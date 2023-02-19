Mumbai News Live Updates: After EC recognition, Shinde camp keen to take over shakhas, offices controlled by Uddhav Thackeray Sena

The government has been taking decisions that are beneficial to the people, Amit Shah said. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre has never engaged in vote bank politics. He added that all decisions taken by the Modi government are directed towards larger public welfare.

Shah was addressing an event organised by the Lokmat Media Group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of founder editor and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as Babuji, and the golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s Nagpur edition.

Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File)

A day after students gathered at the main administrative building of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, seeking to submit a letter containing their demands to the director, the IIT on Saturday issued a statement providing information on the internal committee set up to investigate the alleged suicide of 18-year-old student Darshan Solanki.

This comes amid the the Parliamentary standing committee for welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe calling a meeting with representatives from the Union education ministry and IIT, Bombay, next Wednesday in Delhi. The statement issued on Saturday is essentially an email by Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, sent to all students.

The Lokayukta also directed that a notice be issued to the Taloja Manufacturing Association, asking it to submit a report on what steps it is taking to curb air and water pollution. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Lokayukta has directed the state environment department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the level of gases released in the air by chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas and submit a report within three weeks.

In a hearing held on February 17, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to find out which chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas are releasing obnoxious gases and other pollutants and direct them to install air pollution control devices.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2022. He had sought bail on September 7, 2022, claiming that the ED’s case against him was filed to crush the Opposition. (Express Photo)

While hearing a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut, the Bombay High Court Saturday asked the central agency why it had not sought custody of the two main accused, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

After the judge asked why the agency had not sought custody of the Wadhawans, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), in the money laundering case, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the ED submitted that the duo was in judicial custody for some other offences and their custody was not required. Their statements had been subsequently recorded by the agency, Singh said.