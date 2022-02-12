Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases; CM taunts BJP over ‘proximity’ with Governor

Mumbai News: Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new Covid-19 infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said. Over 60,000 cases are active in the state while 63 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 76 Omicron cases. Mumbai on the other hand saw 367 new cases, and 1 death.
Meanwhile, a delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, and urged him to request the Supreme Court to review its decision to set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs. The president is currently on a four-day visit to the state.
In another development, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took a dig at former ally BJP over its proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, pointing out opposition party leaders’ “almost daily visits” to the sprawling Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.
A 31-year-old Nigerian national was held in Andheri East in Mumbai allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 1.22 crore, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Friday. Paul Ebe Enjoku, who had come to the country on a business visa, was held by the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's ANC on Thursday evening near Sahar village bus stop, he said. (With PTI)
Police in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case in connection with a 'hijab' protest by over 5,000 women a day earlier in Malegaon, some 270 kilometres from here, an official said. The women wearing hijab (Islamic head scarves) in support of students being denied this right in some colleges in Karnataka had gathered on Thursday at Kallu stadium in Pawarwadi on the call of the Jamiat-e-Ulema, he said.
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to produce original files and relevant records pertaining to the issuance of SOPs that permitted only “fully vaccinated” people in state to board local trains and visit malls and workplaces.
After the court perused the state government’s affidavit, it questioned why the then Chief Secretary (CS) Sitaram Kunte took the decision without consulting the members of State Executive Committee (SEC).
“What was an emergency for which fundamental rights of citizens were curtailed and that you (CS) could not wait for the SEC to meet and discuss (the issue). We need to look into records,” the bench orally remarked. (With Omkar Gokhale)
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the word 'durbar' was linked to royalty in the pre-Independence era, but its modern concept promotes transparency, which is the most important aspect of good governance in democracy. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan here.
The president said that just like the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital, the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai has become a constitutional symbol of hopes and aspirations of people in the world's largest democracy. "Before Independence, the word durbar was connected to royalty, while in the present times, it is associated with democracy. The modern concept of durbar promotes transparency, which is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system," he said.