Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases; CM taunts BJP over ‘proximity’ with Governor

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger at Dadar railway station. (PTI)

Mumbai News: Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new Covid-19 infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said. Over 60,000 cases are active in the state while 63 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 76 Omicron cases. Mumbai on the other hand saw 367 new cases, and 1 death.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, and urged him to request the Supreme Court to review its decision to set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs. The president is currently on a four-day visit to the state.

In another development, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took a dig at former ally BJP over its proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, pointing out opposition party leaders’ “almost daily visits” to the sprawling Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.