Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: Cinema halls in Maharashtra to run at 50% capacity, full vaccination not mandatory

Mumbai, Maharashtra Aryan Khan bail hearing Live updates: In other news, a special court will hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and four others today.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 13, 2021 9:22:57 am
Cinema halls, single-screen theatres, drama theatres and auditoriums have been allowed to open from October 22 with 50% seating capacity.

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines to allow the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums. It has not mandated that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry, and has allowed people to show “safe status” on Aarogya Setu for entry. However, double vaccination is mandatory for staff, including ushers, cleaners and those employed at food courts within the premises of these halls, as well as artists and actors engaging in live performances. Mumbai Tuesday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths while 400 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, nearly 35 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire at Jagruti Nagar in Kurla this morning. The fire brigade control room said that these bikes were parked in Tilak society when they caught fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders and jumbo tankers from Chembur reached the area and doused the blaze.

In other news, a special court will hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and four others today. On Monday, lawyers representing the five accused mentioned the case before the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Live Blog

Mumbai live updates: Mumbai airport to resume operations from T1 from today; Maharashtra: Gas leakage at chemical factory, 28 hospitalised; Cinema halls in Maharashtra to run at 50% capacity, full vaccination not mandatory; Aryan Khan bail hearing in Mumbai cruise drug bust case to be held today; Follow this space for more updates

09:22 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Fire breaks out in 35 two-wheelers in Kurla on Wednesday morning

Nearly 35 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire at Jagruti Nagar in Kurla this morning. The fire brigade control room said that these bikes were parked in Tilak society when they caught fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders and jumbo tankers from Chembur reached the area and doused the blaze.

09:20 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Maharashtra: 33 FIRs filed for enforcing bandh through rallies and rasta roko

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered across Maharashtra against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for enforcing Maharashtra bandh by staging rasta roko and taking out rallies across several districts on Monday to show solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Apart from 33 FIRs, police detained protestors in 13 separate incidents of protests under the Maharashtra Police Act. The protestors were released later. Even in the majority of FIRs, the police dispersed the protestors and said they will arrest them later to avoid further chaos.

09:19 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Cinema halls in Maharashtra to run at 50% capacity, full vaccination not mandatory

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines to allow the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums. It has not mandated that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry, and has allowed people to show “safe status” on Aarogya Setu for entry. However, double vaccination is mandatory for staff, including ushers, cleaners and those employed at food courts within the premises of these halls, as well as artists and actors engaging in live performances.

As a precautionary measure for school students, H J Doshi Ghatkopar HINDUSABHA HOSPITAL organised a free Paediatric Medical health check up camp for Abhyudaya School in Ghatkopar ( west ) on Tuesday.

At a time when drug consumption is increasing in the country, the Maharashtra government has decided to accept a Centrally-sponsored scheme called National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, a programme for deaddiction and rehabilitation. NAPDDR was formulated and implemented by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the period 2018 – 25. The proposal will come up before the state cabinet to be held on Wednesday noon.

The salient feature is to use a multi-pronged strategy and the action plan aims at reducing the adverse effects of drug abuse in the country. Some of the activities included under this are awareness creation programmes in colleges and schools, community-based peer-led interactions & intervention programmes for vulnerable adolescents and youth, workshops and seminars involving parents, treatment facilities and capacity building of service providers.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut Tuesday advised residents of the state to use electricity sparingly and said there will be no load shedding due to shortage of coal. “Currently, Maharashtra is facing a shortage of 3,000 MW per day. I urge citizens to use electricity very cautiously between peak hours of 6-10 in the morning and evening,” Raut said. He said the government has been in touch with Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Power Minister R K Singh for the past two months

At present, the units in Maharashtra generate 13,186 MW per day and the state also purchases power from private companies. Four units belonging to the state government are closed due to lack of coal and three due to maintenance issues.

In the aftermath of Sakinaka rape and murder incident, the Mumbai Police is set to start a new counselling programme for the women, who have survived rape, other sexual assaults and domestic violence. Officials said that through this initiative they will help the survivors in dealing with trauma caused due to an incident. The accused will also undergo a counselling session once they get out of jail in order to ensure that the offender is not committing similar crime again.

