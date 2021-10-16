Mumbai News Live Updates Today: BJP throwing acid on state like jilted lover, says CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Mumbai latest live updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP was behaving “like a jilted lover throwing acid on Maharashtra”, and called for a debate on Centre-state relations. He said the threat to Hindutva was from “neo-Hindus” who have “used Hindutva to come to power but are now adopting Britishers’ divide and rule policy”. Thackeray was speaking at the party’s annual Dussehra rally.

In other news, work on the fifth and the sixth local train line between Thane and Diva railway stations is likely to be completed by January next year. In 2008, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had planned the fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva. The project was planned under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2 (MUTP-2) and the 9.9-km railway line was supposed to be built between Thane and Diva railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Malabar Hill police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from a south Mumbai businessman. According to the police, the three had started an account on Instagram using a woman’s name and under the pretext of making a video call, the three recorded a nude video of the 32-year-old businessman and later blackmailed him into paying them.

Also, Mumbai Friday reported 488 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, taking the tally to 7,50,108 and the toll to 16,177. The recovery count reached 7,26,040 after 421 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the country’s financial capital with an active caseload of 5,379.