Mumbai News Live: MVA leaders react to Rahul Gandhi’s regional parties remarks, say should focus on reviving Congress

Mumbai News Live: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “regional parties neither have an ideology nor a centralised approach”, leaders of both the Shiv Sena and NCP, allies of the party in Maharashtra, have reacted by saying that Gandhi should worry about the revival of his own party instead. Gandhi made his remarks on the last day of the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, in an apparent jibe at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a “failed” opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable. This comes a day after Fadnavis said that he would not rest till the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — which he compared with the Babri Masjid structure — was brought down from power.

In other news, a fire broke out at an under-construction building in south Mumbai, and no causalities were reported, civic officials told news agency PTI. The blaze erupted around 1 pm on Monday on the ground floor of the building being constructed opposite the Esplanade House in Kala Ghoda.