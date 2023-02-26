Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions seek control of party local offices in city

Mumbai News Live Updates: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party name and poll symbol to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, the Shiv Sena’s shakhas or local offices — the ubiquitous, fortress-like structures spread across Mumbai that play a key role in the party’s day-to-day functioning on the ground — have become the new battleground for the two warring Sena factions with both keen to control the 227-plus shakhas that dot Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 27 to March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9. The Budget Session will witness a resolution on the completion of 75 years of the Marathwada freedom struggle while a special discussion will be held on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day in the state Legislative Assembly and Council.
In other news, prisoners in Byculla women’s jail will soon be trained and offered certificate courses in office etiquette, operating as tour guide and basic fashion designing among others by the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University (SNDT). Officials said that a decision has been taken to start with offering a course on office etiquettes from March. This will give the women the opportunity to apply for jobs in corporate offices after they are released from jail.