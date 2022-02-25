Mumbai News Live: Income Tax searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

Mumbai News: The Income Tax department is conducting searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena corporator and the chairman of the standing committee chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night arrested former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in its probe of a 2018 case of manipulation of the bourse. Subramanian will be produced in competent court today, a CBI official said.
Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8. The protests and counter-protests over NCP leader Nawab Malik’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate prompted the issuance of this order, according to sources.
The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said.A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said. His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.
Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8.
A special court here on Thursday allowed Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking home food and medicines while in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also allowed his lawyer to be present within visible distance during interrogation. Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. After he was remanded in ED custody till March 3, Malik's lawyer had filed an application seeking home food and medicines for him.
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move of arresting Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was done in line with the rules and the issue should not be politicised. He also accused Malik of indulging in land dealings with 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case accused and said its proceeds were used for terror funding in India.
Malik was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday by the ED after being questioned by it in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
BJP workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Nashik city of Maharashtra to press for their demand of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation following his arrest by the ED, while NCP activists condemned the central agency's action against him. Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The BJP workers gathered outside the party office 'Vasantsmruti' here to demand Malik's resignation.
NCP workers staged a protest in Nagpur on Thursday against the arrest of their party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Nagpur NCP chief Duneshwar Pethe and other party workers gathered at Sitabuldi square and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and the ED.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said state minister Nawab Malik has no right to remain a part of the state cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also has no moral right to remain in power as the situation in the state is "extremely chaotic".
On Thursday, leaders of the MVA staged a sit-in against the arrest of Malik at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and others were also present.
While the protest began at 10 am, the Sena leaders joined it an hour later with party legislators from Mumbai coming to the venue. Subsequently, senior Sena minister Subhash Desai also joined the protest. The protest went on till 1.30 pm. Leaders from the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders clarified that some Sena leaders including Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde had gone to Uttar Pradesh for election campaigning while others had gone to Konkan for Bharadi Devi Yatra.
With the decline in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close down the Covid-19 jumbo treatment centres at Dahisar, NESCO in Goregaon, Mulund and Kanjur Marg. The decision to shut down the facilities has been taken as the number of new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has started reducing drastically and the intensity of patients requiring hospitalisation has reduced after the third wave of infections subsided.
This decision was taken by Additional Commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani of BMC after taking a review on Thursday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kakani said, “We will close down the jumbo centres at Dahisar, NESCO, Mulund and Kanjur Marg. Jumbo centres at BKC, NSCI in Worli and Richardson Cruddas in Byculla will continue along with the Seven Hills hospital in Marol. We have kept the Covid treatment facility at Malvani (for pediatric patients) on standby.” (With Yogesh Naik)
Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making a threat call to the Israel consulate general's office in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The accused is mentally unstable. He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.
On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate general's office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said. Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against the then unidentified person.