Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: City temperature dips to 15.6°C; cold, pleasant weather to continue

Mumbai News Live Updates, January 2, 2023: Interior parts of Maharashtra may record a slight fall in the nighttime and daytime temperatures. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2023 8:30:16 am
During the week, the nighttime temperature will hover between 16 and 19°C, and the overall weather will continue to be pleasant. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai city temperature on New Year’s day dipped to 15.6 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department predicted that the city will experience cold and pleasant weather all week. The Indian Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory showed a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius and a maximum of 29.5 — both two degrees below normal — on January 1. During the week, the nighttime temperature will hover between 16 and 19°C, and the overall weather will continue to be pleasant.

In other news, the Maharashtra state Olympic games will begin today across nine cities in the state. Around 8,000 sportspersons will compete in 39 disciplines over the next 10 days. The Balewadi Stadium in Pune will host 24 competitions. On the first day, sportspersons and teams will face off in wrestling (Pune), softball (Jalgaon), badminton (Nagpur) and yogasana (Nashik) categories. Baramati, Aurangabad, Amravati, Mumbai and Sangli are among the other host cities. The official opening ceremony will be held on January 5 in Pune.

BJP National president J P Nadda will launch the party’s pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra today. Nadda will visit the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency and hold party and public meetings during his day-long stay. Although the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, BJP has started preparations.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Fire at chemical plant in Nashik leaves two women dead, 17 injured; Follow this space for all latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra

08:30 (IST)02 Jan 2023
BMC’s desalination plant project likely to begin this year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing a desalination plant is likely to begin in 2023, as the civic body aims to float tenders for the project by January-end. The plant — an industrial facility — would desalinate water from Arabian Sea making it suitable for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Mumbai at present gets its daily intake water from seven lakes. Their catchment areas are filled during monsoon, following which, water is being supplied across the city through pipelines. Though the city has a demand for 4,400  millions of litres per day (MLD) of water daily, BMC can only supply around 3,800 MLD — a shortfall of 500-600 MLD. Read more.

08:28 (IST)02 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

The Byculla zoo, also known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Ranibaug, recorded a footfall of 32,820 — the maximum number of visitors till date — on January 1. The zoo administration also earned a revenue of Rs 13.78 lakh, also the highest in a day so far. (PTI/ File)

In other updates from the state: "If Uddhav Thackeray introspects to understand what exactly led to his MLAs moving out, it will help decrease bitterness between the two sides and aid in their re-unification," Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minister for school education and Marathi Language, Deepak Kesarkar, said on Sunday. Kesarkar, who had recently criticised Ajit Pawar during the Winter Session of the Legislature, also praised the Leader of the Opposition, saying that he was proud of him.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Suyash Hospital, where those injured in a blast at Nashik chemical plant are undergoing treatment. He announced that all the treatment for workers will be provided by the Maharashtra government. Two persons died and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out inside a Jindal Poly films plant at Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik Sunday. The police said they suspect the fire broke out after a blast inside a boiler. According to the local authorities, the incident took place at around 11.30 am Sunday in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri.

The trial run of Metro on Line no. 1 of CIDCO’s Navi-Mumbai Metro project was successfully conducted between the Central Park and Belapur stations on December 30. Maha-Metro has been appointed to provide engineering assistance for the implementation of Metro Line no. 1.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 08:13 IST
