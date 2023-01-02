Mumbai News Live Updates: City temperature dips to 15.6°C; cold, pleasant weather to continue

The Byculla zoo, also known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Ranibaug, recorded a footfall of 32,820 — the maximum number of visitors till date — on January 1. The zoo administration also earned a revenue of Rs 13.78 lakh, also the highest in a day so far. (PTI/ File)

In other updates from the state: "If Uddhav Thackeray introspects to understand what exactly led to his MLAs moving out, it will help decrease bitterness between the two sides and aid in their re-unification," Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minister for school education and Marathi Language, Deepak Kesarkar, said on Sunday. Kesarkar, who had recently criticised Ajit Pawar during the Winter Session of the Legislature, also praised the Leader of the Opposition, saying that he was proud of him.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Suyash Hospital, where those injured in a blast at Nashik chemical plant are undergoing treatment. He announced that all the treatment for workers will be provided by the Maharashtra government. Two persons died and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out inside a Jindal Poly films plant at Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik Sunday. The police said they suspect the fire broke out after a blast inside a boiler. According to the local authorities, the incident took place at around 11.30 am Sunday in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri.

The trial run of Metro on Line no. 1 of CIDCO’s Navi-Mumbai Metro project was successfully conducted between the Central Park and Belapur stations on December 30. Maha-Metro has been appointed to provide engineering assistance for the implementation of Metro Line no. 1.