Mumbai News Live Updates: Kiran Gosavi clicked selfie to show friends, pal called him to hear Aryan Khan’s voice, says NCB

Wednesday, June 01, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 1, 2022 9:08:29 am
Kiran Gosavi had been detained in connection with a cheating case. (File Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates:  The viral selfie of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, which had first led to allegations of irregularity in the probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case, was taken by NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to “show his friends”. Gosavi, who was named as an independent panch witness by the NCB during the search and seizure of the accused, including Aryan, has told the NCB special investigation team (SIT) in a statement that he had called a friend “who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice”.

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who headed the NCB in Mumbai when it was investigating the controversial drugs-on-cruise case last year, was on Monday transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials told news agency PTI.

In another development, petrol dealers across Maharashtra began a one-day strike Tuesday demanding a hike in their margin/commission which has not been increased since 2017. Though fuel outlets are not closed, the dealers are protesting by not purchasing petrol or diesel for one day. Similar protests are happening across at least 18 states.

09:08 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Kiran Gosavi clicked selfie to show friends, pal called him to hear Aryan Khan’s voice: NCB

The viral selfie of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, which had first led to allegations of irregularity in the probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case, was taken by NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to “show his friends”.

Gosavi, who was named as an independent panch witness by the NCB during the search and seizure of the accused, including Aryan, has told the NCB special investigation team (SIT) in a statement that he had called a friend “who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice”. Aryan and five others were dropped as accused in the chargesheet filed by the SIT last week. Gosavi’s statement is part of the chargesheet submitted to the court. Read more. 

09:07 (IST)01 Jun 2022
3 days on, no clarity when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive

Police have not yet received any communication on when the bodies of Thane resident Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy, her husband and two children, who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, will arrive in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Thane police official, after receiving the news of the plane crash, they contacted Vaibhavi Tripathy's elder sister. However, since then no relative of Vaibhavi Tripathy (51), who worked in a senior position at a financial firm at BKC in Mumbai, has approached the Kapurbawadi police station under whose jurisdiction the family's residence is located.

"All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation," the official added. A senior official in the Thane district administration said, "We do not have any update to share." When contacted on an emergency number issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu after the crash, an official said they were not authorized to reveal anything to the media. (PTI)

09:06 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Welcome to our Mumbai News Live Blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Mumbai News Live Blog! Follow this space for the latest news, weather and traffic updates from your city. 

Sameer Wankhede was moved to NCB in 2020.

Students in BMC-run schools to get new uniform this year, no need to wear tie any longer

AS THE schools start a new academic year in June after the Covid-19 pandemic, children studying in Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are expected to get new uniforms. Instead of the blue colour themed uniform, which was in use for many years, the new uniform will now be in a shade of red with a cream colour background for shirts. From this academic year, students will no longer have to wear ties.

According to the information provided by officials from the Education Department at BMC, a committee was formed that included teachers, BMC officials and designers to decide on the new uniform. The idea was to bring about a change, which will be comfortable for students.

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Pune realtor in CBI custody till June 8

PUNE-BASED builder Avinash Bhosale, arrested in the Yes Bank-DHFL ‘fraud’ case, was sent in the custody of the CBI till June 8. Bhosale was arrested on Thursday by the CBI.

He was ordered to be lodged at the CBI’s guesthouse by the special court till it decided the plea by the agency to seek his remand and a separate application filed by Bhosale’s lawyers claiming that his arrest was illegal.

After four days of stay at the guesthouse, the court passed an order allowing the CBI plea for his custody on Tuesday evening. Special Judge D P Shingade had heard arguments from both parties on Monday and reserved the pleas for orders.

