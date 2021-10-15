Mumbai News Live Updates Today: Mumbai sees highest Covid count since July 26

Mumbai News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases, which have been gradually increasing in Mumbai since the festive season began with Ganesh Chaturthi, hit 5,317 on Thursday, the highest since July 26. Officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department said they are anticipating a small spike post-Dussehra as more people step out for shopping and meeting friends and family. However, officials said the rise in cases is not a cause for concern as the situation is under control, and most of Mumbai’s population has taken at least one vaccine dose, and nearly half have taken both doses.
Meanwhile, with schools reopening earlier this month and colleges set to open next week, Mumbai Railways have decided to allow teenagers under 18 years of age to travel by local trains despite them not being vaccinated. The move comes days after the state government issued an order expanding the definition of fully vaccinated persons to include persons less than 18 years of age and those who have medical conditions which prohibit them from taking the Covid-19 vaccines.
The southwest monsoon withdrew over Mumbai on Thursday, six days after its normal date of withdrawal of October 8. The monsoon withdrawal has been completed across the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The withdrawal line, as of Thursday afternoon, continued to persist over Vengurla in the southernmost part of the Konkan coast and was expected to withdraw entirely by the day.
Also, after hearing arguments over two days, a special court on Thursday reserved its order till next week on the bail applications of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.
