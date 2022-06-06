Mumbai News Live: Man, woman hang selves in Malad; state logs 1,494 new Covid-19 cases

"Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway," the Malad police station official added.

Mumbai news live updates: A man working as a driver and a woman allegedly committed suicide in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, news agency PTI reported. Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) and Guddi Devi Harjan (35) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh and were living in Shivgami Nagar, a police official said. “Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway,” the Malad police station official added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, according to the state health department data.

Meanwhile, in a stinging attack on the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it wouldn’t be surprising if the Enforcement Directorate issues summons against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the National Herald newspaper case and paste the notice on his memorial. The ED recently issued summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering probe. It was for alleged irregularities in party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.