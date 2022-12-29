Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra leaders slam Karnataka minister over demand to declare Mumbai a UT

Mumbai news Live Updates: A day after Karnataka minister J C Madhuswamy said Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population, Maharashtra leaders across political parties strongly condemned the demand. State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai only belongs to Maharashtra “not to anyone’s father.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai is part of Maharashtra and nobody can take it away from the state. Amid the border row with Karnataka, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier demanded to declare Belagavi as a union territory.
Meanwhile, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in China, Maharashtra has kept over 80,000 beds ready to treat patients during an emergency. Meanwhile, the state’s average daily caseload is hovering around 30, and has not shown any signs of spike till now. Although the state has only 164 active Covid-19 cases, as a preparatory measure, the public Health department has kept 84,400 beds on stand-by, of which 33,475 are isolation beds, 34,143 are oxygen beds, 9,964 are ICU beds and 6,818 are ventilator beds.
In other news, former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday released from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged since November 2021 on allegations of corruption and money laundering. “There was no truth to the allegations made against me. I am thankful to the judiciary,” Deshmukh said after his release.