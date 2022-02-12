scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases; CM taunts BJP over ‘proximity’ with Governor

Mumbai News Live: A delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to request the Supreme Court to review its decision to set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: February 12, 2022 10:34:56 am
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger at Dadar railway station. (PTI)

Mumbai News: Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new Covid-19 infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said. Over 60,000 cases are active in the state while 63 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 76 Omicron cases. Mumbai on the other hand saw 367 new cases, and 1 death.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, and urged him to request the Supreme Court to review its decision to set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs. The president is currently on a four-day visit to the state.

More from Mumbai

In another development, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took a dig at former ally BJP over its proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, pointing out opposition party leaders’ “almost daily visits” to the sprawling Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Live Blog

Mumbai News: City records 367 new Covid-19 cases and one related death; Water taxi service to kick off on February 17; Follow this space for latest updates:

10:34 (IST)12 Feb 2022
Mumbai: Nigerian man held with 407 gm cocaine worth Rs 1.22 cr

A 31-year-old Nigerian national was held in Andheri East in Mumbai allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 1.22 crore, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Friday. Paul Ebe Enjoku, who had come to the country on a business visa, was held by the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's ANC on Thursday evening near Sahar village bus stop, he said. (With PTI)

10:34 (IST)12 Feb 2022
Hijab row protest in Malegaon: 4 organisers booked for violating prohibitory orders

Police in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case in connection with a 'hijab' protest by over 5,000 women a day earlier in Malegaon, some 270 kilometres from here, an official said. The women wearing hijab (Islamic head scarves) in support of students being denied this right in some colleges in Karnataka had gathered on Thursday at Kallu stadium in Pawarwadi on the call of the Jamiat-e-Ulema, he said.

10:33 (IST)12 Feb 2022
Only vaccinated people allowed in trains: HC asks why CS took decision without consulting panel

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to produce original files and relevant records pertaining to the issuance of SOPs that permitted only “fully vaccinated” people in state to board local trains and visit malls and workplaces.

After the court perused the state government’s affidavit, it questioned why the then Chief Secretary (CS) Sitaram Kunte took the decision without consulting the members of State Executive Committee (SEC).

“What was an emergency for which fundamental rights of citizens were curtailed and that you (CS) could not wait for the SEC to meet and discuss (the issue). We need to look into records,” the bench orally remarked. (With Omkar Gokhale)

10:30 (IST)12 Feb 2022
Transparency most important aspect of good governance in democracy: President in Mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the word 'durbar' was linked to royalty in the pre-Independence era, but its modern concept promotes transparency, which is the most important aspect of good governance in democracy. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan here.

The president said that just like the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital, the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai has become a constitutional symbol of hopes and aspirations of people in the world's largest democracy. "Before Independence, the word durbar was connected to royalty, while in the present times, it is associated with democracy. The modern concept of durbar promotes transparency, which is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system," he said. 

Beneficiaries take the booster vaccine dose at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Fatality rate among the unvaccinated in third wave three times higher than vaccinated lot

A cross-sectional study conducted by the State Health Department involving 8,266 Covid-19 infected patients during the peak of the third wave has shown that the fatality rate amongst those who were vaccinated stood at 0.66 per cent while the fatality rate amongst the unvaccinated was over three times higher, at 2.1 per cent. The study also states that although the breakthrough infection rate among vaccinated beneficiaries was high, the severity of infection was lower than the unvaccinated individuals.

Out of 8,266 Covid-19 infected patients surveyed for the study across 36 districts, 943 were partially vaccinated, 4,359 had taken both the doses while the remaining 2,964 were unvaccinated. The study revealed that 35 patients who were inoculated with either of the two available vaccines succumbed to the infection with a fatality rate of 0.66 per cent. On the other hand, the fatality rate was 2.1 per cent among unvaccinated patients with 63 deaths recorded during the survey which concluded on January 15.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.