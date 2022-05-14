Mumbai News Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai Live News: A day after the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee, in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that pointing fingers at Pakistan at would not help but it needs to be seen what steps are being taken by the Centre.
Meanwhile the Central Railway’s Mumbai division will suspend the Harbour line train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:34am to 3:54pm on Sunday to carry out engineering and maintenance works, for which the division has announced a mega block.
In other news, the Shiv Sena on Friday said AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khuldabad in Aurangabad district was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of the state and the followers of the 17th century Mughal emperor will meet the same fate as his.
The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an over 900-page chargesheet against the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, in connection to a cheating case. An FIR was registered against Darekar, who has been accused of using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank though he was not a labourer. Read more
The Thane Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) unit unearthed a fake input tax credit (ITC) racket and arrested the proprietor of a Dahisar-based firm on May 12, for fraudulently claiming Rs 8.05 crore in tax credit.
The department found that JJ Lime Depot — a company trading in construction material — had issued bogus invoices of over Rs 40 crore for passing on fake tax credits without any supply of goods in violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017. Read more
Convocation ceremonies play a very important role in every graduating student’s life, and it will be more special for students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as they will get to weave their convocation scarfs in a handloom. The idea is to keep India’s rich textile tradition of handloom alive by introducing the age-old practice to the new generation. Interested students at the premier institute will have to register for the programme starting this month. Read more