Mumbai News Live Updates: Light rain in the city, Tulsi lake overflows; Cabinet allows MMRDA to raise loan up to Rs 60,000 crore for infra projects

Mumbai News Live Updates (July 17):
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Saturday gave in-principal approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise Rs 60,000 crore as loan to fund the ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai. The government also announced it will stand as guarantor to the first tranche of the loan to be raised – worth Rs 12,000 crore – by waiving duties.
In other news, the state's textbook bureau, Balbharti, has launched integrated textbooks for Class 1 students of the Maharashtra State Board curriculum from this academic year. The idea is to reduce the weight of school bags as students have to carry a single textbook at a time which will include all subjects.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the state government and the police to designate employees who would only cater to filling potholes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This work would continue on a 24×7 basis, he added.
Shinde has been facing flak for potholes present on Thane roads, especially on the Bhiwandi bypass near his house.
While highways in Mumbai are maintained by MMRDA, MSRDC looks after the upkeep of some flyovers in the city and the widening of the Mumbra bypass. In a meeting held with officials at Sahyadri, the state guesthouse, Shinde said that the potholes will have to filled with ready mix material. Read more here
After years of abuse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally issued a tender to make a detailed project report to stop the ingress of sewer water and also its detection, interception and diversion in the Powai Lake. The tender was issued by the Sewerage Projects Department
The BMC received several complaints of water from sewers being released into the lake due to which it always appears to be full, but the discharge of unclean water led to an increase in hyacinths and algae content in the water body. Before the pandemic, the then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had tried to address the issue.
Kamlesh Sharma, Secretary of Maharashtra State Angling Association, said, “There are 17 outlets, which release sewer water in Powai Lake. BMC claims that these are closed but we feel that sewer water is still let inside. Our boats go in the Powai Lake for angling and we experience sewer water in the lake.” Read more here
Official email ids of 11 officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) were compromised by an unknown persons, who used them to send 34 emails in May. Based on a complaint from a SEBI official, an FIR was registered on July 16 and further investigation is on.
The complainant is an assistant manager with the IT department of SEBI, which looks after the cyber-security of the regulatory body. On May 24, a manager in the regulatory body informed the complainant that his official email id was used by some unknown person on May 23 to send an email to a person, who works in a private company. The manager claimed that someone illegally accessed his email account and sent the email following which the IT department conducted an internal investigation. Read the full report here
The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit VI Saturday arrested two members of a gang that buys stolen smartphones from snatchers and thieves in the city. A total of 490 smartphones and equipment used to repair the phones have been seized from the criminals, apart from 9.5 kg ganja, 174 liquor bottles and two swords. The collective value of the seizure is Rs 74.78 lakh, sources said.
“The accused had rented another room next to his residence to keep the stolen valuables. We are investigating further to find out who else is involved in the crime. They have been booked for criminal conspiracy apart from theft, cheating and other sections of the NDPS Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act,” said Ravindra Salukhe, acting senior inspector of the Crime Branch unit. Read the full report here
The state’s textbook bureau, Balbharti, has launched integrated textbooks for Class 1 students of the Maharashtra State Board curriculum from this academic year. The idea is to reduce the weight of school bags as students have to carry a single textbook at a time which will include all subjects.
Until now, Class 1 students had to carry 4 textbooks, one for each subject, daily. With integrated textbooks, now they have to carry only a single textbook at a time. The entire Class 1 curriculum is now divided in four parts and made available in four integrated textbooks, two per semester.
“Even as the total cost remains almost the same for parents, this has resulted in reducing the weight of textbooks in a child’s school bag from 850gm to 230gm which is a considerable drop,” said an official from the Balbharti adding that the initiative was first launched in a few schools across Maharashtra last year as a pilot project. However, it has been made a regular practice from this academic year. Read more here
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Saturday gave in-principal approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise Rs 60,000 crore as loan to fund the ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai.
The government also announced it will stand as guarantor to the first tranche of the loan to be raised – worth Rs 12,000 crore – by waiving duties.
Earlier, the MMRDA had appointed SBI Capital Market Limited as an advisor for its resource mobilisation plan and also approved SBI’s appointment to raise Rs 60,000 crore needed to complete projects at a fee of 0.20 per cent of the total funds raised. Read the full report here
After days of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the intensity of the showers reduced on Saturday, which recorded light rainfall throughout the day.
In the first 16 days of July, the city recorded 1,112.3 mm of rainfall. The rain, which persisted since July 1, also recharged the dams. Tulsi lake, the third of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Rathod.
Tulsi lake supplies four million gallons of water per day to Mumbai. Earlier, Modaksagar and Tansa lakes had overflowed. The seven lakes are 78.63 per cent of their total water capacity to hold 14.47 lakh million litre. Read more here
