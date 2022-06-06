scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Man, woman hang selves in Malad; state logs 1,494 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai news live: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
June 6, 2022 8:32:06 am
Mumbai: Labourer hired by BMC killed while cleaning nullah, contractor among 4 booked"Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway," the Malad police station official added.

Mumbai news live updates: A man working as a driver and a woman allegedly committed suicide in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, news agency PTI reported. Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) and Guddi Devi Harjan (35) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh and were living in Shivgami Nagar, a police official said. “Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway,” the Malad police station official added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, according to the state health department data.

Meanwhile, in a stinging attack on the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it wouldn’t be surprising if the Enforcement Directorate issues summons against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the National Herald newspaper case and paste the notice on his memorial. The ED recently issued summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering probe. It was for alleged irregularities in party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: There won’t be any change in the plan of reopening schools after the summer break on June 13, school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said; follow for latest news updates

961 new Covid cases reported in Mumbai, TPR stands at 11%

ON SUNDAY, the test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11 per cent in Mumbai with 961 new Covid-19 cases identified out of the 8,778 conducted tests. The state’s TPR stood at 5.7 per cent after 1,494 patients tested positive of Covid-19 out of the 25,994 tests conducted on Sunday.

Steady dip seen in performance of govt school students in higher classes

As students move toward higher classes, their understanding levels show a steady decline, according to the National Achievement Survey (NAS), Maharashtra, report. Moreover, a comparison between government-run and private schools shows that the latter have better performance in higher classes. This raises questions on quality or standards of education in government-run schools in Maharashtra, especially in higher classes, according to experts.

 

