scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions seek control of party local offices in city

Mumbai News Live Updates: The shakha people believe the decision of the EC to take away the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol from Uddhav has greatly disappointed the old-time party followers.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 26, 2023 08:45 IST
Mumbai news live: Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray (PTI/File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party name and poll symbol to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, the Shiv Sena’s shakhas or local offices — the ubiquitous, fortress-like structures spread across Mumbai that play a key role in the party’s day-to-day functioning on the ground — have become the new battleground for the two warring Sena factions with both keen to control the 227-plus shakhas that dot Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 27 to March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9. The Budget Session will witness a resolution on the completion of 75 years of the Marathwada freedom struggle while a special discussion will be held on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day in the state Legislative Assembly and Council.

In other news, prisoners in Byculla women’s jail will soon be trained and offered certificate courses in office etiquette, operating as tour guide and basic fashion designing among others by the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University (SNDT). Officials said that a decision has been taken to start with offering a course on office etiquettes from March. This will give the women the opportunity to apply for jobs in corporate offices after they are released from jail.

Live Blog

Mumbai news live: Owaisi attacks BJP over killings by ‘cow vigilantes’ in Bhiwani; follow this space for live updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra

BJP to celebrate V V Shirwadkar’s birth anniversary as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din (Express archive)

Art Street: An installation that sheds light into the lamplighters’ role in erstwhile Bombay

While restoring a century-old water fountain near the General Post Office in South Mumbai in 2017, architects and heritage conservationists noticed a bilingual plaque in English and Gujarati engraved on the ornamental base of a lamppost. It was then decided that along with the restored fountain ‘Kothari Pyau’, the spot will mark the cultural significance of old gas-lit lamps which lit up the streets of the then Bombay as an ode to the erstwhile profession of lamplighters.

Architect Rahul Chemburkar, Vaastu Vidhaan projects, said that while the restoration of the Kothari Pyau was in progress, a decision was taken to creatively document the city’s heritage by making an installation of a lamplighter.

“We also found old photographs of lamplighters and drew a sketch on the basis of those. We had put up the idea before the heritage committee that reviews the fountain’s restoration and they liked it too,” Chemburkar said.

Entire Aurangabad district will be renamed, we don’t leave anything incomplete: Devendra Fadnavis

The renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is not limited to the city but will be for the entire district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday. He added that the process for renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv is underway after the Centre’s notification giving nod for the same.

“The renaming of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is for the entire Aurangabad district. We don’t do anything half-heartedly. We don’t leave anything incomplete,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader’s assertion comes in the wake of the Opposition raising questions over renaming the two places. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Opposition leader in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve had sought to know whether the renaming was only for Aurangabad city. “The Centre has taken the decision on renaming Aurangabad. But is it only for the city or the entire district? Unless the entire Aurangabad district is named as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, it will not help to wipe out Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s name from Maharashtra,” Danve said.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 08:45 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close