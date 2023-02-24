Mumbai News Live Updates: ‘India’s relevance is being recognized across the world,’ says Piyush Goyal in his address at Technotex 2023

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 24, 2023: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Friday while addressing a gathering on the concluding day of Technotex 2023 said, “India’s relevance and importance is being recognized across the world.” The three-day event, as part of India’s G20 initiative, began on February 22, 2023 in the city’s Bombay Exhibition Centre and mainly revolved discussions around the theme, “Envisioning Indian Technical textiles @ 2047.”

Meanwhile, two former Chief Election Commissioners Friday supported the EC’s order on the Shiv Sena symbol dispute, whereas a constitution expert termed the verdict as “flawed,” according to a PTI report. While the CECs said that the verdict “applied the time-tested principles to arrive at the decision,” the constitution expert justified its as the test of ascertaining the strength of the organisational wing of the Uddhav Thackeray group was not used.

In other news, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday attacked Congress for communal polarization in Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad assembly by-elections. BJPs Chitra Wagh took objection to Congress’s Usman Hiroli urging the party to get voters from Dubai and Muskat, in an attempt to win the bypolls. Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented, “Congress, NCP are deliberately trying to polarise the by-elections.” Later, Congress clarified that Hiroli’s statement was misinterpreted by the BJP. “What he meant was large number of Muslims from Pune have migrated for work to Dubai and Muskat. These migrants should be called back for voting.” However, BJP has seized this remark to attack Congress. The Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls, being contested by the NCP and Congress, respectively, is scheduled to be held on February 26.