Mumbai News Live Updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray to address mega rally in Aurangabad today

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday is all set to address a ‘mega rally’ in Aurangabad just days ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in the state. The venue of the rally is significant with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Devendra Fadnavis addressing crowds in Aurangabad last month. The city will also witness civic polls post-monsoon.
In other news, Maharashtra recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 81 per cent more than the previous day. Of these, 1,242 were detected in Mumbai, almost double the Monday’s count. The state also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said.
Meanwhile, Mumbra Police Tuesday summoned recently suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, news agency PTI reported. Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party’s primary membership on Sunday. She is expected to be present before Mumbra Police Station on June 22, a senior police official confirmed.
The Thane Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to appear before it on June 22 in connection with the FIR lodged against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Two days ago, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled another BJP leader, Naveen Jindal, for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The Thane Police had booked Sharma based on a complaint filed by a madrasa teacher, who alleged that his religious feelings were hurt by what Sharma said in a TV news debate. Read more
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing a rally at Aurangabad today. This comes just days before the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on June 10 in the state.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!