scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates Today: BJP throwing acid on state like jilted lover, says CM Thackeray

Mumbai, Maharashtra Today Live News: In other news, the Malabar Hill police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from a south Mumbai businessman

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 16, 2021 10:31:58 am
Uddhav Thackeray speaking at the party's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@ShivSena)

Maharashtra Mumbai latest live updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP was behaving “like a jilted lover throwing acid on Maharashtra”, and called for a debate on Centre-state relations. He said the threat to Hindutva was from “neo-Hindus” who have “used Hindutva to come to power but are now adopting Britishers’ divide and rule policy”. Thackeray was speaking at the party’s annual Dussehra rally.

In other news, work on the fifth and the sixth local train line between Thane and Diva railway stations is likely to be completed by January next year. In 2008, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had planned the fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva. The project was planned under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2 (MUTP-2) and the 9.9-km railway line was supposed to be built between Thane and Diva railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Malabar Hill police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from a south Mumbai businessman. According to the police, the three had started an account on Instagram using a woman’s name and under the pretext of making a video call, the three recorded a nude video of the 32-year-old businessman and later blackmailed him into paying them.

Click here for more

Also, Mumbai Friday reported 488 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, taking the tally to 7,50,108 and the toll to 16,177. The recovery count reached 7,26,040 after 421 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the country’s financial capital with an active caseload of 5,379.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP throwing acid on state like jilted lover, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Dussehra; Mumbai reports 488 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; three arrested in ‘sextortion’ case; : 2-degree Celsius rise in day temperature in 24 hours; Follow for latest updates

10:31 (IST)16 Oct 2021
‘Centre is like East India Company’: Saamana on coal shortage in country

Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, has come down heavily on the Union government for the coal shortage in the country. Dubbing the Union government “East India Company”, an editorial said it can go to any level for the benefit of a select few industrialists. The sharp attack comes ahead of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s address to Shiv Sainiks in the party’s annual Dussehra rally Friday evening. He is also expected to sound the poll bugle for the upcoming BMC polls.

Read more

10:17 (IST)16 Oct 2021
Who will RSS chief blame for drugs menace in country, asks Raut while targeting Centre

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the rising consumption of narcotics in the society, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday hit out at the Centre saying that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asserted that demonetisation would curb the drug menace, it was still present in the country. Raut also asked who the Sangh supremo would hold responsible for the prevailing drug situation. The Sena leader said that Bhagwat’s remarks show he has admitted that something was wrong with the assurances given by the Union government and their implementation.

Read more

10:16 (IST)16 Oct 2021
BJP throwing acid on state like jilted lover, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP was behaving “like a jilted lover throwing acid on Maharashtra”, and called for a debate on Centre-state relations. He said the threat to Hindutva was from “neo-Hindus” who have “used Hindutva to come to power but are now adopting Britishers’ divide and rule policy”. Thackeray was speaking at the party’s annual Dussehra rally.

Read more

A two-degree Celsius rise in day temperature was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. A day after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai, a rise in maximum temperature was recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 36.4 degrees Celsius — 3 degrees above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Friday stood at 24.4 degrees Celsius. High relative humidity was also recorded at 79 per cent on Friday morning.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in October was 38.6°C in 2015. According to IMD, the mean maximum temperature for October for the city is 33.4 degrees Celsius.

READ | Mumbai: 2-degree Celsius rise in day temperature in 24 hours

A special court on Thursday rejected an application seeking to cancel a look-out circular (LOC) issued against the former chief financial officer of a firm linked to fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi. Ravi Gupta, who was named as an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) ‘fraud’ case, had sought to cancel the LOC against him, stating that it was preventing him from travelling abroad for his work.

Gupta said that he had cooperated with the CBI probe and had appeared before the agency 31 times. He pointed out that he had neither been arrested in connection with the case nor charge-sheeted. Gupta said he was shocked to learn of the LOC and had requested CBI to cancel it, but it was not done.

READ | Court rejects plea to cancel LOC against ex-CFO of firm linked to Nirav Modi

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally held at Bhagwangad in Beed district on Friday, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde launched a veiled attack against rivals within her own party, saying, “how long will you stop me.” Munde also announced that she was going to tour villages across Maharashtra to champion the cause of reservation for Marathas and OBCs.

“Maratha reservation is for education and jobs whereas OBC reservation is for political empowerment. They are not blocking each other’s path. Yet, there are attempts to pitch Maratha versus OBC in the name of reservation politics,” she said.

READ | At Dussehra rally in Bhagwangad: Munde takes a dig at rivals inside BJP, says ‘how long will you stop me’

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd