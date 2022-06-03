scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: NCP demands caste-based Census, asks CM to call all-party meeting

Mumbai News Live Updates, Mumbai Latest Covid Cases, Mumbai Weather News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience COVID-19 restrictions again.

June 3, 2022 9:32:00 am
Irrigation Minister, Jayant Patil, Ulhasnagar, CST, Sanjay Pandey, SJ Kunte, Covid-19, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsJayant Patil (Facebook)

Mumbai news live updates: NCP, part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in Maharashtra, on Thursday demanded holding of caste-based Census to ascertain the social status of different communities. State unit president and water resources minister Jayant Patil told reporters that NCP will appeal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting of senior functionaries chaired by Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don’t wish to experience COVID-19 restrictions again. Speaking at the state COVID-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state’s caseload stands at 78,89,212, and death toll is 1,47,861.

In other news, five National Disaster Response Force units as well as teams from Navy, Army and Coast Guard will be deployed in Mumbai to make the metropolis rain-ready, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. There would be 22 days during the monsoon when the high tide would be over 4.5 metres, while the city has 487 flooding spots, according to the civic body. It had called a coordination meeting of its own officials as well as those from other agencies during the day, against the backdrop of the monsoon progressing till Karwar in neighbouring Karnataka as per the India Meteorological Department.

Mumbai News Live Updates: five National Disaster Response Force units as well as teams from Navy, Army and Coast Guard to be deployed in Mumbai to make the metropolis rain-ready, says BMC; follow for latest news updates

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: No more andolan…why look for Shivling in every mosque?

In first remarks on the row over the Gyanvapi mosque, now at the centre of court room battles in Varanasi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Thursday questioned the need to “look for a Shivling in every mosque (har masjid me Shivling kyun dekhna)” and said the RSS was not in favour of launching any other movement (andolan) on these issues.

Addressing the concluding session of the RSS officer training camp in Nagpur, Bhagwat said the Gyanvapi dispute involves some issues of faith and the court’s decision on it should be accepted by all.

Glitches disrupt teachers’ training process, system briefly stopped

THE MUCH-AWAITED teacher training process, which finally started after some delay is now marred with technical glitches. Starting from problems during log-in, several other technical issues were highlighted by the teachers following which the entire online system was stopped for a few hours on Thursday evening.

Around one lakh teachers registered for this training, which is being held online for the first time by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The teachers will get a chance to be promoted to senior pay grade upon approval following the assessment post the training session.

