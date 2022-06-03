Mumbai News Live Updates: NCP demands caste-based Census, asks CM to call all-party meeting

Mumbai news live updates: NCP, part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in Maharashtra, on Thursday demanded holding of caste-based Census to ascertain the social status of different communities. State unit president and water resources minister Jayant Patil told reporters that NCP will appeal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting of senior functionaries chaired by Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don’t wish to experience COVID-19 restrictions again. Speaking at the state COVID-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state’s caseload stands at 78,89,212, and death toll is 1,47,861.

In other news, five National Disaster Response Force units as well as teams from Navy, Army and Coast Guard will be deployed in Mumbai to make the metropolis rain-ready, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. There would be 22 days during the monsoon when the high tide would be over 4.5 metres, while the city has 487 flooding spots, according to the civic body. It had called a coordination meeting of its own officials as well as those from other agencies during the day, against the backdrop of the monsoon progressing till Karwar in neighbouring Karnataka as per the India Meteorological Department.