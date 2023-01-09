Mumbai News Live Updates: Narayan Rane, Sanjay Raut engage in verbal duel yet again; BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) stay mum

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: January 9, 2023 9:28:52 am
Although Rane and Raut ensured to not cross each other’s path in Parliament, they brought their battle home. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 9, 2023: Union minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday bitterly engaged in a verbal duel. However, this wasn’t the first time the two leaders took potshots at each other. Even in the past, whenever the two locked horns, the tone, and tenor of their language and choice of words were harsh. The insiders in both parties reveal that Raut’s ‘enmity’ with Rane has come into the public domain since the latter’s expulsion from the organisation by (late) Bal Thackeray in 2005.

Meanwhile, between 2015 and 2021, nearly two-thirds of the MBBS graduates from Grant Medical College (GMC) or J J Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s biggest government medical college, opted out of their compulsory one-year rural posting. The hospital, during this period, received Rs 27 crore in penalties and many students are yet to pay the fine. The authorities now have tweaked the norms to ensure that the graduates no longer skip rural service by paying a fine.

In other news, while holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for multi-million dollar projects “going away from Maharashtra”, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said just because the PM is from Gujarat does not mean he should give priority to his state. “The Prime Minister should treat all the states like his children and they should be given similar treatment,” he said. The statement seems to allude to the political blame game that erupted in 2022 over the MoU jointly signed by companies Vedanta and Foxconn with the Gujarat government.

Live Blog

09:28 (IST)09 Jan 2023
Not just Gujarat, PM should treat all states like his children: Raj Thackeray

While holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for multi-million dollar projects “going away from Maharashtra”, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said just because the PM is from Gujarat does not mean he should give priority to his state.

“The Prime Minister should treat all the states like his children and they should be given similar treatment,” he said. The statement seems to allude to the political blame game that erupted in 2022 over the MoU jointly signed by companies Vedanta and Foxconn with the Gujarat government. Read more.

09:27 (IST)09 Jan 2023
Good morning!

Welcome to Mumbai live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from Maharashtra.

Mumbai Confidential: Disturbing Affairs

PM Modi Indian Science Congress PM Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress by video link Tuesday. (PTI)

Maharashtra is one of the first states in the country to enact a law against superstitious practices and claims of black magic, however, the Indian Science Congress held in Nagpur witnessed the glorification of Rangoli, with claims that it would ward off evils. Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, the meet saw a disturbing turn of affairs. Read more here.

‘Glow garden’ at Girgaon Chowpatty soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a laser show on a water curtain at the Lok Manya Tilak Garden in Girgaon Chowpatty. The development is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Mumbai Beautification project which was announced in August 2022 at a total cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

The garden will be developed by installing glowing objects like birds, flowers and animals along with lighting up taller trees. It will be operational five to eight times a month, including festivals such as Ganesh festival, Navratri, Diwali, Christmas, Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, a civic official said. Read more.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:24 IST
