra ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan termed PM Modi's comments in Lok Sabha "unfortunate" that did not behove his post. They said the Centre was trying to hide its failures.
"By blaming the Congress, PM Modi has shown his petty thinking. The Centre should have facilitated their (migrant labourers) return but it ran away from this responsibility," Chavan said and added that the prime minister's comments are unfortunate and baseless.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police raided three places in the city and seized banned drugs including charas, mephedrone, and LSD papers worth Rs 1.21 crore, an official said on Monday, adding that five persons, including a woman peddler, were arrested. The raids were conducted in the last two days by the Ghatkopar, Bandra and Worli units of the ANC, he said. Charas worth Rs 75 lakh was seized and three men were arrested from suburban Ghatkopar, the official said. (With PTI)
Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said.The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.
