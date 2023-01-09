Mumbai News Live Updates: Narayan Rane, Sanjay Raut engage in verbal duel yet again; BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) stay mum

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 9, 2023: Union minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday bitterly engaged in a verbal duel. However, this wasn’t the first time the two leaders took potshots at each other. Even in the past, whenever the two locked horns, the tone, and tenor of their language and choice of words were harsh. The insiders in both parties reveal that Raut’s ‘enmity’ with Rane has come into the public domain since the latter’s expulsion from the organisation by (late) Bal Thackeray in 2005.

Meanwhile, between 2015 and 2021, nearly two-thirds of the MBBS graduates from Grant Medical College (GMC) or J J Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s biggest government medical college, opted out of their compulsory one-year rural posting. The hospital, during this period, received Rs 27 crore in penalties and many students are yet to pay the fine. The authorities now have tweaked the norms to ensure that the graduates no longer skip rural service by paying a fine.

In other news, while holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for multi-million dollar projects “going away from Maharashtra”, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said just because the PM is from Gujarat does not mean he should give priority to his state. “The Prime Minister should treat all the states like his children and they should be given similar treatment,” he said. The statement seems to allude to the political blame game that erupted in 2022 over the MoU jointly signed by companies Vedanta and Foxconn with the Gujarat government.