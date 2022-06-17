Mumbai News Live: FIR filed for flying drone ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai

The PM was scheduled to go to BKC via Peddar Road on June 14 and the day before his visit, the entire road was scrutinised for security purposes. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live News: The Gamdevi police have registered an FIR for allegedly flying a drone on Monday, which was just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to visit the city. The police said the incident took place at Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday concluded hearing on pleas by arrested NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh — who are seeking release for a few hours on June 20 to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections — and said that it will pass its verdict at 2.30 pm on Friday.

In other news, Congress leaders, including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government, were detained on Thursday as they demonstrated at Raj Bhavan against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi.