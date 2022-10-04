Mumbai News Live Updates: Andheri East bypoll a test for Uddhav faction after split in party

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates Today: Before the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, the bypolls of Andheri East legislative Assembly constituency on November 3 will be the first litmus test for the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced the date for the bypolls to the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency in Mumbai, the first election in the city after the split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.
As the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nears the 100-day mark, Shinde’s increasing focus on political commitments and his overdrive to meet people as an accessible CM has made a section of Shinde camp leaders urge him to maintain a distinction between politics and governance. In the past week, The Indian Express interacted with over a dozen leaders from the Shinde camp, the opposition as well as the legislators from the ruling BJP. “One would always see a long queue outside his office in Mantralaya. We joined him in hope that our pending works will be cleared soon. But we are finding it difficult to discuss with him due to lack of time,” a Shinde camp leader from north Maharashtra.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.