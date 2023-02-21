scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC to hear Uddhav’s plea challenging EC’s decision to allot Shiv Sena name, symbol to Eknath tomorrow

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, February 21, 2023: 'Will not stake claim to any property of Shiv Sena, including Sena Bhavan,' says CM Eknath Shinde; top court to hear today bail pleas of Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai, New Delhi | February 21, 2023 11:24 IST
Mumbai Live Updates: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and (right) Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photos)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena at 3.30 pm tomorrow, Live Law reported. Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will also hear on merits today the batch of petitions related to the political fallout in Maharashtra due to the split in the Shiv Sena.

Days after the Election Commission recognised Eknath Shinde’s faction as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister Monday said his party would not stake claim to any of the properties of Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena, including the Shiv Sena Bhavan, its headquarters. “We do not have a greed for wealth or any property. I am officially announcing with authority that we will not stake claim to any property,” Shinde said. The Chief Minister will also hold Tuesday the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, in which MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders, who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, will take part.

The Supreme Court is also likely to hear today the bail pleas of the Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been lodged in jail since August 2018. On February 13, a division bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia adjourned the matter for hearing on February 21. “Accommodation has been sought on behalf of the Solicitor General. List the matter as the first item on February 21,” the bench said.

Live Blog

Shiv Sena, Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to face off in Supreme Court today. Keep scrolling down to read the latest updates.

11:21 (IST)21 Feb 2023
SC to hear Uddhav’s plea challenging EC’s decision to allot Sena name, symbol to Eknath tomorrow

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena at 3.30 pm tomorrow, Live Law reported. 

When the matter came up Tuesday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, according to Bar and Bench, "If the EC order is not stayed then they will take over the symbol, the bank accounts and more disqualification (will happen). Please list it tomorrow before the Constitution bench."

Meanwhile, CJI DY Chandrachud responded to this by saying: "Let us not disturb the Constitution bench. We need to read the matter. Let us hear it tomorrow then."

Senior Advocate NK Kaul, however, wondered why the matter came to SC before going to the HC. 

"We will hear it tomorrow at 3:30 pm. The reason we are not taking up in the morning is because we don't want other colleagues to be held up," the CJI added.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench, Live Law)

10:57 (IST)21 Feb 2023
CM Shinde calls national executive meeting of Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will on Tuesday hold the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, days after the Election Commission recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

The meeting will be attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, a close aide of the CM said.

“This would be the first party-level meeting to be chaired by CM Shinde, after the Election Commission's decision that the name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol will remain with the Shinde camp,” he said. "Some decisions could be expected such as appointment of the new executive committee,” he added.

Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations". "I have no greed for property or funds of the Shiv Sena. I am a person who has always given something to others,” he had told reporters.

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he had said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," the CM had said. (PTI)

10:20 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Uddhav ‘saintly person’, feel sorry for him: Former Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Breaking his silence on the political developments in Maharashtra, former state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday described Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray as a “saintly person” who was not cut out for the Chief Minister post. Instead, Koshiyari said, Thackeray should have continued to run his own party.

Reflecting on his strained relationship with former chief minister Thackeray, Koshiyari said, “I am of the view that Uddhav Thackeray is a saintly person. He shouldn’t have taken the CM post. He was not fit for CM. He should have run his own party. It was NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Congress which instilled in him the chief ministership and made him a sacrificial lamb. Actually, I feel sorry for Uddhav Thackeray.” Read more

10:16 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear today the bail pleas of the Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been lodged in jail since August 2018.

On February 13, a division bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia adjourned the matter for hearing on February 21. “Accommodation has been sought on behalf of the Solicitor General. List the matter as the first item on February 21,” the bench said.

10:16 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Uddhav faction likely to approach SC again challenging EC’s decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is likely to mention in Supreme Court Tuesday its plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena

Though party chief Uddhav Thackeray had filed a petition in the apex court Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray, to mention it on Tuesday as it did not figure in Monday’s mentioning list.

Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will also hear on merits today the batch of petitions related to the political fallout in Maharashtra due to the split in the Shiv Sena.

10:15 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Two Naxalites working in security firm, car showroom in Hyderabad nabbed by Maha Police

Maharashtra Police have apprehended two Naxalites carrying a collective reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads and working in a security firm and a car showroom in Hyderabad after being on the run since 2006, an official said. The two accused, including a woman, were held on Monday after being tracked for nearly one year, he said.

One of the accused, Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape (42), was recruited as a member in the outlawed outfit's Aheri local organisation squad (LOS) in 2002 and later worked in various teams based in Jimalgatta and Sironcha, from where he absconded in 2006, a police release said on Monday.

"He is an accused in nine murder cases, eight encounters, two dacoities, four incidents of arson and a case of attempt to murder. He has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," an official said. (PTI)

10:09 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son booked for 'manhandling' Sonu Nigam

Hours after singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday night, the Mumbai police Tuesday booked Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, under IPC Sections 341, 337 and 323 based on the singer's complaint.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nigam had accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, of trying to ‘hold’ him as he was coming down from the stage. Nigam also claimed Phaterpekar ‘pushed’ his associates when they tried to come to his rescue.

10:06 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Here’s why Eknath Shinde faction won’t be able to stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan

Will the Eknath Shinde faction now stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan, now that the Election Commission of India has allotted the party name and the bow and arrow symbol to it? While this question has been doing the rounds, records show that this won’t be possible for the Shinde faction.

The Sena Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar is owned by the Shivai trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family and is not on the name of the party. Earlier too Uddhav Thackeray had said the Shinde faction has no chance to stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan. Read more

10:01 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Good Morning Mumbai!

Welcome to our Live Blog. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is likely to mention in Supreme Court Tuesday its plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena. Though party chief Uddhav Thackeray had filed a petition in the apex court Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray, to mention it on Tuesday as it did not figure in Monday’s mentioning list.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from Maharashtra.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan: Plot to harm me, I am being followed everywhere

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said that he is being followed by some unidentified individuals in Mumbai and Nanded, and all his movements are being watched. “I am being followed. These people are collecting information about my meetings and travel plans. It could be a plot to harm me. I have been hearing a discussion from many about a plan to do ‘Mete’ on me,” said Chavan during a public rally in his hometown Nanded.

Chavan referred to late Vinayak Mete, a leader of the Maratha community, who died in an early morning accident in 2022, while enroute to Mumbai from Pune at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Several conspiracy theories were floated after his death, and Chavan’s statement was likely to fuel these theories of a possible ‘foul play in Mete’s death’.

Sonu Nigam at Chembur police station (Express)

Sonu Nigam allegedly manhandled at music event in Mumbai’s Chembur

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday night. Nigam and his team left the spot soon after the incident and filed a complaint regarding the same at the Chembur police station.

An official said that based on a preliminary enquiry, the incident took place when a local politician’s son wanted to take a selfie with Nigam. However, the singer’s team didn’t recognise him and pushed him aside which led to a scuffle between the politician’s supporters and Nigam’s team.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nigam accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, of trying to ‘hold’ him as he was coming down from the stage. Nigam also claimed Phaterpekar ‘pushed’ his associates when they tried to come to his rescue.

Three days after it received EC recognition, the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took control of the party office in the Maharashtra legislative building, which was till now in the control of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday. Hours later, Uddhav alleged that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to snatch the Shiv Sena name and political symbol. “They have stolen everything from me, from the party name Shiv Sena to symbol but remember, you can steal the party but you cannot steal my ‘Thackeray’ name."

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Uddhav Thackeray ‘saintly person’, feel sorry for him: Former Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

Breaking his silence on the political developments in Maharashtra, former state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday described Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray as a “saintly person” who was not cut out for the Chief Minister post. Instead, Koshiyari said, Thackeray should have continued to run his own party.

Reflecting on his strained relationship with former chief minister Thackeray, Koshiyari said, “I am of the view that Uddhav Thackeray is a saintly person. He shouldn’t have taken the CM post. He was not fit for CM. He should have run his own party. It was NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Congress which instilled in him the chief ministership and made him a sacrificial lamb. Actually, I feel sorry for Uddhav Thackeray.”

