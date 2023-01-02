Mumbai News Live Updates: City temperature dips to 15.6°C; cold, pleasant weather to continue

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai city temperature on New Year’s day dipped to 15.6 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department predicted that the city will experience cold and pleasant weather all week. The Indian Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory showed a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius and a maximum of 29.5 — both two degrees below normal — on January 1. During the week, the nighttime temperature will hover between 16 and 19°C, and the overall weather will continue to be pleasant.
In other news, the Maharashtra state Olympic games will begin today across nine cities in the state. Around 8,000 sportspersons will compete in 39 disciplines over the next 10 days. The Balewadi Stadium in Pune will host 24 competitions. On the first day, sportspersons and teams will face off in wrestling (Pune), softball (Jalgaon), badminton (Nagpur) and yogasana (Nashik) categories. Baramati, Aurangabad, Amravati, Mumbai and Sangli are among the other host cities. The official opening ceremony will be held on January 5 in Pune.
BJP National president J P Nadda will launch the party’s pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra today. Nadda will visit the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency and hold party and public meetings during his day-long stay. Although the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, BJP has started preparations.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing a desalination plant is likely to begin in 2023, as the civic body aims to float tenders for the project by January-end. The plant — an industrial facility — would desalinate water from Arabian Sea making it suitable for drinking and irrigation purposes.
Mumbai at present gets its daily intake water from seven lakes. Their catchment areas are filled during monsoon, following which, water is being supplied across the city through pipelines. Though the city has a demand for 4,400 millions of litres per day (MLD) of water daily, BMC can only supply around 3,800 MLD — a shortfall of 500-600 MLD. Read more.
