Mumbai News Live Updates: Temples in Maharashtra reopen today on first day of Navratri festival

Thursday, October 07, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 7, 2021 9:49:47 am
The ancient Mahalakshmi temple in Kalyan is ready for devotees on the occasion of Navratri festival, as all places of worship across the state reopen today.

Mumbai Live News: All places of worship in Maharashtra are reopening on Thursday months after they were shut during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Maharashtra Government had earlier announced that its decision to reopen the temples across the state on the first day of Navratri.

The Brihan-Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all restrictions put up by the state government should be followed, including no offering of prasad/sprinkling of water on visitors. Religious places have been asked to allow visitors through slot bookings and not to hold large gatherings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its surrounding areas recorded rains on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing thunderstorm warnings for several areas across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, South Konkan, central Maharashtra, south-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada for Thursday.

In other news, with less than six months left for BMC polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to hold its annual Dussehra rally physically this year by following the Covid-19 norms. Sources said discussions are being held on how the rally can be organised by following the Covid norms and one of the options is to hold it at Shivaji Park by maintaining social distancing with limited party workers.

09:49 (IST)07 Oct 2021
Shiv Sena plans physical Dussehra rally following Covid norms

With less than six months left for BMC polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to hold its annual Dussehra rally physically this year by following the Covid-19 norms. Sources said discussions are being held on how the rally can be organised by following the Covid norms and one of the options is to hold it at Shivaji Park by maintaining social distancing with limited party workers. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party’s Dussehra rally, which is on October 15, will not be an online event.

09:44 (IST)07 Oct 2021
Junior engineers ‘ordered’ hit-job on MBMC executive engineer, arrested

The Kasturba Marg police Tuesday arrested two junior engineers with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who allegedly, owing to professional enmity, hired two shooters who fired at Deepak Khambit, 49, an executive engineer from MBMC in Borivali (east) on September 29. Five accused have been arrested and a sixth accused has been traced to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be arrested soon.

The arrested junior engineers are identified as Shrikrishna Mohite, 46, and Yeshwantrao Deshmukh, 49. They have been serving in the corporation since the early 2000s, the police said.

09:17 (IST)07 Oct 2021
Rains lash Mumbai, surrounding areas, IMD warns of thunderstorm today

Mumbai and its surrounding areas recorded rains on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing thunderstorm warnings for several areas across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, South Konkan, central Maharashtra, south-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada for Thursday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely till the end of this week. “Wind speeds will be reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour in districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded and Osmanabad,” an IMD official said.

08:59 (IST)07 Oct 2021
Temples in Maharashtra reopen today on first day of Navratri festival

All places of worship in Maharashtra are reopening on Thursday months after they were shut during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Maharashtra Government had earlier announced that its decision to reopen the temples across the state on the first day of Navratri.

Navi Mumbai: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at a workshop in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Attendance at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools has dropped after an encouraging turnout on Day 1 of reopening on Monday, according to numbers provided by the civic corporation. While on the first day of reopening on October 4, roughly 30,250 students – less than half of the total strength — across 755 BMC-run schools attended classes, the number dropped to 23,162 the next day. On Wednesday, owing to Pitru Paksha, only Urdu- and English-medium schools were operational in the city and just 7,332 students attended in-person classes.

READ | Attendance in BMC schools dropped on Day 2 of reopening, shows data

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is all set to procure 10 more rakes for its monorail project, which is expected to improve the frequency of trains as well as the ridership, which is the lowest in Mumbai’s public transport system. The first rake of the train is likely to come within a year. All the rakes will be made in India.

The MMRDA has awarded the tender to Medha Servo Drives Private Limited for procurement of new 10 monorail rakes as per the decision taken in a meeting last month, said an official. The estimated tender cost is Rs 590 crores. The new trains are being bought by Medha in a bid to run the monorail efficiently and improve its connectivity.

READ | Mumbai: Monorail to get 10 more rakes, train likely every 6 minutes

In a setback to the BJP, its tally fell from 31 to 22 seats in the Zilla Parishad bypolls held in six rural districts, though it still won the most number of seats among the four main parties. In the Panchayat Samiti bypolls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 36 seats, followed by the BJP that won 33 seats.

Terming the results as a victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Congress claimed that BJP suffered a blow due to its double standards on Maratha and OBC reservation issues.

READ | BJP tally reduced in zilla parishad bypolls, MVA performance improves

