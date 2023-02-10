scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Narendra Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM to launch Vande Bharat trains, infra projects today

PM Modi in Mumbai Today Live Updates: This is PM Narendra Modi's second visit to the city in less than a month. It comes in the background of the soon-to-be-announced elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 10, 2023 08:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The PM was last in Mumbai on January 19. (Express Photo: Pradip Das/File)

PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Friday, his second visit to the city in less than a month. PM Modi will inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains, launch infrastructure projects, and also inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, located in Marol in the western suburbs. His second visit to Mumbai comes in the background of the soon-to-be-announced elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Due to PM Modi’s visit, traffic regulations have been put in place between 2.45 pm and 6.30 pm around CST area and Andheri. The traffic authorities said that Central Railways has organised a programme at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus platform Number 18, while a public programme is also scheduled on Friday at Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah in Marol Campus at Andheri (East) for which a large number of citizens are expected to be in attendance.

In other news, with infighting in the Maharashtra Congress spilling out in the open, the party high command in Delhi has asked state-in-charge H K Patil to rush to Mumbai on Sunday. Patil will visit Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday morning, where he is likely to ask the latter to withdraw his resignation from the post of the Congress legislative party (CLP) leader. Thorat had resigned from the post, citing differences with state Congress president Nana Patole.

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi visits Mumbai today, to launch two Vande Bharat trains, infrastructure projects and inaugurate Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy. Follow Live Updates here

08:42 (IST)10 Feb 2023
All you need to know about the Vande Bharat trains that PM Modi will flag off today

The new and upgraded version, 2.0, of the Vande Bharat Express trains will run between Mumbai and Solapur & Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi which will be the gateway to the Deccan Plateau and will offer a superior, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the passengers.

These two trains have superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, reclining seats, bio vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lightings, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. They also have modern mini pantries and emergency talk-back units for passengers to communicate to crew.

08:33 (IST)10 Feb 2023
Prime Minister to visit Mumbai today, second time in less than a month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai for the second time in less than a month on Friday during which he will inaugurate a couple of Vande Bharat trains, launch infrastructure projects and also inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, located in Marol in the western suburbs. Know more here

Desalination plant to run entirely on green energy, says BMC (Express)

Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist two years ago

Pandharinath Amberkar, arrested for allegedly mowing down journalist Shashikant Warishe on February 6, has a history of run-ins with persons opposed to the setting up of a refinery and petrochemicals factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. Police records show he had earlier too allegedly tried to run over an anti-refinery activist.

In April 2020, the activist, Manoj Mayekar, son of the then sarpanch of Kumbhavade village where Amberkar too hails from, was injured after allegedly being hit by Amberkar’s SUV. Mayekar was in a Kolhapur hospital for two weeks. Booked after a case was filed, Amberkar was later granted bail.

Amberkar is now in the custody of Rajapur police for his alleged role in the Warishe murder case.

BMC opposes plea in HC seeking Rs 36L compensation for ‘medical negligence’ at Covid jumbo centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that a 54-year-old man who has sought Rs 36 lakh compensation for the ordeal he allegedly underwent due to “medical negligence” at the civic-run Covid-19 jumbo centre, failed to make out a case for compensation and that his plea be dismissed as non-maintainable and devoid of merit.

The BMC, through Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean at BKC jumbo Covid-centre, filed an affidavit before a division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M W Chandwani, in reply to plea by Deepak Shah and said the petitioner suppressed material facts and made misleading statements, and the plea be dismissed.

The Andheri resident filed a writ petition through his son, who is his authorised representative, seeking compensation for ‘incompetent and improper medical treatment’ by doctors at civic-run jumbo Covid hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 08:24 IST
