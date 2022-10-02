Mumbai News Live Updates: Several lakh people expected to attend Dhamma Chakra Pravartan event in Nagpur

Mumbai News Live: Several lakh people are expected to attend the 66th 'Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din' to be organised at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur in Maharashtra from October 2 to 5, a functionary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said on Saturday. (Image source: Wikimedia commons)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Today Live Updates, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022: Several lakh people are expected to attend the 66th ‘Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din’ to be organised at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur in Maharashtra from October 2 to 5, a functionary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said on Saturday. The event, which marks the conversion to Buddhism of legendary social reformer and jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar along with several lakh followers in 1956, is being held without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019.

In other news, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had set a strict deadline of September 30 for complete acquisition of all land required in the state for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project, state officials have not been able to meet the target. As the bullet train is a flagship project of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government had decided to give the project a boost and they have been regularly monitoring the progress of land acquisition.

At least seven persons were injured on Saturday when lightning struck a house amid heavy showers in a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The injured persons, including a five-year-old child, were admitted to a government hospital in Gorhe village.