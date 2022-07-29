Mumbai News Live Updates: 9 of 10 samples from state test negative for monkeypox, result of one awaited

Mumbai Live News Today (July 29): Amid confirmation of four monkeypox cases in the country, the state’s public health department had sent samples of ten patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Of these, nine have tested negative for the virus while the reports of one more is awaited. Two of the ten suspected patients are from Mumbai. “We ran a diagnosis and sent their samples to the NIV for testing. Both the results came negative. One of them had chicken pox and the other suspected patient was diagnosed with a dermatological condition,” an officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The ED Thursday sought to record the statement of lawyer Surendra Gadling in connection with a money laundering case, alleging that he is one of the “prime suspects” in its probe registered last year. Gadling, a Nagpur-based lawyer, is currently in judicial custody as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. He was arrested by the Pune Police in 2018 and has been in prison since. The ED approached a special court stating that the investigators want to record his statement in jail and sought permission for it. The court issued notice to Gadling to reply to ED’s plea. It is likely to be heard on Friday.
The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe against former special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan is in the process of being transferred to the CBI by the Eknath Shinde-led government. Chavan is the lawyer whose purported video recording had been presented by then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis before the Deputy Speaker during the Assembly session in March when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra. Fadnavis had alleged that Chavan was talking about “framing BJP leaders” in the state. At that point, then home minister Dilip Walse-Patil had announced that a CID probe would be conducted following the allegations made by Fadnavis.
Police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with an attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer Nilesh alias Bala Kokane in Nashik city of Maharashtra, a senior official said.
Unidentified persons had attacked Kokane at around 10.45 pm on July 18 when he was on a two-wheeler in the MG Road area of the north Maharashtra city. They had assaulted the Sena leader with sharp and hard objects from behind, leaving him injured.
Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund said four suspects were arrested from the Gadkari Chowk area for the attack on Kokane. The police identified the suspects as Manoj Patil, Pankaj Sonawane, Sagar Dighole and Suraj Rajput, all residents of Nashik. (PTI)