Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns from post

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 7, 2023: Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat Tuesday resigned from his post, sources close to the leader confirmed to The Indian Express. He sent his resignation along with the letter he had sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge where he made allegations of conspiracy against him, listing out how he was ‘humiliated’ by state Congress president Nana Patole and said that it won’t be possible to work with him.

Meanwhile, days after the Mumbai Port Trust gave its nod for the new water taxi service in Navi Mumbai, state Shipping Minister Dadaji Bhuse Tuesday inaugurated the service between Belapur and Gateway of India. The vessel ‘NAYAN XI’, operated by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd, is the only service on this route.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Tuesday nominated local party leader Nana Kate as the party candidate for the Chinchwad Assembly seat in Maharashtra. The decision comes after party leader Ajit Pawar held a closed-door meeting with other leaders at a hotel in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Today is the last day of filing nominations for the bypolls which is set to be held on February 26 this year.