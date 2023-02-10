Narendra Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM to launch Vande Bharat trains, infra projects today

PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Friday, his second visit to the city in less than a month. PM Modi will inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains, launch infrastructure projects, and also inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, located in Marol in the western suburbs. His second visit to Mumbai comes in the background of the soon-to-be-announced elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Due to PM Modi’s visit, traffic regulations have been put in place between 2.45 pm and 6.30 pm around CST area and Andheri. The traffic authorities said that Central Railways has organised a programme at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus platform Number 18, while a public programme is also scheduled on Friday at Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah in Marol Campus at Andheri (East) for which a large number of citizens are expected to be in attendance.
In other news, with infighting in the Maharashtra Congress spilling out in the open, the party high command in Delhi has asked state-in-charge H K Patil to rush to Mumbai on Sunday. Patil will visit Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday morning, where he is likely to ask the latter to withdraw his resignation from the post of the Congress legislative party (CLP) leader. Thorat had resigned from the post, citing differences with state Congress president Nana Patole.
The new and upgraded version, 2.0, of the Vande Bharat Express trains will run between Mumbai and Solapur & Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi which will be the gateway to the Deccan Plateau and will offer a superior, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the passengers.
These two trains have superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, reclining seats, bio vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lightings, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. They also have modern mini pantries and emergency talk-back units for passengers to communicate to crew.
