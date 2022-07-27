Mumbai News Live Updates: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62

Mumbai Coronavirus Cases News Live Updates: While subdued rainfall activity is expected over Konkan during the week, rain or thundershowers are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD forecast stated. (Express Photo)

Mumbai News Today Live (Julu 27): Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed the first dry day for the month, as only 2.3 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Weather officials are expecting the dry weather or break-weather phase to continue till the first week of August. While subdued rainfall activity is expected over Konkan during the week, rain or thundershowers are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD forecast stated.

Meanwhile, as the swine flu cases climbed to 62 in the city, the BMC issued an advisory on Tuesday, asking residents to take adequate precautionary measures to avoid contracting influenza. It asked people to cover their noses while sneezing and coughing with a handkerchief or tissue.

In other news, Mumbai Police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, on Tuesday addressed his first crime conference, during which he directed senior police officers to take action against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, said officers.