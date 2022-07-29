Mumbai News Live Updates: 9 of 10 samples from state test negative for monkeypox, result of one awaited

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:27:20 am
Two of the ten suspected patients are from Mumbai. (File)

Mumbai Live News Today (July 29): Amid confirmation of four monkeypox cases in the country, the state’s public health department had sent samples of ten patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Of these, nine have tested negative for the virus while the reports of one more is awaited. Two of the ten suspected patients are from Mumbai. “We ran a diagnosis and sent their samples to the NIV for testing. Both the results came negative. One of them had chicken pox and the other suspected patient was diagnosed with a dermatological condition,” an officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The ED Thursday sought to record the statement of lawyer Surendra Gadling in connection with a money laundering case, alleging that he is one of the “prime suspects” in its probe registered last year. Gadling, a Nagpur-based lawyer, is currently in judicial custody as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. He was arrested by the Pune Police in 2018 and has been in prison since. The ED approached a special court stating that the investigators want to record his statement in jail and sought permission for it. The court issued notice to Gadling to reply to ED’s plea. It is likely to be heard on Friday.

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe against former special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan is in the process of being transferred to the CBI by the Eknath Shinde-led government. Chavan is the lawyer whose purported video recording had been presented by then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis before the Deputy Speaker during the Assembly session in March when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra. Fadnavis had alleged that Chavan was talking about “framing BJP leaders” in the state. At that point, then home minister Dilip Walse-Patil had announced that a CID probe would be conducted following the allegations made by Fadnavis.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: 8 of 10 samples from state test negative for monkeypox, results of two awaited; ED seeks to record lawyer Surendra Gadling's statement in money laundering case

08:25 (IST)29 Jul 2022
Four arrested for attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer in Nashik

Police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with an attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer Nilesh alias Bala Kokane in Nashik city of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

Unidentified persons had attacked Kokane at around 10.45 pm on July 18 when he was on a two-wheeler in the MG Road area of the north Maharashtra city. They had assaulted the Sena leader with sharp and hard objects from behind, leaving him injured.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund said four suspects were arrested from the Gadkari Chowk area for the attack on Kokane. The police identified the suspects as Manoj Patil, Pankaj Sonawane, Sagar Dighole and Suraj Rajput, all residents of Nashik. (PTI)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met senior Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi at his office. On this occasion, he congratulated him for becoming Chief Minister. Also inquired about his health. After him, once again a common Shiv Sainik became the Chief Minister of the state, the joy was clearly visible on his face. He also gave valuable guidance to Shinde from his experience.

With a change of guard at the helm of administration in Maharashtra, a handful of projects of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promoted aggressively by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are either in limbo or stare at an uncertain future. With the BMC polls round the corner, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took over from Uddhav Thackeray after the fall of the MVA government, has brought his own set of priorities for the civic body to pursue in earnest.

A 21-year-old fashion designer was arrested on Wednesday for helping a gang of cyber criminals open bank accounts using her documents which were used to siphon off money from a victim’s bank account. The victim was made to transfer money as part of a selection process for an advertisement and she smelt a rat when the fraudster said cricketer “Virat Kohli” will be part of the advertisement. In March, the victim had gone to a mall in Lower Parel where she saw children being auditioned and registrations being done for an advertisement. She filled the form thinking her daughter would be selected. On July 13, a fraudster posing as an executive from Reliance Entertainment called her and said her daughter had been selected as a model for Reliance Kids.

