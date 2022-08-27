Mumbai News Live Updates: Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 16 personnel, including 3 missing Indians

Mumbai News Live Updates (August 27): The Indian Coast Guard successfully coordinated the rescue of 16 personnel including three missing Indian nationals in foreign waters off of Malaysia’s coast on Friday, August 26.
Late Thursday evening, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a message about three missing Indian nationals from Guyana flagged tanker MT Vora off Malaysian Coast. MRCC then coordinated the rescue operation in collaboration with SAR coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The boat was then located by Malaysian authorities off Malaysia’s coast on Friday. The boat had run out of fuel for the passage. The 16 personnel including the three missing Indian nationals were rescued and taken to Malaysia for further investigation/formalities. The operation involved co-ordination with three countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a first this Ganesh Chaturthi, lifeguards who are voluntarily involved in the immersion of deities can get an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh at a premium of Rs 60 per person. The public sector firm Oriental Insurance Company, which is the major insurance provider to Govindas in Dahi Handis, rolled out the scheme a week ahead of the festival.
“This is for the time that an insurance firm is providing insurance to volunteer lifeguards in the state. We have kept the premium at a rate of only Rs 60 so that even people from a low economic background can afford it,” said Sachin Khanvilkar, manager of Oriental, Mumbai City Divisional Office.
Two mandals from Khar Danda and Bhandup have already approached the company to claim insurance for 50 such volunteers. Rupsa Chakraborty report
With the intention to digitise patients’ records across all the 270 hospitals under National Cancer Grid (NCG) — the network of cancer hospitals that comes under Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) — the TMC has tied up with NGO KOITA Foundation to establish a centre for digital oncology. This will help create a data bank of patients across the country, which will help in medical researches and policy making.
While signing an MoU with the NGO, Dr RA Badwe, director of Tata Memorial Centre, said that digitisation of the patients’ records starting from their prescriptions and radiology reports would not only make the treatment process paperless, but will provide them the data bank to do national research. “It will be a mine of information,” he said.
Dr C S Pramesh, convener of NCG, said that as per a study, only 40 per cent of the patients maintain digital medical records. Read more here
A week after the Mumbai Traffic Police WhatsApp number received threats about another “26/11-like” attack in the city, the same WhatsApp number on Friday received a message from an unidentified person advising India to avoid a “Somalia-type attack”. The message sent from a Somalia-based number did not issue any threat. Terror group Al-Shabaab had recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.
A Crime Branch officer said, “While the number is registered in Somalia, we are trying to find out the message was sent from where. It is possible that someone from another country sent the text.” Read more here
In a first-of-its kind initiative, over 1,000 Indians have adopted nearly 7,000 patients suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) in India to provide vocational, diagnostic and nutritional support for faster recovery. Maharashtra tops the chart with the most number of adoptions across the country.
Under the TB elimination programme, the Centre has initiated a new voluntary programme – Ni-kshay Mitra – that calls for people to adopt TB patients and take care of their nutritional diet. Although it is officially yet to be launched across the nation, the registration of keen benefactors had started from the last week of July on the portal of Ni-kshay Mitra.
Data collected by The Indian Express shows that as of August 24, 1,125 individuals and NGOs, among others, have registered online and adopted 6,975 TB patients in India. Among them, 30 per cent of the adoptions have been recorded in Maharashtra – the highest in India.
In all, 345 people have adopted 2,597 TB patients in the state. Pune has reported the most number of adoptions, followed by Mumbai. Rupsa Chakraborty reports
