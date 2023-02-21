Mumbai News Live Updates: SC to hear Uddhav’s plea challenging EC’s decision to allot Shiv Sena name, symbol to Eknath tomorrow

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan
Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said that he is being followed by some unidentified individuals in Mumbai and Nanded, and all his movements are being watched. “I am being followed. These people are collecting information about my meetings and travel plans. It could be a plot to harm me. I have been hearing a discussion from many about a plan to do ‘Mete’ on me,” said Chavan during a public rally in his hometown Nanded.
Chavan referred to late Vinayak Mete, a leader of the Maratha community, who died in an early morning accident in 2022, while enroute to Mumbai from Pune at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Several conspiracy theories were floated after his death, and Chavan’s statement was likely to fuel these theories of a possible ‘foul play in Mete’s death’.
Sonu Nigam at Chembur police station (Express)
Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday night. Nigam and his team left the spot soon after the incident and filed a complaint regarding the same at the Chembur police station.
An official said that based on a preliminary enquiry, the incident took place when a local politician’s son wanted to take a selfie with Nigam. However, the singer’s team didn’t recognise him and pushed him aside which led to a scuffle between the politician’s supporters and Nigam’s team.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Nigam accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, of trying to ‘hold’ him as he was coming down from the stage. Nigam also claimed Phaterpekar ‘pushed’ his associates when they tried to come to his rescue.
Three days after it received EC recognition, the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took control of the party office in the Maharashtra legislative building, which was till now in the control of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday. Hours later, Uddhav alleged that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to snatch the Shiv Sena name and political symbol. “They have stolen everything from me, from the party name Shiv Sena to symbol but remember, you can steal the party but you cannot steal my ‘Thackeray’ name."
Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)
Breaking his silence on the political developments in Maharashtra, former state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday described Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray as a “saintly person” who was not cut out for the Chief Minister post. Instead, Koshiyari said, Thackeray should have continued to run his own party.
Reflecting on his strained relationship with former chief minister Thackeray, Koshiyari said, “I am of the view that Uddhav Thackeray is a saintly person. He shouldn’t have taken the CM post. He was not fit for CM. He should have run his own party. It was NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Congress which instilled in him the chief ministership and made him a sacrificial lamb. Actually, I feel sorry for Uddhav Thackeray.”
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena at 3.30 pm tomorrow, Live Law reported.
When the matter came up Tuesday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, according to Bar and Bench, "If the EC order is not stayed then they will take over the symbol, the bank accounts and more disqualification (will happen). Please list it tomorrow before the Constitution bench."
Meanwhile, CJI DY Chandrachud responded to this by saying: "Let us not disturb the Constitution bench. We need to read the matter. Let us hear it tomorrow then."
Senior Advocate NK Kaul, however, wondered why the matter came to SC before going to the HC.
"We will hear it tomorrow at 3:30 pm. The reason we are not taking up in the morning is because we don't want other colleagues to be held up," the CJI added.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, Live Law)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will on Tuesday hold the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, days after the Election Commission recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.
The meeting will be attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, a close aide of the CM said.
“This would be the first party-level meeting to be chaired by CM Shinde, after the Election Commission's decision that the name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol will remain with the Shinde camp,” he said. "Some decisions could be expected such as appointment of the new executive committee,” he added.
Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations". "I have no greed for property or funds of the Shiv Sena. I am a person who has always given something to others,” he had told reporters.
Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he had said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.
"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," the CM had said. (PTI)
Breaking his silence on the political developments in Maharashtra, former state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday described Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray as a “saintly person” who was not cut out for the Chief Minister post. Instead, Koshiyari said, Thackeray should have continued to run his own party.
Reflecting on his strained relationship with former chief minister Thackeray, Koshiyari said, “I am of the view that Uddhav Thackeray is a saintly person. He shouldn’t have taken the CM post. He was not fit for CM. He should have run his own party. It was NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Congress which instilled in him the chief ministership and made him a sacrificial lamb. Actually, I feel sorry for Uddhav Thackeray.” Read more
The Supreme Court is likely to hear today the bail pleas of the Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been lodged in jail since August 2018.
On February 13, a division bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia adjourned the matter for hearing on February 21. “Accommodation has been sought on behalf of the Solicitor General. List the matter as the first item on February 21,” the bench said.
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is likely to mention in Supreme Court Tuesday its plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.
Though party chief Uddhav Thackeray had filed a petition in the apex court Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray, to mention it on Tuesday as it did not figure in Monday’s mentioning list.
Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will also hear on merits today the batch of petitions related to the political fallout in Maharashtra due to the split in the Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra Police have apprehended two Naxalites carrying a collective reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads and working in a security firm and a car showroom in Hyderabad after being on the run since 2006, an official said. The two accused, including a woman, were held on Monday after being tracked for nearly one year, he said.
One of the accused, Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape (42), was recruited as a member in the outlawed outfit's Aheri local organisation squad (LOS) in 2002 and later worked in various teams based in Jimalgatta and Sironcha, from where he absconded in 2006, a police release said on Monday.
"He is an accused in nine murder cases, eight encounters, two dacoities, four incidents of arson and a case of attempt to murder. He has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," an official said. (PTI)
Hours after singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday night, the Mumbai police Tuesday booked Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, under IPC Sections 341, 337 and 323 based on the singer's complaint.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Nigam had accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, of trying to ‘hold’ him as he was coming down from the stage. Nigam also claimed Phaterpekar ‘pushed’ his associates when they tried to come to his rescue.
Will the Eknath Shinde faction now stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan, now that the Election Commission of India has allotted the party name and the bow and arrow symbol to it? While this question has been doing the rounds, records show that this won’t be possible for the Shinde faction.
The Sena Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar is owned by the Shivai trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family and is not on the name of the party. Earlier too Uddhav Thackeray had said the Shinde faction has no chance to stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan. Read more
More from Cities
Welcome to our Live Blog. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is likely to mention in Supreme Court Tuesday its plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena. Though party chief Uddhav Thackeray had filed a petition in the apex court Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray, to mention it on Tuesday as it did not figure in Monday’s mentioning list.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from Maharashtra.