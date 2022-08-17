Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn raises slogans ahead of Monsoon Session of legislature; swine flu cases in state see 162% spike

Opposition parties raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led state government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan. (Twitter/@NCPspeaks)

Mumbai News, Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates, 17 August 2022: Just before the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Wednesday, the opposition parties raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led state government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan. Led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, the leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and other allies shouted slogans against the government over farmers’ issues. Some members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also took part in the sloganeering.

Meanwhile, in the first 12 days in the month of August, Maharashtra reported almost 900 new cases of swine flu with 23 fatalities linked to the infection. This is almost a 162 per cent increase over the total swine flu cases and toll, 552 and 20 respectively, which the state had reported since the beginning of the year till July 31.

In other news, four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said. The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said.