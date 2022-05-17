scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: MVA leaders react to Rahul Gandhi’s regional parties remarks, say should focus on reviving Congress

Mumbai News Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement on regional parties has not gone down well with its ally partners in the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 9:32:29 am
Rahul Gandhi at Chintan Shivir.

Mumbai News Live: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “regional parties neither have an ideology nor a centralised approach”, leaders of both the Shiv Sena and NCP, allies of the party in Maharashtra, have reacted by saying that Gandhi should worry about the revival of his own party instead. Gandhi made his remarks on the last day of the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, in an apparent jibe at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a “failed” opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable. This comes a day after Fadnavis said that he would not rest till the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — which he compared with the Babri Masjid structure — was brought down from power.

In other news, a fire broke out at an under-construction building in south Mumbai, and no causalities were reported, civic officials told news agency PTI. The blaze erupted around 1 pm on Monday on the ground floor of the building being constructed opposite the Esplanade House in Kala Ghoda.

Live Blog

Follow this space for the latest updates from Maharashtra.

Jitu Navlani case: Cop seeks fresh probe in FIR filed for obstructing arrest

Jitendra Jitu Navlani

 

Inspector Anup Dange has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey seeking reinvestigation in the FIR that was registered against Jitendra Jitu Navlani for allegedly obstructing the police from arresting an accused. The Bombay High Court last month quashed the FIR against Navlani.

Navlani, who owns a restaurant in south Mumbai, is also accused of accepting over Rs 58.96 crore from various private companies by using the names of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths and the Anti Corruption Bureau had issued a lookout circular against him last week.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.