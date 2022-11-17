Mumbai News Live Updates: Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar posed as married couple, says flat owner

Mumbai News Live Updates, 18 November 2022: Aaftab Poonawala and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who he allegedly killed in Delhi six months ago, described themselves as a married couple while taking a residence on rent near Mumbai for 10 months till last year, according to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary. The owner of the flat at Regal cooperative housing society in Vasai’s Evershine City, Jayashree Patkar, also claimed Poonawala and Walkar told her real-estate agent that they were going to stay there with other family members.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday doubled down on his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the face of public disapproval from ally and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Hindutva ideologue helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Rahul had initially targeted Savarkar at an event in Washim district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Despite the British offering him land, Birsa Munda refused to bow, he chose death. We, the Congress, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol,” he had said.

One more leopard was captured at Aarey Forest on Wednesday, taking the total number of captured leopards to five after the latest incident of man-animal conflict, in which a 16-month-old toddler was killed on October 24. According to forest officials, the captured animal has been identified as C-57 and it could be the one behind the attack that led to the death of the toddler, Eithika Lot. Forest officials said C-57 was captured early on Wednesday, after the animal entered a trap-cage that was set up by officials