Mumbai News Live Updates: Kiran Gosavi clicked selfie to show friends, pal called him to hear Aryan Khan’s voice, says NCB

3 days on, no clarity when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive

Police have not yet received any communication on when the bodies of Thane resident Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy, her husband and two children, who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, will arrive in the city, an official said on Tuesday.



According to the Thane police official, after receiving the news of the plane crash, they contacted Vaibhavi Tripathy's elder sister. However, since then no relative of Vaibhavi Tripathy (51), who worked in a senior position at a financial firm at BKC in Mumbai, has approached the Kapurbawadi police station under whose jurisdiction the family's residence is located.



"All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation," the official added. A senior official in the Thane district administration said, "We do not have any update to share." When contacted on an emergency number issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu after the crash, an official said they were not authorized to reveal anything to the media. (PTI)