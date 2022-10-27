Mumbai News Live Updates: FIR against filmmaker Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Amboli police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly running his car over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (west) in the wee hours on October 19. The police said he is untraceable. The incident took place around 3 am in the parking lot of their apartment in Andheri (west). A video of the incident shows the complainant Yasmin Mishra, 35, trying to communicate with her accused husband who tries to speed away in the Mercedes car.
Meanwhile, three people were killed and 12 others injured in a blast at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4.20pm at Bhagoria Chemicals Private Limited. As per preliminary investigations, the blast is said to have occurred due to overheating in a reactor that was being used to make a chemical used for dyeing clothes.
In other news, forty-eight hours after a leopard claimed the life of a toddler inside Mumbai’s Aarey forest, known as the green lung of the city, a three-year-old male leopard was trapped by forest officials on Wednesday early morning.
The BMC has started screening women above 18 years of age in Mumbai for diabetes and hypertension. Started on September 26, the ‘Mata Surakshit Toh Ghar Surakshit’ (Mother Is Safe, House Is Safe) drive, under which women are screened at various camps organized in societies, slums and hospitals, will be on till mid-November.
This initiative comes after the BMC started the non-communicable disease corners at 16 centres that received an overwhelming response. In Mumbai, around 2.13 lakh women have been screened for hypertension while nearly 2 lakh women have been screened for diabetes. Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health executive, BMC, said, “Once we have a bigger sample size, we would be able to gauge the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among women.” Read more.
As per preliminary investigations, the blast is said to have occurred due to overheating in a reactor that was being used to make a chemical used for dyeing clothes. Three chemicals were being mixed in the reactor and 18 people were near it. Three of them were killed and 12 others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Shinde Hospital. Fire department officials reached the spot to douse the fire. Read more.
A fire broke out in a godown where bamboo and other materials were kept in south Mumbai on Thursday shortly after midnight, gutting 14 vehicles parked near it, an official said.
There was no report of any casualty, he said. The blaze erupted in the godown located at Ankurwadi in Girgaon area and was confined to the stock of rexine, foam, bamboo and other materials kept on its ground floor, the official said.
Six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers parked nearby and the godown's office were damaged in the fire, he said. The entire ground floor structure of the godown collapsed due to the fire, the official said. (PTI)