Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC to hear ED plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Special court had granted bail to Sanjay Raut and his alleged aide Pravin Raut on November 14 and said rapped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the “illegal arrest” in its order.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 25, 2022 11:07:13 am
Sanjay Raut after his release from Arthur Road Jail. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live News Today November 25: The Bombay High Court on Friday will hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (Udhav) leader Sanjay Raut by a special court in a money laundering case linked to a redevelopment project of Mumbai’s Patra Chawl. The special court had granted bail to Raut and his alleged aide Pravin Raut on November 14 and rapped the ED for the “illegal arrest” in its order. Raut was arrested on August 1 and had been lodged at Arthur Road jail.

In other news, the Supreme Court on Friday will hear the appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to Elgar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde by the Bombay High Court. The NIA in its appeal stated that the observations made in the HC order were contrary to what the apex court had said in the past and that observations in the bail order “would influence the trial and investigation”. The HC granted bail to Teltumbde on November 18.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to an astrologer at Mirgaon in Nasik district’s Sinnar tehsil on Wednesday has invited criticism from the Opposition. Shinde had on Wednesday travelled to Shirdi and met an astrologer in Mirgaon. Reacting to this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “What is happening is new to all of us. Travelling to Shirdi, by cancelling scheduled programmes, visiting an astrologer, is new to all of us. This is a progressive state, which promotes scientific temper. But we are witnessing contradictory things, but I am sure that the new generation will not accept this.”

Bombay HC to hear ED plea against Sanjay Raut's bail; SC to hear appeal by NIA challenging bail granted to Anand Teltumbde; Follow Mumbai news Live Updates here.

11:07 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Central Railway to operate 14 special trains

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said it will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, on December 6.

A CR press release said of the 14 special trains, 3 trains will run from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), 6 from CSMT Mumbai/ Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur, 2 between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 between Solapur and CSMT and one from Ajni to CSMT.

Besides, the Railway has decided to augment train no 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Express departing on December 6, with one general second class coach for the benefit of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, said the release. (PTI)

BMC frames comprehensive parking plan for Mumbai

After the Bombay High Court (HC) on November 21 said that there has to be designated parking spaces in Mumbai amid an increase in the number of vehicles, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has finished framing the nine-step comprehensive parking management of The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), and is set to legally incorporate the authority in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

At present the civic body has no legal authority to impose fines for illegal parking. However, the provisions in the drafted MPA will empower it to act against the menace.

Mumbai parking plan, Mumbai car parking, BMC, Bombay High Court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairs The BMC floated an idea to form the MPA, an exclusive body to monitor the entire parking infrastructure in Mumbai through a centralised digital system.

Newly-launched water taxi to start service between Belapur and Mandwa this weekend

The newly-launched water taxi Nayan XI in Mumbai will begin weekend-only services between Belapur and Mandwa starting Saturday, November 26.

According to the operator, Nayantara Shipping Private Limited, the water taxi will depart from Belapur at 8 am and arrive at Mandwa at 9.15 am. The service from Mandwa will be at 6 pm and it will arrive at Belapur at 7:45 pm via the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCW) ferry wharf. The ticket price will be Rs 300 for executive class and Rs 400 for business class.

 

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 10:07:10 am
