Mumbai News Live Updates: Light rain in the city, Tulsi lake overflows; Cabinet allows MMRDA to raise loan up to Rs 60,000 crore for infra projects

According to IMD's 48-hour forecast, generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Mumbai News Live Updates (July 17): After days of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the intensity of the showers reduced on Saturday, which recorded light rainfall throughout the day. Tulsi lake, the third of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Rathod.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Saturday gave in-principal approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise Rs 60,000 crore as loan to fund the ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai. The government also announced it will stand as guarantor to the first tranche of the loan to be raised – worth Rs 12,000 crore – by waiving duties.

In other news, the state’s textbook bureau, Balbharti, has launched integrated textbooks for Class 1 students of the Maharashtra State Board curriculum from this academic year. The idea is to reduce the weight of school bags as students have to carry a single textbook at a time which will include all subjects.