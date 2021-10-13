Mumbai News Live Updates: Cinema halls in Maharashtra to run at 50% capacity, full vaccination not mandatory

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines to allow the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums. It has not mandated that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry, and has allowed people to show “safe status” on Aarogya Setu for entry. However, double vaccination is mandatory for staff, including ushers, cleaners and those employed at food courts within the premises of these halls, as well as artists and actors engaging in live performances. Mumbai Tuesday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths while 400 patients recovered.
Meanwhile, nearly 35 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire at Jagruti Nagar in Kurla this morning. The fire brigade control room said that these bikes were parked in Tilak society when they caught fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders and jumbo tankers from Chembur reached the area and doused the blaze.
In other news, a special court will hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and four others today. On Monday, lawyers representing the five accused mentioned the case before the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A total of 33 FIRs have been registered across Maharashtra against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for enforcing Maharashtra bandh by staging rasta roko and taking out rallies across several districts on Monday to show solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws.
Apart from 33 FIRs, police detained protestors in 13 separate incidents of protests under the Maharashtra Police Act. The protestors were released later. Even in the majority of FIRs, the police dispersed the protestors and said they will arrest them later to avoid further chaos.
