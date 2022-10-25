Mumbai News Live Updates: 16-month-old girl killed in leopard attack in Goregaon; Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Mumbai News Live Updates: A 16-month-old child was killed after she was attacked by a leopard in the Aarey Forest area of Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai, on Monday morning. Forest officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park said camera traps and cages have been set up to catch the leopard.
In a unique experiment, the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region has over the last one year reconstructed around 965 kms of boundary roads by removing encroachments and giving direct access of the main road to inland farmers.
Encroachment on the boundary roads or approach roads passing through farmland has always been one of the primary reasons for disputes in rural parts. These roads are not part of anyone’s farm, but over the years a relatively bigger landlord or farmer encroached upon these roads rendering the main road inaccessible to inland or smaller farmers.
Lit up Gateway of India on the occasion of Diwali festivity.
A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.
The blaze erupted around 7 am and spread to 20-25 tin sheds in the godown located on Khairani Road, the official said.
Eight fire engines, as many water tankers, ambulances and other assistance were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.
'It is a level-two (major) fire. No injury or death has been reported so far,' the official said. (PTI)
A man in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly making defamatory comments and levelling false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, said the police Tuesday. Incidentally, the man was arrested earlier this year for making defamatory comments against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The accused, Pradeep Bhalekar, is a resident of Malad (East). Early on Sunday, he posted a two-page handwritten letter on his Twitter handle addressing the high court. He made derogatory comments and levelled allegations against Shinde and Fadnavis and said he keeps getting booked in false cases and gets encounter threats for speaking against them. Continue...
IN THE last one-and-a-half months, only 18 per cent of the registered Tuberculosis (TB) patients have been adopted under the Centre’s new voluntary programme Ni-kshay Mitra, which was launched on September 9 to sponsor ration for needy TB patients. Finding sponsors has turned into an uphill task for the scheme, so government officials are stepping in to fill the gap.
Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of TB cases with 1,48,273 registered patients, who are undergoing treatment. As of October 23, 1,14,006 patients have consented to receive support under the scheme of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). Read More