Mumbai News Live Updates: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62

Mumbai News Today Live (Julu 27): Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed the first dry day for the month, as only 2.3 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Weather officials are expecting the dry weather or break-weather phase to continue till the first week of August. While subdued rainfall activity is expected over Konkan during the week, rain or thundershowers are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD forecast stated.
Meanwhile, as the swine flu cases climbed to 62 in the city, the BMC issued an advisory on Tuesday, asking residents to take adequate precautionary measures to avoid contracting influenza. It asked people to cover their noses while sneezing and coughing with a handkerchief or tissue.
In other news, Mumbai Police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, on Tuesday addressed his first crime conference, during which he directed senior police officers to take action against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, said officers.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by a man challenging an order by a Pune sessions judge, who had refused his prayer to be discharged from a rape and cheating case registered against him by a Marathi actor.
The bench held that prima facie, a case was made out, based on the FIR, to proceed against the petitioner and the same warranted a trial against him. Read more
NEARLY A month after taking charge as the Mumbai Police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, on Tuesday addressed his first crime conference, during which he directed senior police officers to take action against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, said officers.
Phansalkar also instructed the police to act promptly on cases of crime against women and to ensure that law and order situation of the city remains under control. Read more
As many as 93 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally to 7,33,636, a health official said on Wednesday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 895 active COVID-19 cases, he said. No death was reported on Tuesday and the toll in the district stood at 11,927. The recovery count has reached 7,21,474, the official added. ---PTI
TWO PERSONS who are allegedly part of an international gold smuggling ring, have been arrested for kidnapping a 47-year-old man from Mumbai.
Police said the man was kidnapped soon after he landed in the city from Dubai, as they could not extract ‘two chemical-coated gold tablets’ that was hidden inside his stomach by the arrested person’s accomplices in Dubai. Read more
MUMBAI ON Tuesday witnessed the first dry day for the month, as only 2.3 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) classification, rainfall above 2.5 mm is categorised as light rainfall. Since July 1, the city has recorded heavy to moderate rainfall continuously.
Weather officials are expecting the dry weather or break-weather phase to continue till the first week of August. While subdued rainfall activity is expected over Konkan during the week, rain or thundershowers are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD forecast stated. Read more
A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court (HC) against police officer Daya Nayak, seeking an investigation against him by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge of HC to investigate the “false” narcotics case registered against the petitioners.
The three petitioners claimed that Nayak had wrongfully implicated them in a narcotics case in 2019. The petitioners claimed that while Nayak was posted at Amboli police station, he had demanded money from one accused apprehended with sandalwood, after which the petitioner, who was told about the same, had reported it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Read more
hief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a ban on the production and use of plastic-coated and laminated goods in Maharashtra.
On March 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic material such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles, and thermocol items. The government had then given three months’ time for disposal of the existing stock.