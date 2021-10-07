Mumbai News Live Updates: Temples in Maharashtra reopen today on first day of Navratri festival

Mumbai Live News: All places of worship in Maharashtra are reopening on Thursday months after they were shut during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Maharashtra Government had earlier announced that its decision to reopen the temples across the state on the first day of Navratri.
The Brihan-Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all restrictions put up by the state government should be followed, including no offering of prasad/sprinkling of water on visitors. Religious places have been asked to allow visitors through slot bookings and not to hold large gatherings.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and its surrounding areas recorded rains on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing thunderstorm warnings for several areas across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, South Konkan, central Maharashtra, south-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada for Thursday.
In other news, with less than six months left for BMC polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to hold its annual Dussehra rally physically this year by following the Covid-19 norms. Sources said discussions are being held on how the rally can be organised by following the Covid norms and one of the options is to hold it at Shivaji Park by maintaining social distancing with limited party workers.
The Kasturba Marg police Tuesday arrested two junior engineers with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who allegedly, owing to professional enmity, hired two shooters who fired at Deepak Khambit, 49, an executive engineer from MBMC in Borivali (east) on September 29. Five accused have been arrested and a sixth accused has been traced to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be arrested soon.
The arrested junior engineers are identified as Shrikrishna Mohite, 46, and Yeshwantrao Deshmukh, 49. They have been serving in the corporation since the early 2000s, the police said.
According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely till the end of this week. “Wind speeds will be reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour in districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded and Osmanabad,” an IMD official said.
