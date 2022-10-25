Mumbai News Live Updates: 16-month-old girl killed in leopard attack in Goregaon; Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Mumbai News Live Updates: A 16-month-old child was killed after she was attacked by a leopard in the Aarey Forest area of Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai, on Monday morning. Forest officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park said camera traps and cages have been set up to catch the leopard.

In a unique experiment, the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region has over the last one year reconstructed around 965 kms of boundary roads by removing encroachments and giving direct access of the main road to inland farmers.

Encroachment on the boundary roads or approach roads passing through farmland has always been one of the primary reasons for disputes in rural parts. These roads are not part of anyone’s farm, but over the years a relatively bigger landlord or farmer encroached upon these roads rendering the main road inaccessible to inland or smaller farmers.