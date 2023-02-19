Mumbai News Live Updates: After EC recognition, Shinde camp keen to take over shakhas, offices controlled by Uddhav Thackeray Sena

The government has been taking decisions that are beneficial to the people, Amit Shah said. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre has never engaged in vote bank politics. He added that all decisions taken by the Modi government are directed towards larger public welfare.
Shah was addressing an event organised by the Lokmat Media Group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of founder editor and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as Babuji, and the golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s Nagpur edition.
Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File)
A day after students gathered at the main administrative building of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, seeking to submit a letter containing their demands to the director, the IIT on Saturday issued a statement providing information on the internal committee set up to investigate the alleged suicide of 18-year-old student Darshan Solanki.
This comes amid the the Parliamentary standing committee for welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe calling a meeting with representatives from the Union education ministry and IIT, Bombay, next Wednesday in Delhi. The statement issued on Saturday is essentially an email by Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, sent to all students.
The Lokayukta also directed that a notice be issued to the Taloja Manufacturing Association, asking it to submit a report on what steps it is taking to curb air and water pollution. (Express Photo)
Maharashtra Lokayukta has directed the state environment department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the level of gases released in the air by chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas and submit a report within three weeks.
In a hearing held on February 17, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to find out which chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas are releasing obnoxious gases and other pollutants and direct them to install air pollution control devices.
Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2022. He had sought bail on September 7, 2022, claiming that the ED’s case against him was filed to crush the Opposition. (Express Photo)
While hearing a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut, the Bombay High Court Saturday asked the central agency why it had not sought custody of the two main accused, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.
After the judge asked why the agency had not sought custody of the Wadhawans, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), in the money laundering case, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the ED submitted that the duo was in judicial custody for some other offences and their custody was not required. Their statements had been subsequently recorded by the agency, Singh said.
A 46-year-old doctor named Pawan Laxman Sable, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Thane district, the police informed on Saturday. The deceased used to practice at the KEM Hospital in the Parel area of Mumbai. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, officials said.
Thane police informed that the body has been seized and sent for post-mortem, and the matter has been recorded under Accidental Death Report (ADR). The Dean of KEM Hospital informed that the deceased had earlier applied for resignation, but his wife had requested the management not to accept it, the police said. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)
Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of giving them high returns, the Uran police said on Sunday. The police have also seized around Rs 10 crores in cash and around Rs 9 crores in their bank accounts. DCP Pankaj Dahane told the media that the accused used to cheat people on the pretext of giving higher returns.
"The accused used to dupe people by promising of giving them 30 to 40 percent return within 40-50 days. Around Rs 10 crore cash has also been seized from their possession," DCP said adding that their bank accounts were checked and found to have around Rs 9 crore. Further investigation is underway in the case, he added. (ANI)
Sugar production in Maharashtra may fall from 137.28 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 to 124 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 due to adverse climatic conditions in different parts of the state, a top official has said. Continuous rains rendered the ground wet for long periods which impacted sugarcane cultivation, Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad told PTI on Saturday.
"As a result, the production will be going down in Maharashtra in the ongoing season. Earlier, we estimated 138 lakh tonnes production when the crushing season started. Now, it should be around 124 lakh tonnes. We have conveyed the updated figures of production to the central government," he said.
"The crushing season will be over early as compared to last year. In the last crushing season, factories worked till the start of the monsoon. Now, it will end up by April end. A total of 199 factories are currently operational in the state," the official said.
The crushing in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur districts will be over by March end and in Marathwada factories by April end, he added. (PTI)
The first 'light and sound' show based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be held at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on June 5 this year and preparations for it are in full swing, Raigad Development Authority chairperson Sambhaji Chhatrapati has said.
The hill fort, situated in the Sahyadri range in Raigad district and built massively by Shivaji Maharaj in the second half of 17th century, was the capital of the Maratha empire under his rule. Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a member of the former royal family of Kolhapur and king Shivaji's descendant.
The Raigad Fort, a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), comprises the court of Shivaji, remains of residential buildings, Jagdishwar temple and also the samadhi of Shivaji Maharaj. (PTI)
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that started after the EC recognised CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday said: "I believe, deals and transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore have been done so far to get the election symbol and name... This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true... Soon, many things will be revealed... This has never happened in the history of the country."
Welcome to our Live Blog.
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is planning to take control of the shakhas, legislative and civic bodies and government offices controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) across the state. This comes after the EC recognised it as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from Maharashtra.