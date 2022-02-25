scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Income Tax searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

Mumbai Today Latest News, Mumbai Latest Updates, Mumbai Weather Updates, Money Laundering Case Latest News, Nawab Malik Arrest, 25 Feb: On the case front, Mumbai recorded 119 new cases, and one death in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth day of the city recording less than 200 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 10:50:54 am
Yashwant Jadhav is also the chairman of the standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai News: The Income Tax department is conducting searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena corporator and the chairman of the standing committee chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night arrested former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in its probe of a 2018 case of manipulation of the bourse. Subramanian will be produced in competent court today, a CBI official said.

More from Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8. The protests and counter-protests over NCP leader Nawab Malik’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate prompted the issuance of this order, according to sources.

Live Blog

Mumbai News: Mumbai bans gathering of more than 5 people; CBI arrests former NSE top official Anand Subramanian; More updates here.

10:44 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Income Tax searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said.A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said. His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.

10:25 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Rallies, protest marches banned in Mumbai till Mar 8, take a look at the rules

Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8.

  • The prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) did not mention the reason.
  • Marriage ceremonies, funerals, meetings of cooperative societies, organisations, events organised in clubs are exempted from prohibition.
  • Any march or peaceful rally which has police permission is also exempted.
  • The prohibition is also not applicable at theaters, cinema halls, places of public entertainment, courts, government offices, semi-government offices, schools, colleges, shops, other establishments, companies and factories.
10:23 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Nawab Malik allowed to have home food; lawyer can be present during questioning

A special court here on Thursday allowed Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking home food and medicines while in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also allowed his lawyer to be present within visible distance during interrogation. Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. After he was remanded in ED custody till March 3, Malik's lawyer had filed an application seeking home food and medicines for him.

10:21 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Malik's arrest by ED in line with rules, issue shouldn't be politicised, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move of arresting Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was done in line with the rules and the issue should not be politicised. He also accused Malik of indulging in land dealings with 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case accused and said its proceeds were used for terror funding in India.

Malik was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday by the ED after being questioned by it in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. 

10:19 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Nashik: BJP demands Malik's resignation, NCP condemns his arrest

BJP workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Nashik city of Maharashtra to press for their demand of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation following his arrest by the ED, while NCP activists condemned the central agency's action against him. Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The BJP workers gathered outside the party office 'Vasantsmruti' here to demand Malik's resignation. 

10:16 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Nawab Malik arrest: NCP leaders stage protest in Nagpur

NCP workers staged a protest in Nagpur on Thursday against the arrest of their party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Nagpur NCP chief Duneshwar Pethe and other party workers gathered at Sitabuldi square and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and the ED. 

10:13 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Nawab Malik has no right to continue in Maha cabinet, says BJP

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said state minister Nawab Malik has no right to remain a part of the state cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also has no moral right to remain in power as the situation in the state is "extremely chaotic".

10:12 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Pictures| MVA leaders stage sit-in at Mantralaya against Nawab Malik's arrest

Image

Image

Image

10:07 (IST)25 Feb 2022
MVA ministers sit on protest against Nawak Malik's arrest

On Thursday, leaders of the MVA staged a sit-in against the arrest of Malik at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and others were also present. 

While the protest began at 10 am, the Sena leaders joined it an hour later with party legislators from Mumbai coming to the venue. Subsequently, senior Sena minister Subhash Desai also joined the protest. The protest went on till 1.30 pm. Leaders from the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders clarified that some Sena leaders including Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde had gone to Uttar Pradesh for election campaigning while others had gone to Konkan for Bharadi Devi Yatra.

10:04 (IST)25 Feb 2022
BMC to shut down some Covid-19 jumbo treatment facilities

With the decline in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close down the Covid-19 jumbo treatment centres at Dahisar, NESCO in Goregaon, Mulund and Kanjur Marg. The decision to shut down the facilities has been taken as the number of new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has started reducing drastically and the intensity of patients requiring hospitalisation has reduced after the third wave of infections subsided.

This decision was taken by Additional Commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani of BMC after taking a review on Thursday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kakani said, “We will close down the jumbo centres at Dahisar, NESCO, Mulund and Kanjur Marg. Jumbo centres at BKC, NSCI in Worli and Richardson Cruddas in Byculla will continue along with the Seven Hills hospital in Marol. We have kept the Covid treatment facility at Malvani (for pediatric patients) on standby.” (With Yogesh Naik)

10:01 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Man arrested for making threat call to Israel envoy's office in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making a threat call to the Israel consulate general's office in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The accused is mentally unstable. He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.

On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate general's office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said. Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against the then unidentified person.

Anil Deshmukh, Antilia, Antilia bomb scare case, Chandiwal Commission, MAHARASHTRA Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News NIA officials have remained tight-lipped about whether they will be filing additional evidence or a supplementary chargesheet in the case. (File Photo)

A year after Antilia terror threat case, several questions unanswered

 

On February 25, a Scorpio laden with explosives was found parked near Antilla, the residence of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. A week later, on March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiran, the man who owned the Scorpio, was found. This sparked off a chain of events that led to the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the arrest of some of Mumbai’s most-well known policemen and the arrest of then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Today, one year after the event, several questions pertaining to the case remain unanswered even as the National Investigation Agency has filed a 9000-page chargesheet on September 3 last year. Several aspects of the crime – who masterminded it, if there were any oversight lapses on the part of then Mumbai police commissioner Singh, the source of the gelatin sticks planted in the vehicle, among others – remain unanswered till date.

Vikram Khalate, the NIA SP who was investigating the case, had been transferred out after he completed his tenure of seven years at the agency. However, earlier this year, Khalate was given an extension of a year and brought back to Mumbai NIA to continue overseeing the case.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.