Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn raises slogans ahead of Monsoon Session of legislature; swine flu cases in state see 162% spike

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 17, 2022 2:24:23 pm
Mumbai News, Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates, 17 August 2022: Just before the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Wednesday, the opposition parties raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led state government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan. Led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, the leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and other allies shouted slogans against the government over farmers’ issues. Some members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also took part in the sloganeering.

Meanwhile, in the first 12 days in the month of August, Maharashtra reported almost 900 new cases of swine flu with 23 fatalities linked to the infection. This is almost a 162 per cent increase over the total swine flu cases and toll, 552 and 20 respectively, which the state had reported since the beginning of the year till July 31.

In other news, four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said. The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Swine flu cases see 162% spike in 12 days; Ratan Tata backs start-up to empower senior citizens; Follow this space for Latest Updates

14:24 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Day after collapse kills 2, Mulund building, 1 more get demolition notice

A day after two senior citizens died as the first floor roof of Mulund’s Moti Chhaya building collapsed, the BMC on Wednesday issued a notice for its demolition as well as that of the neighbouring building. Demolition notices were issued as both the buildings are unauthorised and do not have requisite permissions from the civic body. Read more

14:19 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Swine flu cases in state see 162% spike in 12 days compared to January-July tally

In the first 12 days in the month of August, Maharashtra reported almost 900 new cases of swine flu with 23 fatalities linked to the infection. This is almost a 162 per cent increase over the total swine flu cases and toll, 552 and 20 respectively, which the state had reported since the beginning of the year till July 31.

With the massive uptick in cases this month, the state has so far reported a total of 1,449 cases and 43 deaths, with Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik recording the most number of fatalities. Read more

14:07 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Four wheels of express train come off track after it hits goods train; no serious injury

Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said.

The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said. (PTI)

14:07 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt ahead of monsoon session

Just before the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Wednesday, the opposition parties raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led state government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, the leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and other allies shouted slogans against the government over farmers' issues. Some members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also took part in the sloganeering.

From inclusion of tainted ministers in the state Cabinet, ‘hooliganism’ from ruling party MLAs, putting a stay on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s schemes and lack of relief aid to farmers affected by floods, the opposition parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday raised several issues and said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should control their MLAs from disrupting law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, a day after two senior citizens died as the first floor roof of Mulund’s Moti Chhaya building collapsed, the BMC on Wednesday issued a notice for its demolition as well as that of the neighbouring building. Demolition notices were issued as both the buildings are unauthorised and do not have requisite permissions from the civic body.

In other news, based on the idea of making grandpals by nurturing fulfilling friendships between young graduates and senior citizens – through a fellowship aimed at providing meaningful companionship to senior citizens who live alone – the Goodfellows start-up was launched in Mumbai on Monday by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:00:40 pm