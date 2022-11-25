Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC to hear ED plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail today

Mumbai Live News Today November 25: The Bombay High Court on Friday will hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (Udhav) leader Sanjay Raut by a special court in a money laundering case linked to a redevelopment project of Mumbai’s Patra Chawl. The special court had granted bail to Raut and his alleged aide Pravin Raut on November 14 and rapped the ED for the “illegal arrest” in its order. Raut was arrested on August 1 and had been lodged at Arthur Road jail.

In other news, the Supreme Court on Friday will hear the appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to Elgar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde by the Bombay High Court. The NIA in its appeal stated that the observations made in the HC order were contrary to what the apex court had said in the past and that observations in the bail order “would influence the trial and investigation”. The HC granted bail to Teltumbde on November 18.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to an astrologer at Mirgaon in Nasik district’s Sinnar tehsil on Wednesday has invited criticism from the Opposition. Shinde had on Wednesday travelled to Shirdi and met an astrologer in Mirgaon. Reacting to this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “What is happening is new to all of us. Travelling to Shirdi, by cancelling scheduled programmes, visiting an astrologer, is new to all of us. This is a progressive state, which promotes scientific temper. But we are witnessing contradictory things, but I am sure that the new generation will not accept this.”