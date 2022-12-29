scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra leaders slam Karnataka minister over demand to declare Mumbai a UT

Mumbai news Live Updates: State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai only belongs to Maharashtra "not to anyone's father."

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | December 29, 2022 10:06 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, news, today news, latest newsMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Vidhan Bhawan on the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra assembly, in Nagpur, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai news Live Updates: A day after Karnataka minister J C Madhuswamy said Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population, Maharashtra leaders across political parties strongly condemned the demand. State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai only belongs to Maharashtra “not to anyone’s father.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai is part of Maharashtra and nobody can take it away from the state. Amid the border row with Karnataka, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier demanded to declare Belagavi as a union territory.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in China, Maharashtra has kept over 80,000 beds ready to treat patients during an emergency. Meanwhile, the state’s average daily caseload is hovering around 30, and has not shown any signs of spike till now. Although the state has only 164 active Covid-19 cases, as a preparatory measure, the public Health department has kept 84,400 beds on stand-by, of which 33,475 are isolation beds, 34,143 are oxygen beds, 9,964 are ICU beds and 6,818 are ventilator beds.

In other news, former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday released from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged since November 2021 on allegations of corruption and money laundering. “There was no truth to the allegations made against me. I am thankful to the judiciary,” Deshmukh said after his release.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live Updates: Assembly passes Bill to bring CM under Lokayukta ambit, Maharashtra leaders slam Karnataka minister over border row. Follow latest news updates here.

Nandurbar: Several schemes on paper for women, but benefits yet to reach thousands

State has cited migration of pregnant and lactating women as reason behind pending list of beneficiaries. (Express photo by Rupsa Chakraborty)

Along the backwaters of Narmada river, 25-year-old Tagali Laldas Pawara resides in Khadkya village, located in Akrani taluka of Nandurbar district, just 10 km from the Gujarat border. Last July, she delivered her second child at home. But even before the anemic Tagali could recover, within a month of her delivery, she had to join her husband in Gujarat to earn a livelihood in a sugarcane farm. Soon, the infant who was left behind with her in-laws developed pneumonia and succumbed to it on August 15, 2021.

“If only I had the money, I wouldn’t have to travel, leaving my breastfeeding infant behind. If I was with him, he might have survived,” said Tagali.

Nandurbar, one of Maharashtra’s most backward districts, ranked the second lowest in per capita income in 2020-21, which was Rs 95,532 in comparison with Mumbai’s Rs 3,13,852, as per the data provided by the Collector’s office.

Ruckus in Mumbai civic body as both Sena factions stake claim to party office

There was a ruckus in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday when members of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) got into a verbal spat inside the civic body headquarters as both parties tried to claim possession of the sole Shiv Sena party office on BMC premises.

At present, there is only one party office for the Shiv Sena, located on the ground floor of the old building and adjacent to the office of the BJP. After the Shiv Sena split into two, no dedicated offices for the new factions were set up inside the civic body, mainly because the elected body of representatives has been dissolved and the BMC is under the rule of a state-appointed administrator.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:06 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close