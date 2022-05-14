Mumbai News Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, says Shiv Sena

scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 14, 2022 10:10:45 am
Mumbai news Live Update, News Mumbai Weather Live, Mumbai today news, Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases TodayShiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Express File Photo)

Mumbai Live News: A day after the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee, in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that pointing fingers at Pakistan at would not help but it needs to be seen what steps are being taken by the Centre.

Meanwhile the Central Railway’s Mumbai division will suspend the Harbour line train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:34am to 3:54pm on Sunday to carry out engineering and maintenance works, for which the division has announced a mega block.

In other news, the Shiv Sena on Friday said AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khuldabad in Aurangabad district was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of the state and the followers of the 17th century Mughal emperor will meet the same fate as his.

Mumbai Live News: PM Modi, Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, says Shiv Sena; part of harbour line train services to be suspended on Sunday; Shiv Sena slam AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to Aurangzeb tomb; follow this space for more LIVE Mumbai updates

09:18 (IST)14 May 2022
‘Bogus membership of labour society’: Over 900-page chargesheet filed against Pravin Darekar

The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an over 900-page chargesheet against the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, in connection to a cheating case. An FIR was registered against Darekar, who has been accused of using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank though he was not a labourer. Read more 

09:09 (IST)14 May 2022
Maharashtra: Firm proprietor held by GST dept for Rs 8 cr tax evasion

The Thane Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) unit unearthed a fake input tax credit (ITC) racket and arrested the proprietor of a Dahisar-based firm on May 12, for fraudulently claiming Rs 8.05 crore in tax credit.

The department found that JJ Lime Depot — a company trading in construction material — had issued bogus invoices of over Rs 40 crore for passing on fake tax credits without any supply of goods in violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017. Read more 

09:09 (IST)14 May 2022
Final-year students of IIT-B can weave own convocation scarfs

Convocation ceremonies play a very important role in every graduating student’s life, and it will be more special for students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as they will get to weave their convocation scarfs in a handloom. The idea is to keep India’s rich textile tradition of handloom alive by introducing the age-old practice to the new generation. Interested students at the premier institute will have to register for the programme starting this month. Read more 

Mumbai Dug Up: Slow-paced extension work on Santa Cruz Link Road a worry for locals, danger for motorists

Kalina Road dug up for extension of Santa Cruz Link Road (SCLR) to connect it with the Western Express Highway. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai is one of the most congested cities in the world. Ongoing development projects, which are meant to ease out commuting in the city have, however, emerged as one of the key factors for increase in traffic congestion in the city. In a weekly series starting today, The Indian Express will identify these ongoing and delayed infrastructure projects that are leading to clogged, narrowed and blocked roads across Mumbai.

Treat Anil Deshmukh at govt, not private hospital: Mumbai Court

A special court Friday directed that former home minister Anil Deshmukh be sent to civic-run KEM Hospital for a test for his dislocated shoulder and JJ Hospital for further treatment. The court rejected his plea to be shifted to a private hospital.

Deshmukh, arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with a corruption and money-laundering case respectively, dislocated a shoulder last month at Arthur Road Jail, where he has been lodged since November.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.