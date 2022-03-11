Mumbai News Live: Buoyed by service sector, Maharashtra economy to grow by 12.1%

The service sector accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the Maharashtra's economy.

Mumbai News: Maharashtra’s economy is set to grow by 12.1 per cent, substantially higher than the 8.9 per cent growth rate that the Indian economy is expected to touch. The revival comes following the 8 per cent shrinking that the state suffered due to Covid-19.

The service sector is set to drive the growth in the upcoming financial year, as per the economic survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly on Tuesday. The service sector accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the state’s economy and is expected to witness a rise of 13.5 per cent in comparison to a negative 9 per cent growth last year.

On the Covid-19 front, Maharashtra Thursday recorded 452 fresh coronavirus cases and four related fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state’s case tally rose to 78,70,309 and the toll touched 1,43,749. Mumbai reported 64 new infections and no fresh deaths.