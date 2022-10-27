Mumbai News Live Updates: FIR against filmmaker Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car

The Boisar police are investigating whose negligence led to the incident. (File photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Amboli police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly running his car over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (west) in the wee hours on October 19. The police said he is untraceable. The incident took place around 3 am in the parking lot of their apartment in Andheri (west). A video of the incident shows the complainant Yasmin Mishra, 35, trying to communicate with her accused husband who tries to speed away in the Mercedes car.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and 12 others injured in a blast at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4.20pm at Bhagoria Chemicals Private Limited. As per preliminary investigations, the blast is said to have occurred due to overheating in a reactor that was being used to make a chemical used for dyeing clothes.

In other news, forty-eight hours after a leopard claimed the life of a toddler inside Mumbai’s Aarey forest, known as the green lung of the city, a three-year-old male leopard was trapped by forest officials on Wednesday early morning.