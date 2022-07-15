Mumbai News Live: Orange alert issued for Palghar, rainfall in certain parts likely to reduce from Saturday

People try to protect themselves from rain at Gateway of India in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Live News: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places has been issued for Palghar, Raigad and in ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur on Friday. The rainfall intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra is likely to reduce from Saturday. Meanwhile, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.

According to the BMC, the Mumbai is expected to witness moderate rainfall in the suburbs and city region with strong winds.

The NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Mumbai and interacted with MLAs and MPs from the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction and other allies. Murmu, however, refrained from reaching out to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in an apparent snub to the leader, who on Monday decided to extend support to the NDA presidential candidate.