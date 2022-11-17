Mumbai News Live Updates: Rane family begins demolition of bungalow deemed illegal

The BMC had first inspected Rane's residence Aadhish bungalow in February this year to take measurements and determine illegalities, if any. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates, 17 November 2022: The Rane family has voluntarily begun the demolition of parts of their bunglow Adhish that were deemed as illegal construction. The move comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court in September dismissing a plea by a company owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane challenging a Bombay High Court order that directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the unauthorised portions at his eight-storey bungalow in Juhu.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with MLAs and MPs of his Balasaheb Shiv Sena (BSS) on Wednesday evening paid tribute at the memorial of the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park on the eve of the latter’s death anniversary. Minutes later, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), along with their south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant “consecrated” the site with gomutra (cow urine), and also changed the garlands and flowers offered.

In other news, Aaftab Poonawala, arrested last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into more than 30 pieces before dumping them in a forest area near Mehrauli, was questioned multiple times, including twice at the police station, by the local police in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Sampatrao Patil, a senior inspector of Manikpur police station, told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “He was very confident while speaking with us. He looked bold and did not bat an eyelid throughout our questioning. He thought we will never be able to nab him.”