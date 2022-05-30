Mumbai News Live: BJP announces Maharashtra candidates for Rajya Sabha; Raut says BJP can never return to power in state

Mumbai News Live: The BJP on Sunday announced the candidature of Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik for the Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra. The official list of candidates was released by the central BJP late Sunday night.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that BJP can never return to power in Maharashtra as it has a “good government”in the form of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and that the party did not honour its commitment made to Sena. Raut also attacked the Centre in Shiv Sena”s mouthpiece Saamana over terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, increasing unemployment in the country and the controversy surrounding the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar.
On the case front, Mumbai on Sunday recorded 375 Covid-19 cases – up from 330 on Saturday — with zero deaths. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the case doubling rate was estimated at 2,872 days. The overall growth rate between May 22 and 28 stood at 0.024 per cent.
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana as well as some 15 of their supporters were booked for allegedly violating various norms and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple here, a police official said on Sunday.
The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 after announcing they would recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra in Mumbai, the move leading to a tense stand-off with Shiv Sena workers through the day. They were granted bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 550 new coronavirus positive cases, 21 more than the previous day, which raised the overall tally to 78,85,944, while one death took the toll to 1,47,859, the state health department said. On Saturday, the state had recorded 529 cases, but no virus-related death.
A total of 324 coronavirus patients were discharged on Sunday, which pushed the recovery count to 77,35,088, it said in a statement.
There are 2,997 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.