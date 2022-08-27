Mumbai News Live Updates: Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 16 personnel, including 3 missing Indians

Lifeguards at immersion spots can claim Rs 5 lakh as insurance at Rs 60 per head

In a first this Ganesh Chaturthi, lifeguards who are voluntarily involved in the immersion of deities can get an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh at a premium of Rs 60 per person. The public sector firm Oriental Insurance Company, which is the major insurance provider to Govindas in Dahi Handis, rolled out the scheme a week ahead of the festival.

“This is for the time that an insurance firm is providing insurance to volunteer lifeguards in the state. We have kept the premium at a rate of only Rs 60 so that even people from a low economic background can afford it,” said Sachin Khanvilkar, manager of Oriental, Mumbai City Divisional Office.

Two mandals from Khar Danda and Bhandup have already approached the company to claim insurance for 50 such volunteers. Rupsa Chakraborty report