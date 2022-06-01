Mumbai News Live Updates: Kiran Gosavi clicked selfie to show friends, pal called him to hear Aryan Khan’s voice, says NCB

Mumbai News Live Updates: The viral selfie of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, which had first led to allegations of irregularity in the probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case, was taken by NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to “show his friends”. Gosavi, who was named as an independent panch witness by the NCB during the search and seizure of the accused, including Aryan, has told the NCB special investigation team (SIT) in a statement that he had called a friend “who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice”.
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who headed the NCB in Mumbai when it was investigating the controversial drugs-on-cruise case last year, was on Monday transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials told news agency PTI.
In another development, petrol dealers across Maharashtra began a one-day strike Tuesday demanding a hike in their margin/commission which has not been increased since 2017. Though fuel outlets are not closed, the dealers are protesting by not purchasing petrol or diesel for one day. Similar protests are happening across at least 18 states.
Gosavi, who was named as an independent panch witness by the NCB during the search and seizure of the accused, including Aryan, has told the NCB special investigation team (SIT) in a statement that he had called a friend “who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice”. Aryan and five others were dropped as accused in the chargesheet filed by the SIT last week. Gosavi’s statement is part of the chargesheet submitted to the court. Read more.
Police have not yet received any communication on when the bodies of Thane resident Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy, her husband and two children, who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, will arrive in the city, an official said on Tuesday.
According to the Thane police official, after receiving the news of the plane crash, they contacted Vaibhavi Tripathy's elder sister. However, since then no relative of Vaibhavi Tripathy (51), who worked in a senior position at a financial firm at BKC in Mumbai, has approached the Kapurbawadi police station under whose jurisdiction the family's residence is located.
"All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation," the official added. A senior official in the Thane district administration said, "We do not have any update to share." When contacted on an emergency number issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu after the crash, an official said they were not authorized to reveal anything to the media. (PTI)
