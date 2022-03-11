scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Buoyed by service sector, Maharashtra economy to grow by 12.1%

Mumbai News: The service sector accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the state's economy and is expected to witness a rise of 13.5 per cent in comparison to a negative 9 per cent growth last year.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
March 11, 2022 9:08:00 am
The service sector accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the Maharashtra's economy.

Mumbai News: Maharashtra’s economy is set to grow by 12.1 per cent, substantially higher than the 8.9 per cent growth rate that the Indian economy is expected to touch. The revival comes following the 8 per cent shrinking that the state suffered due to Covid-19.

The service sector is set to drive the growth in the upcoming financial year, as per the economic survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly on Tuesday. The service sector accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the state’s economy and is expected to witness a rise of 13.5 per cent in comparison to a negative 9 per cent growth last year.

More from Mumbai

On the Covid-19 front, Maharashtra Thursday recorded 452 fresh coronavirus cases and four related fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state’s case tally rose to 78,70,309 and the toll touched 1,43,749. Mumbai reported 64 new infections and no fresh deaths.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra records 452 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths; Mumbai sees 64 fresh infections; Follow this space for all the latest news from Maharashtra.

The number of vehicles in Mumbai stands at 42.12 lakh as against 40.48 lakh in 2020.

Massive uptick in vehicle purchase post pandemic

MAHARASHTRA SAW a massive uptick in the number of vehicles purchased post the pandemic. The Economic Survey report of 2021-22 states that the total number of vehicles in Maharashtra as of January 2022 stands at 4.09 crore — an increase of nearly 5.9 per cent over last year when the state had 3.86 crore vehicles. The growth is nearly double than what the state witnessed in 2021 when the number of vehicles increased by only 2.3 per cent.

Mumbai also registered a massive rise in vehicle sales with the city registering a growth of 4.1 per cent in the number of vehicles in 2021 compared to a 2.7 per cent increase in 2020. The number of vehicles in Mumbai stands at 42.12 lakh as against 40.48 lakh in 2020.

