Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Overnight rains lead to traffic woes; police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold by targeting Bollywood

Mumbai News Live Updates: Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression forming over South Odisha which will gradually move in the West Northwest direction, Skymet also said in its statement.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 13, 2022 11:48:32 am
Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its suburbs since September 9. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: After rainfall resumed in Mumbai last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for parts of the city, Thane and Palghar on all days till Thursday, indicating that heavy rain at isolated places is very likely. Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression forming over South Odisha which will gradually move in the West Northwest direction, Skymet also said in its statement.

Meanwhile, officials of the Mumbai Police on Monday visited the residence of actor Salman Khan to discuss security issues. This comes a day after Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a press conference that one of the three accused arrested in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala murder case had conducted reconnaissance of Khan’s residence in Mumbai at the behest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In other news, the Bombay HC pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday for making a film producer, who had sought the safe return of his wife and children from Pakistan, “run from pillar to post”. The court noted that in a previous hearing, the MEA had asked the producer to approach a joint secretary. However, the joint secretary redirected the petitioner to another officer. The bench questioned the MEA why there had been no response from the ministry to the petitioner’s grievances.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Between September 13 and 15, Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to Skymet; Follow this space for Latest Updates

A luxury car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose convoy was passing by, stopped to help the car occupant. No one was injured in the incident which took place in Vile Parle area on the highway.

Meanwhile, in its report filed before the special court, authorities at Taloja Central Jail have claimed that activist Vernon Gonsalves, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, who was infected with dengue was given adequate medical treatment in prison. Last week, the special court directed the superintendent of the prison to remain present before it and explain why no reply was submitted on a plea filed on behalf of 65-year-old Gonsalves seeking urgent medical care. The activist is currently admitted to J J Hospital.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the state government’s decision to celebrate as “Seva” fortnight the period from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:48:32 am