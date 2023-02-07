scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns from post

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 7, 2023 11:51 IST
Mumbai News Live Updates, February 7, 2023: Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat Tuesday resigned from his post, sources close to the leader confirmed to The Indian Express. He sent his resignation along with the letter he had sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge where he made allegations of conspiracy against him, listing out how he was ‘humiliated’ by state Congress president Nana Patole and said that it won’t be possible to work with him.

Meanwhile, days after the Mumbai Port Trust gave its nod for the new water taxi service in Navi Mumbai, state Shipping Minister Dadaji Bhuse Tuesday inaugurated the service between Belapur and Gateway of India. The vessel ‘NAYAN XI’, operated by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd, is the only service on this route.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Tuesday nominated local party leader Nana Kate as the party candidate for the Chinchwad Assembly seat in Maharashtra. The decision comes after party leader Ajit Pawar held a closed-door meeting with other leaders at a hotel in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Today is the last day of filing nominations for the bypolls which is set to be held on February 26 this year.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Water taxi service from Belapur to Gateway of India launched today; NCP announces candidate for Chinchwad assembly polls and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from Mumbai.

11:46 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Jolt for Maharashtra Congress as Balasaheb Thorat resigns from legislative party post

Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat Tuesday resigned from his post as the leader of the Maharashtra legislative party. 

Thorat sent his resignation along with a letter he had sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he alleged that he was being ‘targeted’ in party meetings and ‘humiliated’ by state unit chief Nana Patole, sources close to the leader told The Indian Express. Read more.

11:15 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Water taxi service between Belapur and Gateway of India launched today

Days after the Mumbai Port Trust gave its nod for the new water taxi service in Navi Mumbai, state Shipping Minister Dadaji Bhuse Tuesday inaugurated the service between Belapur and Gateway of India. The vessel ‘NAYAN XI’, operated by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd, is the only service on this route.

The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30 am, reaching Gateway of India at 9.30 am. From Gateway of India, it will leave at 6.30 pm and arrive at Belapur at 7.30 pm. Tickets will be priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper / business deck. Read more.

10:46 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Good morning!

Welcome to Mumbai live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates.

With 4,500 users, rent-a-bicycle service gets popular by the day at Metro stations

Metro rent-a-cycle service Mumbai Commuters can avail the cycle service as per their usage for office or home, which also comes with a monthly plan for over Rs 700 with a 10% discount.

The rent-a-bicycle service along Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 stations is witnessing an uptake in service, according to Shreyansh Shah, associate director from MYBYK, a private bicycle service provider which has collaborated with Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

He added that the demand is more than expected and they will soon add more cycles for commuters to use. MMRDA has constructed both elevated metro lines, passing through Link Road and Western Express Highway on the east and west sides of the suburbs, stretching from Dahisar to Andheri. Read more.

HC directs BMC over metro project: ‘Respond to PIL against notice on felling 177 trees in Aarey’

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted time to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond to the plea by environment activist Zoru Bhathena, seeking to quash and set aside a notice issued by the civic body’s Tree Authority, inviting suggestions and objections for removing 177 trees at Aarey.

In his plea, Bhathena said the January 12 notice was “in breach of a Supreme Court order”. Read here.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 10:45 IST
