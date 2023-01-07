Mumbai News Live Updates: Phase 1 Metro services to remain suspended between 6 am and 10 pm

Mumbai Live updates: The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on January 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA. (File/Representational)

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 8 2023: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is integrating the signalling system between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E). The first mega block for this purpose will be carried out on January 8 to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The integration will help the entire corridor to be commissioned for operation. The metro services on Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) will remain suspended on January 8 between 6 am and 10 pm, according to officials of the MMRDA.

Meanwhile, National Minorities Commission member (Union minister status) Kumari Syed Shahzadi will visit Maharashtra from Sunday to January 11. This will be the first visit by a member of the Commission to Maharashtra after the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena coalition came to power in the state on June 30 last year. During her tour the commission member, who enjoys Union minister status, will interact with minorities and review their social, economic and educational status in the state. She is likely to hold interactions with various organisations to understand the challenges and problems faced by minorities in Maharashtra.

In other news, Shinde and People Republic Party (PRP) president Jogendra Kawade are set to hold statewide rallies to counter Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) uniting to make deeper inroads into Dalit and OBC votebanks. Shinde’s decision to ally with Kawade, however, has upset RPI(A) president Ramdas Athawale, an ally of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the state. “An elaborate plan is underway to hold joint rallies of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and PRP in the state. The first rally will be held in Mumbai,” said a PRP leader.