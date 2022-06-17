Mumbai Dug Up: As Metro work along Lady Jamshedji Road drags on, residents and commuters feel the pinch

It’s been almost six years that a stretch between Mahim bus stop and Sitladevi temple on the Lady Jamshedji Road has been dug up for tunnelling work of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 and construction of Sitladevi Metro station. The barricades put up for carrying out the work have blocked more than half of the road which is causing major traffic congestion on the stretch, peak hours or not. A single bus entering the area forces vehicles to crawl and takes several minutes to cover the distance of just a few 100 metres. Not only commuters, local shopkeepers and residents too are having nightmares due to the never-ending work and traffic snarls on the stretch.

Location: Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim

Dug-Up For: The construction of the Sitladevi Metro station in Mahim and tunnelling work of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 between Mahim and Sitladevi temple.

Importance of project: Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line, is a 33.5 km long underground Metro corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. MML-3 will connect Mumbai’s key financial hubs. Once implemented, MML-3 will reduce traffic by about 35% or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, leading to decongestion of roads and reduction of travel time to 50 minutes from 100 minutes on the route.

Implementing agency: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), a joint venture of the governments of India and Maharashtra

Total cost of the project: While the initial cost was Rs 23,000 crore, it has now been revised to Rs 33,000 crore+

Work started: 2016

Initial deadline of completion of the stretch: 2021

Revised deadline: First phase after mid-2024

Reasons cited for delays: Due to pending civil, electric and station work on the stretch and the issue of Metro 3 car shed plot issue at Aarey and Kanjurmarg over which the state and central government are at loggerheads, along with the stalled work during Covid-19 lockdown

Importance of the road: The Lady Jamshedji Road is a major road in central Mumbai that connects central Mumbai with the western suburbs and lakhs of motorists use the stretch to go back and forth from western suburbs of the city to areas in south and central Mumbai, especially Dadar. The barricading in the middle of the road has occupied over half of the road, creating a major bottleneck and space crunch. The ongoing work has left only one lane on each side of the road from where only one bus can pass at once and there is no parking space left.

Problems caused by the project: Usman Shah, 39, a taxi driver who frequently drives in Mahim, said, “I have been seeing the work going on here for the past several days and whenever I have to pass from here during the day time, the speed slows down. It’s like we have to get stuck here. Even if one vehicle is stopped due to any reason on the stretch then the whole traffic on the road is halted. The authorities should wind up the work soon.”

M Memon, 63, who runs an optical shop on the stretch for several decades, said, “It’s been over five years that the work is going on and it is a menace. Our business is suffering. There is no space outside our shop. The footpaths have also been narrowed down and the customers find it difficult to come to our shop. We have complained to many agencies, BMC, police and local public representatives. However, everyone tells us that it’s a government project. We understand that it is a government project but how long will it continue? Isn’t there any deadline for it?”

Yasir Bohira, 26, a shopkeeper who sells household plastic items, said the work was creating a lot of issues for the shopkeepers of the area as well as for the customers. “Since the work started, we have lost customers who do window shopping and now we have to depend on our old and regular customers. However, they also face issues to reach the shop as there is no vehicle parking space on the road. Even we have to park our vehicles somewhere else and walk to the shop. Senior citizens cannot walk like that so they have stopped coming. Our business has been affected.”

Rahil Shaikh, 38, who stays in the area says, “It’s difficult to get a taxi or cab and there is hardly any footpath for pedestrians. Apart from that, the noise and air pollution has increased in the area. The work is on at night as well and the machinery keeps moving, creating noise.”