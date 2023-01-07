scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Phase 1 Metro services to remain suspended between 6 am and 10 pm

Mumbai News Live Updates: The operation and maintenance of this new line constructed by the MMRDA are taken care of by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL).

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: January 8, 2023 9:49:47 am
Mumbai Live updates: The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on January 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA. (File/Representational)

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 8 2023: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is integrating the signalling system between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E). The first mega block for this purpose will be carried out on January 8 to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The integration will help the entire corridor to be commissioned for operation. The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on January 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA.

Meanwhile, National Minorities Commission member (Union minister status) Kumari Syed Shahzadi will visit Maharashtra from Sunday to January 11. This will be the first visit by a member of the Commission to Maharashtra after the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena coalition came to power in the state on June 30 last year. During her tour the commission member, who enjoys Union minister status, will interact with minorities and review their social, economic and educational status in the state. She is likely to hold interactions with various organisations to understand the challenges and problems faced by minorities in Maharashtra.

In other news, Shinde and People Republic Party (PRP) president Jogendra Kawade are set to hold statewide rallies to counter Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) uniting to make deeper inroads into Dalit and OBC votebanks. Shinde’s decision to ally with Kawade, however, has upset RPI(A) president Ramdas Athawale, an ally of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the state. “An elaborate plan is underway to hold joint rallies of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and PRP in the state. The first rally will be held in Mumbai,” said a PRP leader.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: MMRDA will hold mega block on Jan 8; Since Dec 24, 9 international passengers detected with Covid at Mumbai airport; Mumbai chokes on 'very poor air'; Follow this space for more updates

09:49 (IST)08 Jan 2023
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flags off Tri-Services Veterans Day parade from Marine Drive
09:30 (IST)08 Jan 2023
Metro Line 2A & 7: Commuters will have to change trains at Dahisar to travel from one line to other

Commuters will have to change trains to travel from one line to the other on the 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E).

As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority, commuters will have to change trains at Dahisar, the common station for both Metro Lines 2A and 7. Know more here

09:28 (IST)08 Jan 2023
Thane records one new COVID-19 case; active tally at 11

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported one new case of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,47,408, a health official said on Sunday. (PTI)

09:12 (IST)08 Jan 2023
Devendra Fadnavis shouldn’t forget he also has a daughter: Supriya Sule amid Urfi Javed row

NCP leader Supriya Sule Saturday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop the mindless attack against women in the state by the BJP immediately.

Sule’s remarks have come amid read here

08:36 (IST)08 Jan 2023
Group of samaritans saves hundreds with ambulance service in Gadchiroli

Starting from rescuing road accident victims to supplying blood during medical emergencies, a young group of samaritans is saving hundreds of lives in the remote Gadchiroli district — where hospital accessibility is constrained — with the help of a second-hand ambulance, which they bought with their pocket money and a loan. Read more here

21:06 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai late Saturday evening, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said. The building is located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jumma Masjid and four fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that started in a shop at 8:15pm, he said.

"The fire is confined to seven eight shops on the ground floor. There is no report of injury to anyone as of now. More details are awaited as firefighting operations are on. The cause is yet to be ascertained," he added. Purported video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed people trying to throw buckets of water to extinguish the fire. (PTI)

19:29 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Maharashtra govt on ventilator support, won't last till February, says Raut

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra is on ventilator support and will fall by February, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday. He said if the "judiciary is not pressured, then 16 MLAs (of the Shinde faction, which is also called Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) will be disqualified".

The case pertaining to the split in the Sena into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions in June last year and demands for disqualification under anti-defection laws is currently underway in the Supreme Court. On January 10, the apex court will hear a batch of petitions, including one seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde camp.

"This illegal government is on ventilator support and it will not see February. If the judiciary is not pressured, then 16 MLAs (of the Shinde faction) will be disqualified soon,” said Raut. (PTI)

18:03 (IST)07 Jan 2023
3 booked in Mumbai for duping businessman of Rs 30 lakh by selling him brass instead of gold

Three persons, including a woman, were booked by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a 63-year-old businessman to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

The police said that the three accused told the businessman that they work at a construction site and while excavating they found a bag full of gold and silver and wanted to sell it off at a cheaper price than the market value. The businessman bought the gold and thought of selling it at a high price to make profit but later discovered that the metal was brass. (Read more)

More from Cities
Pramukh Swami left a mark in Canada: Trudeau
Pramukh Swami left a mark in Canada: Trudeau
2 minors among five held for ‘threatening woman’ at JM Corner
2 minors among five held for ‘threatening woman’ at JM Corner
Man cheated of Rs 19.7 lakh in bid to buy Bitcoin, one held
Man cheated of Rs 19.7 lakh in bid to buy Bitcoin, one held
SMC finds new site for waste disposal
SMC finds new site for waste disposal
In Bihar, caste survey under way, as is political battle for credit
In Bihar, caste survey under way, as is political battle for credit
More from Cities >>
17:09 (IST)07 Jan 2023
National Minorities Commission member to visit Maharashtra from Sunday

National Minorities Commission member (Union minister status) Kumari Syed Shahzadi will visit Maharashtra from Sunday to January 11. This will be the first visit by a member of the Commission to Maharashtra after the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena coalition came to power in the state on June 30 last year.

During her tour the commission member, who enjoys Union minister status, will interact with minorities and review their social, economic and educational status in the state. She is likely to hold interactions with various organisations to understand the challenges and problems faced by minorities in Maharashtra. (Read more)

16:49 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Mumbai: Over 65 people, including 44 customers, held in raid on bar

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested 69 persons following a raid on a bar in Santacruz. According to a police source, those held comprise 44 customers, 21 staffers and four artistes, the official said, news agency PTI reported.

'Fourteen women were rescued from the establishment, and Rs 3.5 lakh cash was seized. The raid was carried out by the police's Social Service Branch after it received a video clip of a dance performance there,' he said. A case was registered under Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotel, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working herein) Act 2016 as well as the Indian Penal Code, he added. 

16:10 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Mumbai’s AQI continues to be ‘very poor’, experts predict it will continue till January end

Mumbai’s overall Air-Quality Index (AQI) continued to linger in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third time this week. Weather experts have said that the current standard of AQI will continue till the end of January.

On Saturday morning, the city recorded an AQI of 319, which is regarded as ‘Very Poor’. The Safar dashboard also showed that six out of the nine AQI monitoring stations located in several pockets of Mumbai have recorded AQI readings above 300. (Read more)

15:32 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Mumbai Art Street: Bright hues offer respite for commuters at Worli’s Annie Besant Road

A man digging into his ‘vada pav’, fisherwomen from the Koliwada community, smiling doctors, nurses, policemen, and coolies! These are some of Mumbai's staple faces that adorn the walls on the busy Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli to delight the commuters.

Until November 2021, the exposed drains of the Love Grove waste treatment facility had been the source of stench and inconvenience for the daily commuters. The broken pathways weren't pedestrian-friendly, rendering them unusable for the disabled. However, the face of the street has all but changed, post the makeover project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that was inaugurated by Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on January 23, 2022. (Read more)

14:47 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Central, Western railway zones record over 12,000 cases of misusing alarm chain pulling in 2022

The Central and Western railway zones have registered a total of 12,979 cases of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) in the year 2022 between January and December. The Central Railway (CR), headquartered in Mumbai, recorded 9,049 such cases and apprehended a total 8,176 people who have misused the alarm chain on trains and collected a fine of Rs 55.86 lakh. The Western Railway (WR), also headquartered in Mumbai, has arrested 3,930 persons with the help of the railway police force for the offence.

The Railways has provided ACP options for passengers in Suburban and Mail and Express trains to be used for emergency purposes. However, officials said that it has been observed that passengers are resorting to pulling the chain for frivolous reasons such as arriving late, alighting or boarding at intermediate stations, etc. (Read more)

13:45 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Central, Western railway zones record over 12,000 cases of misusing alarm chain pulling in 2022

The Central and Western railway zones have registered a total of 12,979 cases of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) in the year 2022 between January and December. The Central Railway (CR), headquartered in Mumbai, recorded 9,049 such cases and apprehended a total 8,176 people who have misused the alarm chain on trains and collected a fine of Rs 55.86 lakh. The Western Railway (WR), also headquartered in Mumbai, has arrested 3,930 persons with the help of the railway police force for the offence. Read more

13:01 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Gulabrao Patil reaches Jalgaon to join the rally.

Gulabrao Patil, Guardian Minister of Jalgaon also arrived at the Jalgaon rally. Arotest rally is taking place in Jalgaon, North Maharashtra today against rising cases of love Jihad, killing of cows. It is organised by a number of right-wing organisations, such as Hindu Janagagruti Samiti, Sanathan Sanstha, Brahman Samaj, Maheshwari Samaj, Hindu Rashtra Sena, VHP and RSS are also seen participating in it. 

12:38 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Tenders must be floated immediately: Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar

The tenders for cleaning nullahs in Mumbai have not been issued as yet. Since this will result in delay of nullah cleaning even this year, Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Chahal looks into the matter and ensures that the work gets done immediately.

MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar pointed out that every year before monsoon, 309 big nullahs, 508 small drains, 5 rivers and drains running parallel to the roads need to be cleaned. It has been observed over the years that if the work of cleaning these drains begin by end of March or early April, it is possible to clean all the nullahs on time. 

But this year, tenders have not been floated as yet. If the tenders are not floated on time, the actual work will also not commence on time. Last year, when there was delay in floating the tenders, the work had got delayed. As a result, we had intervened and had regularly monitored the cleaning works. But since the entire process had got delayed, it had affected the execution of the work.

12:05 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Maharashtra: Man fakes robbery to keep employer's money in Thane, booked

A 27-year-old man faked his robbery to use Rs 5 lakh he had withdrawn on behalf of the firm where he is employed in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

However, discrepancies in his statements and the investigation exposed the robbery ruse and police registered a case, an officer said.

In his complaint lodged with the police, the man claimed four men stopped him while he was riding his motorcycle from Vartak Nagar to Manpada in Thane city on Friday night, threw chilli powder in his eyes and snatched the bag containing cash, he said. 
(PTI)

11:23 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Protest rally by right-wing organisations in Maharashtra; demand law against religious conversion

Protest rally is taking place in Jalgaon, North Maharashtra today. It is against rising cases of Love Jihad, killing of cows. It is organised by a number of right-wing organisations, such as Hindu Janagagruti Samiti, Sanathan Sanstha, Brahman Samaj, Maheshwari Samaj, Hindu Rashtra Sena, VHP and RSS members are also participating in it. They are demanding a law against religious coversion to.

Express Photo

11:04 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90kg marijuana, three held: ANI

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police have arrested three peddlers and seized 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that the accused drug peddlers were caught from the Ambernath area on the basis of a tip-off received through sources.

"A total of 90 kg of Ganja was recovered from them. The estimated worth of seized ganja in the international market is around Rs 17 lakhs," they said.

10:22 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Mumbai temperature rises above 20 degrees

Mumbai's minimum temperature on Saturday has risen above 20 degrees for the first time in two weeks, as the city has recorded 22 degree Celsius. Till yesterday, Mumbai was recording night temperature below 20 degrees.

Mumbai to get two new Metro lines after nearly 9 years

Mumbai Metro’s two new lines 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) are expected to be fully operational in January 2023, according to Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In April this year, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of these lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

State at liberty to conduct fresh testing of J&J baby powder manufactured at Mulund plant: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that the Maharashtra government was at liberty to carry out fresh testing of samples of baby powder of Johnson & Johnson Private Limited as per new guidelines of the central government and take urgent action in the event the results are adverse.

On January 3, the HC had pulled up the state government asking why there was a delay of over two years in passing an order against the company in connection with the cancellation of the baby powder manufacturing licence for its Mulund plant.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close