Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Andheri East bypoll a test for Uddhav faction after split in party

Mumbai Maharashtra Latest News Today Live Updates, October 4, 2022: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the date for the bypolls to the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency in Mumbai, the first election in the city after the split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | October 4, 2022 7:13:39 am
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates Today: Before the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, the bypolls of Andheri East legislative Assembly constituency on November 3 will be the first litmus test for the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced the date for the bypolls to the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency in Mumbai, the first election in the city after the split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

As the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nears the 100-day mark, Shinde’s increasing focus on political commitments and his overdrive to meet people as an accessible CM has made a section of Shinde camp leaders urge him to maintain a distinction between politics and governance. In the past week, The Indian Express interacted with over a dozen leaders from the Shinde camp, the opposition as well as the legislators from the ruling BJP. “One would always see a long queue outside his office in Mantralaya. We joined him in hope that our pending works will be cleared soon. But we are finding it difficult to discuss with him due to lack of time,” a Shinde camp leader from north Maharashtra.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.

Live Blog

Andheri East bypoll a test for Uddhav faction after split in party; MLAs across parties want Shinde to keep politics, governance separate; Follow for Live Updates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been provided an additional security cover over the Z+ category security. The police department provided the additional security to the CM after observing that during his Pandharpur visit this July, Shinde readily mixed with the crowd, said a senior police official. On July 10, Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

The VP Road Police has arrested two people from Rajasthan and Mumbai for their alleged involvement in stealing Rs 1 crore cash from an angadia in South Mumbai. According to police, the two arrested people have been identified as Jabbar Singh Rawat Singh Rajput (19) and his nephew Arwindsinh Goyal (21). The victim — Kiran Patel — in his complaint alleged that Rajput worked at his shop in Bhoiwada in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar.

A special court on Monday sent five men, arrested for alleged links with the now banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to further custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 8. The five were arrested on September 22. The ATS on Monday sought their custody for eight more days. The agency’s prosecutor told the court that the social media accounts of the accused and information extracted from their phones have to be analysed and they have to be confronted with it. The lawyers for the accused submitted that there were no new grounds submitted by the ATS in seeking another extension of their custody.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:13:39 am
