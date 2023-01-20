Mumbai News Live Updates: Our govt will change the face of Mumbai in two years, says Shinde

Mumbai News Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that his government is determined to completely change the face of Mumbai in the next two years. Speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at MMRDA ground in BKC, Shinde said, “It is our government at the Centre and state. BMC elections are going to take place soon. This double engine of development will soon turn into a triple engine.”
Meanwhile, PM Modi Thursday launched a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Underlining that the country is “moving forward with a futuristic and modern approach” and “there is a lot of positivity about India across the world”, he said, “this is the first time since Independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality”.
In other news, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 17 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,009, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,420, a health official said. The recovery count increased by 19 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,464, leaving the state with 125 active cases, he said. The state’s recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how can the BJP shun its responsibility in regard to the alleged corruption in BMC, as his party had shared power with the Shiv Sena for 25 years in the civic body.
The Congress also took a dig at the PM, saying the foundation of the “grand Metro plan” was laid by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Metro corridors inaugurated on Thursday were a part of it.
“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi for inaugurating the new metro rail routes in Mumbai, a part of the grand metro plan whose foundation was laid by former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh,” tweeted the official handle of Mumbai Congress with a photograph of Singh. Read more.
Trupti Shete was thrilled to drive the Metro in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on Thursday, moments after he inaugurated the second phase of Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali station in Andheri.
One of the 21 women Metro train pilots among a fleet of 91 who will operate trains of Metro 2A and 7, 27-year-old Shete had also ferried then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the inaugural ride of Phase I of the project last April.
“I was very excited and happy that I got the opportunity to drive the train when the PM, the CM and the deputy CM travelled in the Metro. It was an honour,” Shete told The Indian Express. Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on Thursday is part of the BJP’s strategy to emphasise on ‘Mumbai Makeover’, to convey how the financial capital is integral for the country’s development, and to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) attempts to portray the party as ‘anti-Mumbai’.
While the PM is going to launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, the BJP has scripted the events to draw maximum political mileage. The rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex is titled ‘Sankalp Sabha’ while the tag line is ‘Mumbai Awaits PM Modi’.
“When you think of PM Narendra Modi, the first thing that comes to mind is his development work,” said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Read more.
Good morning and welcome to our Mumbai live blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from Maharashtra.