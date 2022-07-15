scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Orange alert issued for Palghar, rainfall in certain parts likely to reduce from Saturday

Mumbai News Live Updates July 15, Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Weather Updates: The rainfall intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra is likely to reduce from Saturday. Meanwhile, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 15, 2022 10:21:46 am
mumbai news, mumbai rain news, mumbai weather news, mumbai weather latest newsPeople try to protect themselves from rain at Gateway of India in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Live News: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places has been issued for Palghar, Raigad and in ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur on Friday. The rainfall intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra is likely to reduce from Saturday. Meanwhile, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.

According to the BMC, the Mumbai is expected to witness moderate rainfall in the suburbs and city region with strong winds.

The NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Mumbai and interacted with MLAs and MPs from the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction and other allies. Murmu, however, refrained from reaching out to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in an apparent snub to the leader, who on Monday decided to extend support to the NDA presidential candidate.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Orange alert issued for Palghar, rainfall in certain parts likely to reduce from Saturday; follow this space for more live updates

10:21 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Rainfall intensity in parts of Maharashtra to reduce from Saturday

After witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, the intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra is likely to reduce from Saturday. 

10:20 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Weather: Orange alert issued for parts of Maharashtra

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places has been issued for Palghar, Raigad and in ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur on Friday.

A branch of a tree fell on the road on Gokhale Road in Thane on Thursday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbai: Municipal commissioner IS Chahal asks officials, agencies to prepare SOPs to help stranded commuters

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC to arrange for alternate transportation for commuters in the city, who may get stranded due to incessant rains in the city the civic administrator and municipal commissioner IS Chahal in a meeting on Thursday directed civic officials to prepare an SOP with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

