Mumbai News Live Updates: Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar posed as married couple, says flat owner

Mumbai News Live Updates, 18 November 2022: Aaftab Poonawala and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who he allegedly killed in Delhi six months ago, described themselves as a married couple while taking a residence on rent near Mumbai for 10 months till last year, according to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary. The owner of the flat at Regal cooperative housing society in Vasai’s Evershine City, Jayashree Patkar, also claimed Poonawala and Walkar told her real-estate agent that they were going to stay there with other family members.
In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday doubled down on his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the face of public disapproval from ally and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Hindutva ideologue helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Rahul had initially targeted Savarkar at an event in Washim district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Despite the British offering him land, Birsa Munda refused to bow, he chose death. We, the Congress, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol,” he had said.
One more leopard was captured at Aarey Forest on Wednesday, taking the total number of captured leopards to five after the latest incident of man-animal conflict, in which a 16-month-old toddler was killed on October 24. According to forest officials, the captured animal has been identified as C-57 and it could be the one behind the attack that led to the death of the toddler, Eithika Lot. Forest officials said C-57 was captured early on Wednesday, after the animal entered a trap-cage that was set up by officials
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday gave approval to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to raise a loan of Rs 35,629 crore to acquire land for three major road infrastructure projects in the state. The MSRDC has planned to construct 5,000-km of highways and expressway network in the future. Read more...
Vice-chancellor (V-C) and Pro V-C of non-agricultural universities in the state will now selected as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
The state cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, likely further delaying the search for Mumbai University (MU) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) V-Cs. Read more here
The Western Railway (WR) has decided to convert 26 local train services to 15 coaches from the 12 coaches to accommodate more passengers in the Mumbai suburban section. Out of these 26 local trains, 10 runs on the fast lines. The new services will be effective from November 21. Know more here
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday doubled down on his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the face of public disapproval from ally and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Hindutva ideologue helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Know more here
Aaftab Poonawala and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who he allegedly killed in Delhi six months ago, described themselves as a married couple while taking a residence on rent near Mumbai for 10 months till last year, according to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary.
The owner of the flat at Regal cooperative housing society in Vasai’s Evershine City, Jayashree Patkar, also claimed Poonawala and Walkar told her real-estate agent that they were going to stay there with other family members. According to her, the two fought often and their relationship had already turned sour by the time read more now
To accommodate more passengers in trains on the Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to convert 26 local train services of 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these 26 services, 10 services are on the fast line. These services will be effective from November 21.
According to the Western Railway Public Relation Office, the augmentation of the twenty six 12-car services to 15-car services will be a great boon for the passengers. The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25 percent. The total number of 15-car services will increase from 106 to 132 over WR’s Mumbai Suburban section. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. 1,383 services, including 79 AC local services.
On Western Railway the 12-car services was introduced in the year 1986 & later 15-car services in 2009 on its fast corridor on the Suburban section, besides introducing AC local, a first in the country on December 25th, 2017. WR also introduced twenty five 15-car services between Andheri and Virar last year in June.
More from Cities
The Bombay High Court has posted for November 22 the hearing of a plea by a Mumbai resident and her father seeking direction to the CBI and the ED to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.
A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige was hearing the PIL by Gouri Abhay Bhide (38), who along with her 78-year-old father, said she was inspired by the motto “na khaunga na khaane dunga” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
A non-cognisable case was registered in Mumbai against two persons on the complaint of a cartoonist from renowned publication 'Marmik' who alleged he was being threatened for a caricature that resembled right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide.
A Byculla police station official said no FIR has been registered nor has any arrest been made on the complaint of cartoonist Gaurav Sarjerao Yadav. He has been asked to approach court for further action, the official added.
"Yadav has said a cartoon of his that showed a man with worms instead of a thick bushy moustache was published on November 3. He has alleged he is being threatened to delete the post due to the caricature's resemblance to Bhide," the official said. (PTI)
Seven suspected measles deaths and 164 cases of the viral infection have been reported in Mumbai since its outbreak in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.
With 184 new cases having symptoms of fever and rashes on the body, the number of suspected measles cases in the city rose to 1,263, and 647 of these cases included children in the age group of 1 to 4 years, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday.
The number of patients admitted in hospitals due to measles infection rose to 80, it said, adding that 12 new patients were admitted on Wednesday.
Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "insulting" Savarkar, police said.
Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'. No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official.
Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear. (PTI)
A man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, but survived due to the safety net, police said.
Bapu Mokashi (43) jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 3 pm. But he landed on the net which covers the open space below. The safety net was installed specifically to foil such attempts after similar incidents in the past.
A day after Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, affiliated to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, demanded that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be stopped in Maharashtra, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Thursday hit out at him saying those who do not have any present or future should not comment on history.
Thakur, a former Maharashtra minister, was responding to Shewale's demand to stop the yatra over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
Addressing a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had said Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Friday a fresh plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who has not been shifted to house arrest despite the apex court's direction in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of a senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, that the apex court's November 10 direction to shift him from Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison to house arrest owing to his deteriorating health has not been compiled with so far.
Before he was arrested by the Delhi Police for the alleged murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala was questioned multiple times, including twice at the police station, by the local police in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
Aaftab was arrested last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar after a fight. Read more
Two days after Rahul Gandhi criticised Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra and sparked controversy, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray Thursday said he does not support the Congress leader’s remarks as he respects Savarkar.
Thackeray, however, said Shiv Sena supports Gandhi’s yatra for the sake of freedom in the country. Read more
The idea to revisit interrogated suspects helped the Mumbai police crime branch in solving the rape and murder of a 23-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who went missing after arriving from a long-distance train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Mumbai in January 2014.
The accused, identified as Chandrabhan Sanap, who was a “tough nut to crack”, was initially interrogated and released by the government railway police in February. Read more
Police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly “harassing” a 17-year-old girl in Aurangabad, who had jumped off the speeding vehicle the accused was driving to save herself from being molested, said police.