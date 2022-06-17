scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Mumbai News Live: FIR filed for flying drone ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai

Mumbai News Live Updates June 17 2022: Congress leaders, including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government, were detained on Thursday as they demonstrated at Raj Bhavan against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

June 17, 2022 9:44:23 am
mumbai news live updates, mumbai news today, mumbai covid news, mumbai city news, mumbai headlines todayThe PM was scheduled to go to BKC via Peddar Road on June 14 and the day before his visit, the entire road was scrutinised for security purposes. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live News: The Gamdevi police have registered an FIR for allegedly flying a drone on Monday, which was just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to visit the city. The police said the incident took place at Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday concluded hearing on pleas by arrested NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh — who are seeking release for a few hours on June 20 to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections — and said that it will pass its verdict at 2.30 pm on Friday.

In other news, Congress leaders, including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government, were detained on Thursday as they demonstrated at Raj Bhavan against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

Mumbai: Frustrated by looking after her, woman kills mentally ill teen daughter, say Police

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her mentally ill 19-year-old daughter at their residence in Andheri, and making it look like a case of suicide. The woman told police that she was extremely frustrated with her daughter, who had been mentally ill since birth and needed someone to take care of her all the time.

