Narendra Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM to launch Vande Bharat trains, infra projects today

Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist two years ago

Pandharinath Amberkar, arrested for allegedly mowing down journalist Shashikant Warishe on February 6, has a history of run-ins with persons opposed to the setting up of a refinery and petrochemicals factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. Police records show he had earlier too allegedly tried to run over an anti-refinery activist.

In April 2020, the activist, Manoj Mayekar, son of the then sarpanch of Kumbhavade village where Amberkar too hails from, was injured after allegedly being hit by Amberkar’s SUV. Mayekar was in a Kolhapur hospital for two weeks. Booked after a case was filed, Amberkar was later granted bail.

Amberkar is now in the custody of Rajapur police for his alleged role in the Warishe murder case.

BMC opposes plea in HC seeking Rs 36L compensation for ‘medical negligence’ at Covid jumbo centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that a 54-year-old man who has sought Rs 36 lakh compensation for the ordeal he allegedly underwent due to “medical negligence” at the civic-run Covid-19 jumbo centre, failed to make out a case for compensation and that his plea be dismissed as non-maintainable and devoid of merit.