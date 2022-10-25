scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: 16-month-old girl killed in leopard attack in Goregaon; Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Mumbai News Live Updates, October 25: The child, Eitikha Akhilesh Lot, was playing in the courtyard early morning when she was dragged away by the leopard, said family members. The house is located on a hillock, in Unit 15 inside the Aarey Forest area.

By: Express News Service
Mumbai | Updated: October 25, 2022 10:18:27 am
leopard news, leopard attack news updates, indian expressMumbai Live Updates: BMC had put a caution notice waring of attacks by leopards in Aarey Colony. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Mumbai News Live Updates: A 16-month-old child was killed after she was attacked by a leopard in the Aarey Forest area of Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai, on Monday morning. Forest officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park said camera traps and cages have been set up to catch the leopard.

In a unique experiment, the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region has over the last one year reconstructed around 965 kms of boundary roads by removing encroachments and giving direct access of the main road to inland farmers.

Encroachment on the boundary roads or approach roads passing through farmland has always been one of the primary reasons for disputes in rural parts. These roads are not part of anyone’s farm, but over the years a relatively bigger landlord or farmer encroached upon these roads rendering the main road inaccessible to inland or smaller farmers.

Mumbai Live News Updates: ‘Shocked and surprised’, Bombay HC quashes FIR against 9-year-old boy whose cycle hit woman

10:18 (IST)25 Oct 2022
Gateway of India on Diwali'22

Lit up Gateway of India on the occasion of Diwali festivity. 

10:11 (IST)25 Oct 2022
A fire broke out in a godown

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.
The blaze erupted around 7 am and spread to 20-25 tin sheds in the godown located on Khairani Road, the official said.
Eight fire engines, as many water tankers, ambulances and other assistance were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.
'It is a level-two (major) fire. No injury or death has been reported so far,' the official said. (PTI)

09:28 (IST)25 Oct 2022
Man posts defamatory comments against CM Shinde, Fadnavis, booked for promoting enmity

A man in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly making defamatory comments and levelling false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, said the police Tuesday. Incidentally, the man was arrested earlier this year for making defamatory comments against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The accused, Pradeep Bhalekar, is a resident of Malad (East). Early on Sunday, he posted a two-page handwritten letter on his Twitter handle addressing the high court. He made derogatory comments and levelled allegations against Shinde and Fadnavis and said he keeps getting booked in false cases and gets encounter threats for speaking against them. Continue...

09:26 (IST)25 Oct 2022
Only 18 percent of TB patients adopted, Ni-kshay Mitra scheme sees lukewarm response from sponsors

IN THE last one-and-a-half months, only 18 per cent of the registered Tuberculosis (TB) patients have been adopted under the Centre’s new voluntary programme Ni-kshay Mitra, which was launched on September 9 to sponsor ration for needy TB patients. Finding sponsors has turned into an uphill task for the scheme, so government officials are stepping in to fill the gap.

Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of TB cases with 1,48,273 registered patients, who are undergoing treatment. As of October 23, 1,14,006 patients have consented to receive support under the scheme of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). Read More

‘Shocked and surprised’, Bombay HC quashes FIR against 9-year-old boy whose cycle hit woman

The Bombay High Court, while quashing an FIR registered against a nine-year-old cyclist who allegedly injured a 62-year-old woman at a suburban housing society, has expressed displeasure over the Mumbai Police action stating that it had “traumatised” the boy and reflected “complete non-application of mind” by the officer concerned.

The court directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 25,000 to the petitioner within eight weeks and that the cost be recovered from police officer responsible for registering the FIR. The court said it was “shocked and surprised” that police had registered an FIR against a minor boy, and observed that “it was nothing but an accident which was clearly unintentional”.

Maharashtra explores restarting village transformation programme, stalled since Covid pandemic

The state government is looking to restart the stalled work of the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF), a non-profit company initiated during the tenure of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aimed at using funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote village development.

“The work of VSTF was affected by Covid-19 pandemic and also, fund crunch hit continuing ongoing programmes. Before presenting a proposal for new release of funds under CSR to corporates, we need to showcase the past performance under the initiative. The over two-and-half-year gap has made things difficult,” said an official from the deputy CM’s office.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:24:00 am
