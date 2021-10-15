Mumbai News Live Updates Today: Mumbai sees highest Covid count since July 26

Mumbai: People at Dadar market on the eve of Dussehra festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Ahead of political rallies on Dussehra, the state government has relaxed the upper limit of 200 attendees at gatherings and functions in closed spaces. However, the order that the gatherings should be organized with 50 per cent capacity of the closed spaces remains.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena will hold its annual Dussehra rally in Shanmukhanand hall with 1,300 people in attendance, while BJP leader Pankaja Munde will address a rally at Bhagwangad in Beed district. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also address Swayamsevaks on Dussehra.

The Maharashtra home department has given in-principle approval to scrapping the post of Police Naik so that police constables can go up to the rank of Police Sub-Inspector by the time they retire. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tweeted that in a meeting on Thursday, the in-principle nod was given to the proposal submitted by the DGP.

Currently, a police officer who joins the force as a constable can rise up to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rank by the time they retire. They go from constable to police naik rank to head constable to ASI rank, when they generally retire after more than 30 years of service.

READ | Maharashtra govt nod to scrapping Police Naik rank

On October 15, 1932, industrialist and aviator JRD Tata undertook the first-ever flight from Karachi to Mumbai. Eighty nine years on, Borivali-based pilot Aarohi Pandit, who flew solo over the Atlantic in 2019 in her single-engine aircraft, is set to replicate the feat on Friday, albeit from Bhuj, the closest airfield in India to Karachi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandit, 25, said, “I will be taking off from Bhuj between 9 am and 10 am and will reach Mumbai by 4 pm with a halt at Ahmedabad for refuelling.”