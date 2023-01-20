Mumbai News Live Updates: Our govt will change the face of Mumbai in two years, says Shinde

Mumbai News Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that his government is determined to completely change the face of Mumbai in the next two years. Speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at MMRDA ground in BKC, Shinde said, “It is our government at the Centre and state. BMC elections are going to take place soon. This double engine of development will soon turn into a triple engine.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi Thursday launched a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Underlining that the country is “moving forward with a futuristic and modern approach” and “there is a lot of positivity about India across the world”, he said, “this is the first time since Independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality”.

In other news, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 17 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,009, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,420, a health official said. The recovery count increased by 19 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,464, leaving the state with 125 active cases, he said. The state’s recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.