Mumbai News Live Updates: Andheri East bypoll a test for Uddhav faction after split in party

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been provided an additional security cover over the Z+ category security. The police department provided the additional security to the CM after observing that during his Pandharpur visit this July, Shinde readily mixed with the crowd, said a senior police official. On July 10, Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

The VP Road Police has arrested two people from Rajasthan and Mumbai for their alleged involvement in stealing Rs 1 crore cash from an angadia in South Mumbai. According to police, the two arrested people have been identified as Jabbar Singh Rawat Singh Rajput (19) and his nephew Arwindsinh Goyal (21). The victim — Kiran Patel — in his complaint alleged that Rajput worked at his shop in Bhoiwada in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar.

A special court on Monday sent five men, arrested for alleged links with the now banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to further custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 8. The five were arrested on September 22. The ATS on Monday sought their custody for eight more days. The agency’s prosecutor told the court that the social media accounts of the accused and information extracted from their phones have to be analysed and they have to be confronted with it. The lawyers for the accused submitted that there were no new grounds submitted by the ATS in seeking another extension of their custody.