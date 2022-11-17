Mumbai News Live Updates: Rane family begins demolition of bungalow deemed illegal

Mumbai News Live Updates, 17 November 2022: The Rane family has voluntarily begun the demolition of parts of their bunglow Adhish that were deemed as illegal construction. The move comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court in September dismissing a plea by a company owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane challenging a Bombay High Court order that directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the unauthorised portions at his eight-storey bungalow in Juhu.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with MLAs and MPs of his Balasaheb Shiv Sena (BSS) on Wednesday evening paid tribute at the memorial of the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park on the eve of the latter’s death anniversary. Minutes later, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), along with their south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant “consecrated” the site with gomutra (cow urine), and also changed the garlands and flowers offered.
In other news, Aaftab Poonawala, arrested last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into more than 30 pieces before dumping them in a forest area near Mehrauli, was questioned multiple times, including twice at the police station, by the local police in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Sampatrao Patil, a senior inspector of Manikpur police station, told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “He was very confident while speaking with us. He looked bold and did not bat an eyelid throughout our questioning. He thought we will never be able to nab him.”
At least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials said.
The FDA's (Foods) Joint Commissioner, S R Kekre, said the samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee.
Based on complaints, the FDA had carried out raids and inspected the four units located in Dahisar Mori, Bhiwandi, Kalher and Koparkhairne areas of the district, it said in a release. (PTI)
A bench of Justices Sanjay K Kaul and Abhay S Oka had granted three months to the firm to demolish the structures and granted liberty to the BMC to take action as per law later.