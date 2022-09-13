Mumbai News Live Updates: Overnight rains lead to traffic woes; police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold by targeting Bollywood

Mumbai News Live Updates: After rainfall resumed in Mumbai last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for parts of the city, Thane and Palghar on all days till Thursday, indicating that heavy rain at isolated places is very likely. Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression forming over South Odisha which will gradually move in the West Northwest direction, Skymet also said in its statement.

Meanwhile, officials of the Mumbai Police on Monday visited the residence of actor Salman Khan to discuss security issues. This comes a day after Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a press conference that one of the three accused arrested in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala murder case had conducted reconnaissance of Khan’s residence in Mumbai at the behest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In other news, the Bombay HC pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday for making a film producer, who had sought the safe return of his wife and children from Pakistan, “run from pillar to post”. The court noted that in a previous hearing, the MEA had asked the producer to approach a joint secretary. However, the joint secretary redirected the petitioner to another officer. The bench questioned the MEA why there had been no response from the ministry to the petitioner’s grievances.