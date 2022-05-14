Mumbai News Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai Live News: A day after the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee, in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must keep politics aside and ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that pointing fingers at Pakistan at would not help but it needs to be seen what steps are being taken by the Centre.

Meanwhile the Central Railway’s Mumbai division will suspend the Harbour line train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:34am to 3:54pm on Sunday to carry out engineering and maintenance works, for which the division has announced a mega block.

In other news, the Shiv Sena on Friday said AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khuldabad in Aurangabad district was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of the state and the followers of the 17th century Mughal emperor will meet the same fate as his.